Tigard Police: 3 accused in 2022 double murder at Embassy Suites hotel

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The investigation of a double murder that took place at a Tigard hotel in 2022 has resulted in the arrest of three people, law enforcement officials announced Wednesday.

The investigation unfurled on May 6, 2022, when officers responded at 1:30 a.m. to reports of a disturbance with a weapon at the Embassy Suites hotel on Southwest Washington Square Road, the Tigard Police Department said.

Officers found two people dead at the hotel following calls from several people saying they heard gunfire. The victims were identified as two Portland residents and brothers: 38-year-old Gerald Randle and 37-year-old Andrew Randle.

Three people are now charged and in jail in connection with the murders. Two of the suspects were arrested last week while a third was already in custody on unrelated charges, officials said.

Keonatae Campbell, 23, was arrested by Portland police and U.S. Marshals at his Portland home on Jan. 11. On Jan. 12, Quandrae Harris-Streeter, 25, was arrested by Tigard Police and U.S. Marshals at his Beaverton home. They were each charged with second-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm.

The third suspect, 31-year-old Demarcus Davis, was already in custody at Multnomah County Jail on separate charges. However, as a result of the investigation, he now faces two counts of first-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm, officials said.

