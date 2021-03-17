Tiger Cub Billionaire Stephen Mandel’s Top 10 Stock Picks

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Fahad Saleem
·13 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

In this article we take a look at billionaire Stephen Mandel's top 10 stock picks. You can skip our detailed discussion of Mandel’s history, his hedge fund’s performance, and go to Billionaire Stephen Mandel's Top 5 Stock Picks.

Stephen Mandel's Investment Philosophy and His Hedge Fund Returns

Stephen Frank Mandel, Jr is an American billionaire and hedge fund manager who founded Lone Pine Capital in 1997. As of the end of 2020, Lone Pine has over $27 billion in managed securities. According to a report, Mandel’s hedge fund returned $9.1 billion to investors in 2020, the third biggest gain in the hedge fund industry.

In 2017, Mandel announced in a letter to shareholders that he was stepping back from day-to-day portfolio management and handing over the responsibilities to David Craver, Mala Gaonkar and Kelly Granat. However, the billionaire said that he would still be involved in discussing investment ideas with his team, coaching young associates and giving them direction.

The 65-year-old billionaire whose worth stands at around $4 billion was raised in Connecticut, and has an MBA from Harvard University. Mandel attended Dartmouth College, where he was fascinated by a pine tree that had famously survived a lightning strike in 1887. Mandel would later name his hedge fund after this tree.

After working as a consumer retail analyst at Goldman Sachs for 6 years, Mandel joined Tiger Management, the legendary firm of Julian Robertson, thus becoming a “tiger cub.” He left the Robertson’s firm to start Lone Pine Capital in 1997.

Mandel’s fund uses a long/short investing approach, giving importance to both value and growth prospects of stocks. In 2015, Mandel warned about the “eye-popping” valuations of tech stocks. Since its inception through 2017 when Mandel left portfolio management, Lone Pine returned an annualized 19.5 percent.

Lone Pine Capital 2015 Q2 Investor Letter
Lone Pine Capital 2015 Q2 Investor Letter

Stephen Mandel of Lone Pine Capital

Mandel recently gave a detailed interview and talked about several important topics. Here's what he said:

Buy and Hold Strategy

"We enter an investment we expect to compound value for a long time, and we expect to hold them for a long time. Sometimes we make a mistake, and we don't hold them for a long time, or sometimes price gets ahead of where we think the return profile is, and we sell it. But we have other types of investments where there's a catalyst for realizing value. When new management comes in, an acquisition, that's a catalyst for driving value... In general, we would probably need to find some type of catalyst for the realization of that value, and if something is abjectly cheap relative to its intrinsic value, we would absolutely look at it. We would go through a process of trying to understand the management, what they're trying to do, to realize value. We are not activists. I would say we are suggestivists, where we will engage with boards and with management if we don't think they're doing everything they should do to run the business right or realize value, then we will engage a dialogue with them. But we don't go public with that or wage proxy fights."

The Current Market Situation, Digital Payments Businesses

"Obviously, with Covid going on, we're in a extremely low interest rate environment, which creates a lot of economic distortion, and is frankly beneficial to people like us, and often hurts people who do not have capital to deploy. This is one of the most exciting things about being in the business that we're in. The level of innovation, and the level of progress coming for largely from new technology is just like we've never seen really in the history of the world. The areas we find most interesting, I would say digital payments is one area. You know for a long time, the cash in check has been moving to various forms of digital payments but this is accelerating rapidly, and is moving both across the world, not only from consumer to business payments, but business to business payments as well. Many people have been unbanked before and had difficulty dealing with the banking system, to really enter through Cash App, and other forms of saving money or handling money, entering the economy in a digital way, and not having to deal with cash as much."

The Evolution of Mandel's Strategy

"The areas that were the biggest areas of investment for us back 20 years ago versus today, are areas that we don't and basically almost don't invest in at all. We were pretty significant investors in retailing back then. Land-based retailing. We were big investors in wireless, that was actually our biggest area of investment back in our early days. We haven't had anything in wireless in 15 years probably... A number of the biggest industries and biggest employers in the country 50 years ago or 30 years ago, have their employment count shrunk. They're mostly manufacturing type industries but we've had massive growth in other industries where we lead the world, technology, entertainment, healthcare."

