Tigard apt residents: Management no help when pipes burst
TravelPerk, a business travel management platform targeted at SMEs, has raised $105 million in a fresh equity-based round of financing led by SoftBank's Vision Fund 2. The funding gives TravelPerk a valuation of $1.4 billion, just a fraction over the $1.3 billion valuation the company revealed two years ago when it kicked of its Series D round -- and that marginal increase seems to be a post-money valuation, meaning the valuation has remained flat. "In today’s climate, where startup funding is down by half and valuations are down across the board, this is a healthy and sober valuation," Meir told TechCrunch.
Sierra Space has completed a key test of its inflatable space habitat, as the company progresses toward launching and operating a private space station with Blue Origin before the end of the decade. The “ultimate burst pressure” test of the inflatable module was conducted at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center. In this instance, engineers inflated the module to 77 psi before it burst, proving that it exceeded NASA’s recommended safety level of 60.8 psi by 27%.
Nvidia is the AI chip leader, but rivals like Intel, AMD, and others are coming for its crown.
Not sure if you should take Paxlovid or when to take it? Does it help prevent long COVID? Experts clear up the confusion.
OpenAI suspended Delphi, a startup contracted to create a chatbot for the super PAC We Deserve Better in support of Democratic candidate Dean Phillips, The Washington Post reported. The political bot goes against OpenAI's usage policies for ChatGPT.
Shared one of nearly 16,000 happy customers: "It smells wonderful, is gentle and leaves my skin feeling so soft and hydrated."
Elon Musk wants 25% of Tesla's voting control if he's going to stay on; the board may not want to give it to him.
A 2008 Suzuki XL-7, sibling to the Pontiac Torrent and Saturn Vue, found in a Colorado wrecking yard.
Jason Fenske at Engineering Explained does that math on the towing Cybertruck vs. Porsche 911 drag race and comes to the conclusion 'Tesla Tricked You.'
Breathing exercises, CBD, strategic seating ... here's what some people use to work through their flight anxiety.
Baker's MLB managing career began with the Giants in 1993.
Grab this duo to help you embrace your natural color — it's just $8 per bottle.
The Accord has been available with Apple CarPlay for years, but a wireless upgrade is a big benefit for owners of older models.
Meta is reorganizing its AI teams as it joins the growing ranks of companies trying to create artificial general intelligence, or AGI.
Carl Eschenbach sees AI as a tool that will help augment workers' abilities and help them navigate their career paths.
In almost every conversation so far this week at the World Economic Forum, generative AI has come up. And we got a bit of a framework on how to invest in it from Robert Smith, the founder, chairman, and CEO of Vista Equity Partners.
Digital Onboarding, a SaaS company specializing in helping financial institutions strengthen relationships with customers, secured $58 million in growth capital from Volition Capital to continue developing its digital engagement platform. Ted Brown and Jonathan Crossman co-founded the company in 2015 under the name SalesBrief and focused on the B2B sales cycle. In 2017, they pivoted after entering Digital Federal Credit Union’s fintech accelerator.
More and more employers are adding financial products to their employee benefits and perks, and many startups have jumped into this sector to help. Fintech company Kashable is the latest to also grab some venture capital attention for its approach to offering credit and financial wellness products as an employer-sponsored voluntary benefit. Revolution Ventures and Moneta Ventures co-led the round and were joined by EJF Capital and Krillion Ventures.
Samsung announced the Galaxy Ring fitness device today without saying what it does, when it'll be on sale or how much it costs.
At Samsung's launch event today, where the company introduced its AI-powered Galaxy S24 line of smartphones, the company introduced how AI could improve the calling experience with a new Live Translation feature. The feature, one of several translation features coming to the new smartphones, allows customers to make or receive a call in a language they don't speak and then receive a live translation of the call both audibly and on the screen. "It's like having your own personal interpreter on your calls," noted Samsung VP of Product Management, Drew Blackard.