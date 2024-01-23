Tigard apt residents: Management no help when pipes burst

TechCrunch

TravelPerk, a business travel management platform targeted at SMEs, has raised $105 million in a fresh equity-based round of financing led by SoftBank's Vision Fund 2. The funding gives TravelPerk a valuation of $1.4 billion, just a fraction over the $1.3 billion valuation the company revealed two years ago when it kicked of its Series D round -- and that marginal increase seems to be a post-money valuation, meaning the valuation has remained flat. "In today’s climate, where startup funding is down by half and valuations are down across the board, this is a healthy and sober valuation," Meir told TechCrunch.