Tifton teen shot to death

Oct. 8—TIFTON — An unknown assailant killed a Tifton teenager with gunfire early Friday, police said.

At 12:56 p.m., police responded to a call in the 700 block of Timmons Drive in reference to a person being shot, a Tifton Police Department statement said.

Officers found Jamarion Scott, 16, of Tifton with multiple gunshot wounds; he was declared dead at the scene, police said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting Tifton police and Scott has been taken to a GBI crime lab for an autopsy.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Tip Line at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477) or leave a message with the Tifton Police Department Tip Line at (229) 391-3991.