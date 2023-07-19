Tifton man charged with murder

Jul. 19—TIFTON — A Tifton man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a fatal shooting that happened Monday, according to authorities.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was asked Monday by the Tift County Sheriff's Office to assist in a death investigation, a GBI statement said Wednesday. A man had been found shot dead at a gas station on South Central Drive after county deputies had been dispatched on a shooting call.

The victim — Vincent Terrell Myers, 36, of Sylvester — was declared dead on the scene.

A suspect in the shooting — Antavio Pierce, 43, of Tifton — was also injured; he was taken into custody after being discharged from Tift Regional Medical Center, the statement said.

The suspect was charged with malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault, the GBI statement said. An autopsy on Myers was performed at a Macon crime lab.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the GBI regional investigative office in Sylvester at 229-777-2080 or the Tift County Sheriff's Office at (229) 388-6020. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.