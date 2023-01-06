Tiger Brands (JSE:TBS) Could Be At Risk Of Shrinking As A Company

When it comes to investing, there are some useful financial metrics that can warn us when a business is potentially in trouble. Businesses in decline often have two underlying trends, firstly, a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining base of capital employed. Basically the company is earning less on its investments and it is also reducing its total assets. And from a first read, things don't look too good at Tiger Brands (JSE:TBS), so let's see why.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Tiger Brands:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.20 = R3.2b ÷ (R24b - R7.4b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, Tiger Brands has an ROCE of 20%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Food industry average of 9.4%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Tiger Brands compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Tiger Brands here for free.

What Can We Tell From Tiger Brands' ROCE Trend?

We are a bit worried about the trend of returns on capital at Tiger Brands. To be more specific, the ROCE was 25% five years ago, but since then it has dropped noticeably. On top of that, it's worth noting that the amount of capital employed within the business has remained relatively steady. This combination can be indicative of a mature business that still has areas to deploy capital, but the returns received aren't as high due potentially to new competition or smaller margins. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Tiger Brands to turn into a multi-bagger.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, it's unfortunate that Tiger Brands is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. Investors haven't taken kindly to these developments, since the stock has declined 34% from where it was five years ago. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

One more thing, we've spotted 1 warning sign facing Tiger Brands that you might find interesting.

