🌱Tigard, Hillsboro Schools Go Remote + THPRD Fitness In The Park

Happy Wednesday, people of Beaverton! Let's get you all caught up on what's happening locally to start today off on an informed note.

First, today's weather:

Mild with clouds breaking. High: 57 Low: 42.

Here are the top stories in Beaverton today:

Beaverton School District released a letter recently saying that schools are "close to the tipping point" for needing to switch to remote learning. See what other nearby districts are doing on KGW.com. Cornelius' city manager is set to retire at the end of June. Rob Drake has held multiple public offices in his civil service career that spans five decades, including serving as mayor of Beaverton. Highlights of his tenure include helping build trust between the Latino/a community and law enforcement and expanding the public library. (Pamplin Media Group: click here for free access using your WCCLS card; click here if you have a paid subscription) In the market for a new abode? Check out the roundup of local real estate for sale at Beaverton Patch. Take a gander at a recent Beaverton Police Log at Pamplin Media Group. Four DUIIs made the list (yikes!). Other incidents included the arrest of a man who had 14 aliases, a purse snatch/property grab on Southwest Allen Boulevard and two separate death investigations. (Click here for free access using your WCCLS card; click here if you have a paid subscription) Visit OR Health Authority for an update on COVID cases across the state. Locally, Washington County is reporting over 1,000 new cases in the week leading to January 10. About 24 percent are testing positive, and there were six COVID-related deaths in that time period.

From our sponsor:

Today's Beaverton Daily is brought to you in part by our friends at GoodRx — the best way to save money on your prescriptions. GoodRx helps you locate the lowest prices for medications at local pharmacies, so you're not overpaying. Works for pet medications too! To see how much you can save, go to GoodRx.com.

Story continues

Today in Beaverton:

Online Dungeons and Dragons Teen Scene - Hillsboro's Shute Park Library hosts an online event for teens ages 13-18 to explore a classic game. (6:30 PM - 7:30 PM)

Tune in to hear what's happening with THPRD via the Regular Meeting of the Board of Directors , broadcast on YouTube. (7:00 PM - 9:00 PM)

Proposed 35-lot subdivision - Washington County hosts a chance to learn about development plans for a 4-acre site at 11455 NW McDaniel Road . (7:00 PM)

Wednesday Night Argentine Tango Practica in Tigard - Dust off those dancing shoes. All ages are welcome at 8900 SW Commercial Street for dancing with music from local DJs. $10 for non-members. (8:00 PM - 11:00 PM)

From my notebook:

Check out the Beaverton Chamber of Commerce's new brochure, "Experience Beaverton." The all-things-local business, community and visitor guide is available here.

Beaverton City Government wants to help you on your next trip downtown! Check out Your Beaverton to learn more about parking options. (Facebook)

Get out your fleece leggings and beanies! THPRD says they're starting up Fitness in the Park this week! Click over to their site for more info! (Instagram)

Loving the Beaverton Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business listed in front of readers

Send me a news tip or suggestion at ash.the.copyartist@gmail.com

That's it for today! I'm off to NOT go to the gym because it's closed for COVID. See you tomorrow morning for your next update.

— Ash DeMello

About me: Check out my profile at the Beaverton Downtown Association's blog or follow me on Instagram (you'll be one of eight!).

This article originally appeared on the Beaverton Patch