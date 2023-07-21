Tifton man facing prison over drug charge

Jul. 21—TIFTON — A Tifton man faces prison time over a federal drug charge, the U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday.

Alphonso White, 43, pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl Wednesday, according to a justice department statement. He faces up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $1 million fine.

Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 19.

The Tift County Sheriff's Office was investigating the distribution of fentanyl, heroin and other illicit drugs, the justice department said. Investigators executed a search warrant Jan. 18, 2022, at a Tifton motel room where White was staying.

Officers confronted White after he left his motel room; White was carrying 32 bags of a brown substance and blue pills marked "M 30." The substances later tested positive for 8.544 grams of fentanyl, court officials said.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, just two milligrams of fentanyl — an amount equivalent to 10-15 grains of table salt — is considered a lethal dose. White was in possession of approximately 4,272 lethal doses.

"The Tift County Sheriff's Office always stands ready to work with local, state and federal authorities to help remove the scourge that fentanyl has become across this county," Tift County Sheriff Gene Scarbrough said in the statement.