Mandel stands out in the struggling hedge fund industry, which is losing ground amid severe losses. Its reputation has been tarnished in the last decade, during which its hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. On the other hand, Insider Monkey’s research was able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 124 percentage points since March 2017. Between March 2017 and February 26th 2021 our monthly newsletter’s stock picks returned 197.2%, vs. 72.4% for the SPY. Our stock picks outperformed the market by more than 124 percentage points (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that significantly underperformed the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 13% through November 16th. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to. You can subscribe to our free newsletter on our homepage to receive our stories in your inbox.

Let's now take a look at billionaire Stephen Mandel's top 10 stock picks.

10. L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB)

Value: $976,799,000 Percent of Stephen Mandel's 13F Portfolio: 3.55% Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 52

Ohio-based L Brands is a fashion clothing retailer with a market cap of about $17 billion. The owner of Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Words brands was recently upgraded by Telsey Advisory Group. The firm also increased its price target for the company to $65 from $54. The company recently approved the payment of $1.035 billion of debt through bond issues. L Brands also announced a $500 million share repurchase plan to replace its existing $79 million plan. The company also reinstated its $0.60 per share dividend. L Brands shares have gained a whopping 515% over the last 12 months.

As of the end of the fourth quarter, 52 hedge funds in Insider Monkey’s database of 887 funds held stakes in LB, compared to 45 funds in the third quarter. Stephen Mandel's Lone Pine Capital is the biggest stakeholder in the company, with 26.2 million shares, worth $976.8 million.

9. Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP)

Value: $976,895,000 Percent of Stephen Mandel's 13F Portfolio: 3.55% Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 63

Snapchat’s parent is a new arrival in billionaire Stephen Mandel’s portfolio, as Lone Pine bought 19.51 million new shares of the company, worth $976.9 million. Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management also bought 1.5 million shares of the social media company in the fourth quarter. Snap stock is gaining momentum following a strong investor day as the company said it expects multiple years of over 50% revenue growth. Morgan Stanley said that the company’s investor day confirmed its bullish thesis for the stock. The firm lifted its Snap stock price target to $85 from $80. Snap shares have gained over 600% over the last 12 months. The stock ranks 9th in the list of billionaire Stephen Mandel’s top 10 stock picks.

The company is also getting the attention of the smart money, as 63 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey reported owning stakes in the company at the end of the fourth quarter, up from 51 funds a quarter earlier.

8. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ: MELI)

Value: $1,000,292,000 Percent of Stephen Mandel's 13F Portfolio: 3.63% Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 79

Argentina-based MercadoLibre is an ecommerce marketplace company offering digital business and payments services in 18 Latin American countries. The company’s shares have gained over 200% in the last 12 months. Hedge funds are also paying attention to the stock. Insider Monkey’s database of 887 funds shows that 79 hedge funds held stakes in the company at the end of the fourth quarter, compared to 81 funds in the third quarter. The total value of these stakes is $8.8 billion. GQG Partners, with 1.08 million shares of MELI, is the biggest stakeholder in the company.

In their Q4 2020 investor letter, Brown Capital Management highlighted a few stocks and MercadoLibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) is one of them. Here is what the fund said:

"In the fourth quarter, we purchased MercadoLibre, an Argentina-based company that operates the leading e-commerce shopping platform in Latin America, similar to Amazon.com. MercadoLibre is a company well known to Brown Capital as it has been held in our International Small Company Strategy since its inception seven years ago. While we are optimistic on MercadoLibre’s outlook, we have liquidated our shares in the International Small Company Fund as we no longer consider it to be a small company. The MercadoLibre platform is growing quickly; it more than doubled the value of items sold in the latest reported quarter versus the prior-year period. Given that e-commerce is only 2.5% of total retail sales in Latin America, MercadoLibre has tremendous room for growth as it trends towards the 10%-plus penetration rate seen in the U.S. and Western Europe. We are particularly encouraged by the company’s significant investment in distribution as well as its shift into the sales of first-party goods, both of which reduce delivery times for customer orders.

