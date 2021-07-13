Tifton man charged with voluntary manslaughter

Jul. 13—TIFTON — A Tifton man was charged with voluntary manslaughter Friday, according to authorities.

At 9:23 a.m. April 27, a deputy was dispatched to Avondale Mills at 806 Avondale Ave. for an unknown medical call, a Tift County Sheriff's Office report states. The case was considered an aggravated assault, sheriff's office records show.

The victim in the incident — Austin Vincent Riley, 38, of Tifton — has since died, the sheriff's office said.

Jonathan Justin Warren, 29, of Tifton has been charged with voluntary manslaughter, the county jail's booking report shows.

Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.