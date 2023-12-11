Tifton teen charged with murder

Dec. 10—TIFTON — A Tifton teen has been charged with felony murder in connection with a November slaying, authorities said.

The 16-year-old was charged with felony murder Wednesday, a Georgia Bureau of Investigation statement said.

On Thursday, Nov. 30, at about 7:40 p.m., the GBI was asked by the Tifton Police Department to assist in a shooting investigation in which Derrick Wilson, 20, of Tifton was found dead inside a car near the intersection of Clay Drive and Ferry Lakes Road in Tifton, the statement said.

Officers responded to this location and found Wilson and two other victims suffering from gunshot wounds. The injured victims were taken to a local hospital where they were treated for their injuries, according to the GBI.

An autopsy was performed on Wilson at the GBI Crime Lab in Macon; the suspect is being held at a youth detention facility, the GBI statement said.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Sylvester at 229-777-2080 or the Tifton Police Department at (229) 382-3132. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.