While the high growth in the shopping platform is notable, we believe there is a larger opportunity in the company’s payment platform, called Mercado Pago. In the last reported quarter, transaction volumes that were independent of the shopping platform nearly tripled compared to the prior-year period. Mercado Pago offers a strong solution in digital payments and banking services, particularly for micro merchants. MercadoLibre offers a mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) with 2.5 million active units today and sees the market potential at 15 million units. In addition to unit growth, Mercado Pago will also benefit from higher transaction volume on the mPOS systems, as today merchants transact about 500 Brazilian reals per month, while competing mPOS units can generate 3,000 Brazilian reals per month. While the opportunity is large, it is also competitive. We believe Mercado Pago has an advantage as it can leverage the success of the MercadoLibre platform, which is well known in the markets is serves.”

7. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE)

Value: $1,010,611,000 Percent of Stephen Mandel's 13F Portfolio: 3.67% Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 114

Billionaire Stephen Mandel’s Lone Pine Capital upped its stake in Adobe by 20% in the fourth quarter, ending the period with over 2 million shares, worth $1 billion. The stock is up 52% over the last 12 months. Adobe has successfully achieved a major shift towards subscription-based revenue. In 2020, the company’s Digital Experience segment revenue came in at $3.13 billion, a 12% growth on a year-over-year basis. Digital Experience subscription revenue jumped 17% in the period YoY.

Fisher Asset Management is one of the 114 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey having stakes in ADBE at the end of the fourth quarter. The fund owns over 5.8 million shares of the company. ADBE ranks 16th in our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds: 2020 Q4 Rankings.

Polen Focus Growth said in one of their investor letters that Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) was one of the top contributors for the fund during the fourth quarter of 2020. Here is what Polen Focus Growth has to say about Adobe Inc. in their investor letter:

"For the full year 2020, one of the top performers was Adobe, which we have owned for many years, continues to benefit from being the gold standards of software in its respective areas, and the current environment has only served to accelerate customer demand and need for their products and services.”

6. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH)

Value: $1,115,169,000 Percent of Stephen Mandel's 13F Portfolio: 4.05% Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 91

An analysis of billionaire Stephen Mandel’s portfolio shows that Lone Pine Capital decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc in the fourth quarter by 20%. The hedge fund owns 3.2 million shares of the company, worth $1.12 billion. In the fourth quarter, the company’s revenue increased by 7.5%.

According to our database, the number of UNH’s long hedge funds positions increased at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020. There were 91 hedge funds that hold a position in UnitedHealth Group compared to 89 funds in the third quarter. The biggest stakeholder of the company is Boykin Curry's Eagle Capital Management, with 3.39 million shares, worth $1.2 billion.

In their Q4 2020 investor letter, Bretton Fund highlighted a few stocks and UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) is one of them. Here is what the fund said:

"There may be no better example of the strangeness of our healthcare system than the performance of the largest health insurer in the middle of a pandemic that has killed 400,000 Americans. UnitedHealth’s earnings increased 12%, from $15.11/share to $16.88/share, as foregone medical care more than outweighed the costs of coronavirus treatment. Meanwhile, after a year that began with the two major political parties offering vastly different views of the healthcare landscape, from eliminating private health insurance to eliminating Medicaid, we elected a divided government with other priorities and a general tendency to make only marginal changes to the existing ecosystem. UnitedHealth returned 27.1% during our partial year of ownership, and we expect it to have a strong 2021 as employers resume hiring and Medicare Advantage continues to grow in popularity.”

Click to continue reading and see Billionaire Stephen Mandel's Top 5 Stock Picks.

Suggested articles:

Disclosure: None. Billionaire Stephen Mandel's Top 10 Stock Picks is originally published on Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. stocks cut losses after Fed statement

    The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq trimmed earlier losses on Wednesday after the Fed kept interest rates steady, as expected, and said it would continue to keep its rate close to zero. In its statement following its two-day policy meeting, the Federal Reserve projected a rapid jump in U.S. economic growth and inflation this year as the COVID-19 crisis winds down, and repeated its pledge to keep its target interest rate near zero for years to come. At the same time, worries that the stimulus could overheat the economy and lead to higher inflation rates have triggered a strong rise in long-duration Treasury yields and made technology and other growth stocks less attractive.

