Tifton man found guilty in 2018 murder

Dec. 23—TIFTON — A Tifton man has been convicted of malice murder plus other charges in connection with the 2018 shooting death of a taxicab passenger.

Tift County jurors returned a verdict of guilty on all counts against Devontay Green, 30, of Tifton, on an indictment charging Green with malice murder, armed robbery, felony murder, three counts of aggravated assault, and criminal attempt to commit armed robbery after a trial spanning three weeks, Tifton Circuit District Attorney Bryce Johnson said.

"We commend the jurors for their tenacity in staying engaged and committed to the cause of justice during this trial," Johnson said Wednesday. "We know that this verdict will never bring Zeni Travis back to her family, but we hope it will give them some amount of peace that her killer has been brought to justice."

Green was convicted of killing Travis on May 13, 2018, in an armed robbery of the cab in which she was a passenger. The case was presented to the jury by Tifton Circuit Chief Assistant District Attorney Patrick Warren. The Tift County Sheriff's Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation at Region 15 in Sylvester investigated the matter, and together with a number of civilian witnesses testified to the facts heard by the jury.

"We have stellar law enforcement in our circuit, and the work done by the men and women of the Tift County Sheriff's Department and the GBI in this case is evidence of that," Johnson said.

Sentencing for Green has been set for Jan. 14.