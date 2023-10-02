Tifton murder convict accused of killing prison guard

Oct. 2—TIFTON — A Tifton man serving a life sentence for murder will be charged with the death of a prison guard, corrections officials said Monday.

Sunday, Robert Clark, a correctional officer at Smith State Prison in Glennville, was escorting two inmates from a dining hall when one of them attacked him from behind with a homemade weapon, a statement from the Georgia Department of Corrections said Monday. The second inmate stepped in to help Clark and was also assaulted, the statement said.

Clark and the second inmate were taken to local hospitals; Clark died, but the inmate who tried to help him remains hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, the corrections department said.

Inmate Layton Lester will be charged in Clark's death and the assault of the inmate who tried to help the guard, the corrections statement said.

Clark began his career with the corrections department at Smith State Prison in April.

Lester was in prison after being convicted in 2009 for the death of his great-aunt, Lorrine Bozeman, in Tift County. Bozeman was found dead of a gunshot wound April 29, 2007, in what appeared to be a home invasion robbery, according to past news coverage.

Lester, 15 at the time of his arrest, was charged with felony murder and armed robbery. He was tried as an adult in 2009 and sentenced to life in prison on the murder charge, plus 20 years for armed robbery, 20 years for burglary and five years for possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, a Georgia Supreme Court opinion said. In 2020, the high court upheld his conviction.