  • Global stocks steady ahead of Fed meeting

    Wall Street's S&P 500 index ended lower on Tuesday and a gauge of global equities was close to flat as investors awaited the Federal Reserve and other central banks meetings this week, where regulators will indicate if they will retain policies supporting a post-pandemic recovery. U.S. stocks retreated late in the session, with the Nasdaq shedding more than a 1% gain, as yields on longer-maturity U.S. Treasury bonds ticked up, nipping investor enthusiasm for tech-stocks that are high growth but wary of rising inflation. The U.S. dollar edged up against the euro and commodity currencies such as the Australian and New Zealand dollars as the two-day Fed meeting kept trading from being volatile..

  • Al Gore says every American should be automatically registered to vote amid growing alarm over GOP voter suppression measures

    Fomer VP says ballot restrictions are ‘naked effort to try and suppress Black, brown and Indigenous votes’

  • Why Joe Biden’s press conference reluctance has been a blessing, despite a nagging press

    Analysis: The president is often the least informed principal in the room at any given meeting — and that’s how it should be, US political correspondent Griffin Connolly writes

  • UK's Prince Philip, 99, leaves hospital after four-week stay

    Britain's Prince Philip, the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth, left a London hospital on Tuesday after a four-week stay for treatment for an infection and to have a heart procedure. Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, was admitted to the private King Edward VII's Hospital on Feb. 16 after he felt unwell and was given treatment for an unspecified, but not COVID-19-related, illness. He was transferred briefly at the start of this month to a specialist cardiac centre at another London hospital, where he underwent a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene demands Guam National Guard be sent home after ‘ambushing’ her office with cookies

    ‘American servicemen are being forced to defend Fort Pelosi’

  • China's Yunnan vows ecological 'security barrier' to limit disease risks

    In the border district of Xishuangbanna in southwest China's Yunnan province, the global pandemic has put residents of the small ethnic minority village of Mandian under pressure to change old habits. "Because of environmental protection, we aren't allowed to go in anymore," said local resident Yu Yao. Home to around half of the country's protected animal and plant species, Yunnan is on the front line of China's efforts to redefine its relationship with nature and reduce health risks.

  • 80% of Americans think the federal minimum wage is too low, new poll finds

    A new poll from Amazon/Ipsos found that 2 out of 3 respondents with an opinion on the topic support an increase in the minimum wage to $15 an hour.

  • Mars long ago was wet. You may be surprised where the water went

    Mars was once a wet world, with abundant bodies of water on its surface. The researchers suggested that a lot of the water did not actually leave the planet, but rather ended up trapped in various minerals that contain water as part of their mineral structure - clays and sulfates in particular.

  • The suspect in the Atlanta-area shootings that killed 8 people, 6 of them Asian women, is a 21-year-old white man who blamed a sex addiction for the attacks

    Robert Aaron Long, 21, of Woodstock, Georgia, was arrested in connection to shootings at three massage parlors in the Atlanta metro area on Tuesday.

  • Biden says Major, his German Shepherd, is out of the dog house

    President Joe Biden says his rescue dog, a German Shepherd named Major, is being trained after an incident last week but has not been banished from the White House, adding the pet is still adjusting to life there surrounded by strangers. "Major did not bite someone and penetrate the skin," Biden told the ABC program "Good Morning America" in an interview that aired on Wednesday. "You turn the corner and there's two people you don't know at all and they move, and he moves to protect," Biden added, referring to U.S. Secret Service and other staff who the German Shepherd encounters at the 18-acre (7-hectare) White House complex.

  • Suspect in deadly Atlanta-area spa shootings says he was motivated by sex addiction, sheriff says

    Robert Aaron Long had "an issue with porn" and was "attempting to take out that temptation," officials with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said.

  • Sharon Osbourne 'may not return to US talk show' as race row escalates

    The Talk will remain off air while her dispute with a co-host over Piers Morgan is investigated.

  • 'Good Morning Britain' has disastrous show as guest 'does a Piers Morgan' and quits interview

    Former "EastEnders" star Patsy Palmer said she was doing a "real Piers Morgan" as she closed her laptop during a live virtual interview.

  • Leyna Bloom becomes 1st trans woman of color in SI Swimsuit Issue

    "My spirit has reached new levels. This moment is bigger than my wildest infinite dreams," Bloom wrote of the historic moment.

  • Sharon Osbourne denies allegations of racism, says she's being set up: 'I'm your sacrificial lamb'

    A former cohost of "The Talk," Leah Remini, said Sharon Osbourne called Julie Chen, who is of Chinese descent, "wonton" and "slanty eyes."

  • Biden endorses changing Senate rules to require a 'talking filibuster,' like 'back in the old days'

    President Biden for the first time Tuesday publicly endorsed changing the Senate's filibuster rules so if a senator wanted to block a bill, he or she would have to earn it. ABC News' George Stephanopoulos broached the topic in an interview segment released Tuesday night, asking Biden if he will "have to choose between preserving the filibuster and advancing your agenda." Biden said yes, but "I don't think that you have to eliminate the filibuster — you have to do it what it used to be when I first got to the Senate, back in the old days," when "you had to stand up and command the floor, you had to keep talking" and "work for the filibuster." Stephanopoulos followed up to make sure Biden is "for bringing back the talking filibuster," and Biden said yes, he is. "That's what it was supposed to be," he said. "It's getting to the point where, you know, democracy is having a hard time functioning." EXCLUSIVE: @GStephanopoulos: "You're for bringing back the talking filibuster?" Pres. Biden: "I am. That's what it was supposed to be...Democracy's having a hard time functioning." https://t.co/yOAySBh8dz pic.twitter.com/M59cysphgc — ABC News (@ABC) March 17, 2021 Senate Democrats, who narrowly lead the 50-50 chamber, would need every member of their caucus to change the filibuster rules, and several moderate Democrats — including Sen. Joe Manchin (W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.), plus Biden — oppose eliminating the filibuster altogether. But Manchin and other Democrats, most recently Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), have voiced support for switching back to a talking filibuster. "The filibuster allows a senator to block a bill by refusing to yield the floor unless at least 60 colleagues vote to end the debate and proceed to a vote," The Washington Post explains. "In recent years, the objecting senator has not had to actually speak for hours — instead, simply announcing an intent to filibuster is enough to block the bill." Currently, NBC News adds, "the onus is on the majority to find 60 votes to advance legislation; if it falls short, it stalls. A talking filibuster would shift the onus to the minority to hold the floor and speak incessantly until it gives up or the majority pulls the bill." More stories from theweek.comChess grandmasters can't stop laughing after opening their tournament match with the worst possible movesBiden face-plants on evangelical outreachThe 'Fauci effect' is driving up applications for public health graduate programs

  • Olympian Lindsey Vonn shared photos of herself with and without makeup to remind people that glamour 'washes off'

    The professional skier said she loves getting dressed up, but wanted to remind people that she's the "same person" with or without makeup.

  • Eric Trump is pushing for the family's Doral golf resort in Florida to be turned into a casino

    The expansive Miami Doral resort has been financially lagging for years and was especially hard-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • ‘The Bachelor’ Screwed Over Black Women Most of All

    Craig Sjodin/ABCThe 25th season of The Bachelor is what happens when an organization tries really hard to embrace diversity for the purpose of optics but not for the sake of actually being inclusive and empathetic. And ultimately, it ended up screwing over Black women.I initially had no intention of watching the most recent season of the reality-dating show until my best friend told me it was going to feature its first Black Bachelor. I caught snippets of the season with Rachel Lindsay, the first Black Bachelorette, and watched the finale of The Bachelorette Season 16 when Tayshia Adams, who identifies as Black and Latina, took over.But I hadn’t seen the O.G. version of the show in years—probably since high school. For one, it felt like the same formula over and over again. Then, the spinoff Bachelor in Paradise erased any integrity that the franchise ever had. And more importantly, there just wasn’t any diversity. I felt that if I was on the show—as a Black woman—I would likely slide off into oblivion without being seriously considered. Regardless of how I looked, despite my credentials, and no matter how deep the conversations I may or may not have had with the person were, I figured that I just would not be the type who could make it to the end.What ‘The Bachelor’ Owes Matt James and Rachel LindsaySeeing Matt James as The Bachelor was like an awakening. It was as if the franchise was finally opening itself up to new possibilities—the prospect of being more cultured and diverse. Having a Black man at the center of its flagship series signaled mainstream acceptance that Black love is powerful, and would chip away at the ugly stereotypes about Black family and relationships in the media.Rather than proving Bachelor Nation’s inclusivity, the season ultimately demonstrated how, in the words of Malcolm X, the most disrespected person in America is the Black woman. A season that should have been historic in a positive sense ended up revealing how ass-backwards the franchise truly is.When the season began, I’d heard rumors about contestant Rachael Kirkconnell having a racist past. There were photos and allegations being made on a number of gossip blogs. However, I tried to stay optimistic. Maybe it wasn’t true. Maybe Matt would not end up choosing her in the end. Maybe… I was being hopeful.As news officially broke that Rachael had been seen in racist costumes, liking questionable posts on social media, and attended an Antebellum-themed party in 2018, I wasn’t too surprised given my prior suspicions. And then I heard the news that Matt had chosen to give her his final rose.At that point, I stopped watching The Bachelor. It became a mockery to the women of color who had competed. The Black American mantra “twice as good to get half as far” played in my mind. No matter what the Black women did, how amazing they were, how great and deep the conversations were they had with Matt, it didn’t matter. He still ended up choosing the racist white lady.Yes, the show is trash for not putting in the work and vetting its contestants the way it should have. There’s no way that Rachael should have participated in Season 25. However, I’m truly appalled with Matt James. This man was supposedly searching for the love of his life. For the duration of the show, he was doing nothing else but dating these women. And during that time, he never had a deep conversation about race and social politics with Rachael? It seems so lazy and hypocritical considering that he’d had those sorts of talks with the women of color on the show, as they bonded over stories of trauma. While those women revealed their scars to Matt, and relived the emotional pain of what it means to be a minority in this country, he never once thought about bringing up his experiences to Rachael—a woman who he chose over dozens of other women. A woman who he contemplated proposing to. A woman with whom he thought about creating a family.If Rachael’s business did not make the rounds on the internet and become mainstream news, I’m not sure if Matt would have ever found out. Their relationship was not emotionally deep enough for him to ask this woman why she may have been dressed up for an Old South party in a photo. And if he did find out, he may have even stayed if it weren’t for the ensuing public backlash and damage to his ego.After watching this season of The Bachelor, I was reminded why I tuned out in the first place: there is no space for Black women to be seen as winners in the franchise. Women of color received considerably less air time than white women, and then, all of the finalists who were actually chosen as Matt’s top five were either interracial or Rachael. That paints a clear picture in the context of colorism that a Black woman who doesn’t come from a mixed household is not worthy of winning The Bachelor’s heart. Even Rachel Lindsay, the first Black Bachelorette, was bullied off of social media after having a heated conversation about racism with the show’s host, Chris Harrison, when Rachael Kirkconnell’s photos surfaced.As the season wore on, it became readily apparent that Black women were just presented as secondary choices—no matter the amount of emotional work that they put in. It played into racist tropes that Black women were unattractive and disregarded, mulatto women were more acceptable but still not ideal, and being a white woman was the true epitome of beauty. Clearly, that corrosive mindset still holds a place in society because The Bachelor showed it in real time.My hope was that Black women would be seen. We’re only considered beautiful if we’re light enough, our hair is long enough, or we look exotic enough. America still does not seem to accept us for our natural beauty. I trusted that Matt James would be secure enough in his Blackness that he would embrace Black beauty rather than run from it. I wasn’t necessarily confident that he would choose a Black woman to receive his last rose, but I certainly was not expecting for a bona fide racist to win him over.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.