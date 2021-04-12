Tiger Global goes super aggressive in India

Manish Singh
·6 min read

Recent roars from an investment firm, credited to put Indian startups on the global map in the past decade and a half, are turning local young firms into unicorns at a pace never seen before in the world’s second largest internet market.

Tiger Global has written -- or is in late stages of writing -- more than 25 checks, spanning from a few million dollars to over $100 million, this year alone. About 10 of its investments have been unveiled so far with the rest still in the pipeline for the coming weeks and months.

The New York-headquartered firm, which recently closed a $6.7 billion fund, last week led investments in social network ShareChat, business messaging platform Gupshup, and investment app Groww, and participated in fintech app CRED’s round, helping all of these startups attain the much sought after unicorn status.

(A report in India speculated that Tiger Global plans to invest $3 billion of its new fund in Indian startups. TechCrunch understands the $3 billion figure is way off the mark.)

Tiger Global also invested in Infra.Market and Innovaccer, two other Indian startups that turned unicorn earlier this year. (India has delivered 10 unicorns this year already, up from seven last year and six in 2019.)

Tiger Global is currently in advanced stages to back epharmacy firm PharmEasy, which also turned into a unicorn last week, fintech firm ClearTax (at possibly $1 billion valuation), crypto exchange CoinSwitch, insurer Plum, B2B marketplace Moglix (at over $1 billion valuation), social firms Kutumb and Koo (at over $100 million valuation, per the CapTable), healthtech firm Pristyn Care, and Reshamandi, according to people familiar with the matter.

No other investment firm has written checks of this magnitude to Indian firms this year, and the frenzy has reached a point where dozens of startup founders are scrambling to get an intro with Tiger Global partners.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Tiger Global’s confidence in young Indian firms isn’t newly found. Its investment in Flipkart in 2009 and Ola in 2012 showed the opportunities and level of risk-appetite the U.S. firm was prepared to operate with in India, at a time when both the firms were struggling to raise money from some Indian investors.

Under its former partner Lee Fixel, the investment firm backed several young firms including online grocer Grofers, logistics startup Delivery, fashion e-commerce Myntra, news aggregator InShorts, electric scooter maker Ather Energy, music streaming service Saavn, fintech Razorpay, and web producer TVF.

A handful of startup founders, on the condition of anonymity, recalled their investments from Tiger Global, which they all said concluded within two to three weeks after the first call from the investment firm.

But the firm slowed down its investment pace when Fixel departed in 2019, and for nearly a year focused largely on backing SaaS startups.

Things have changed in recent quarters and Tiger Global has become more aggressive than ever before, said a venture capitalist, who has invested alongside Tiger Global in a few startups, on the condition of anonymity to be able to speak candidly.

The firm is now also exploring investment opportunities in months-old startups. Reshamandi, for instance, is still in its ideation phase.

The investor quoted above pointed to Infra.Market as another example of Tiger Global’s new strategy. It wrote its first check to Infra.Market in 2019, when the B2B startup was just two years old.

“Tiger then wanted to see if the startup can grow and convince other investors to back them. So in December, Infra.Market raised money at about $250 million valuation. Two months later, Tiger Global closed the new round at $1 billion valuation," the investor said.

While great for startups, it creates a challenge for some investors, another investor said.

When Tiger Global values a startup at a level that much of the industry can't match, and tends to not lead the subsequent round, there are very few firms that can invest in the following financing round, the investor said.

On private forums and in recent weeks, Clubhouse, a number of investors have cautioned that the recent optimism shared by some investors could prove challenging to materialize. "Tiger Global has traditionally got very optimistic in India every two to three years. The problem is that when it's not optimistic, we are supposed to pick the tab," one investor said.

"Under Scott Shleifer [MD at Tiger Global and pictured above], things may be different," the investor added. Looking at Tiger Global's recent activities elsewhere in the world, things sure look consistent -- and India is positioned to be a key global playground for the firm -- and several others -- in the next few years.

India, the world's third largest startup hub, is poised to produce 100 unicorns in the coming years, analysts at Credit Suisse wrote in a report for clients last month. "India’s corporate landscape is undergoing a radical change due to a remarkable confluence of changes in the funding, regulatory and business environment in the country over the past two decades. An unprecedented pace of new-company formation and innovation in a variety of sectors has meant a surge in the number of highly-valued, as-yet unlisted companies," they wrote.

"The growth in highly valued companies has been enabled by a range of factors: (1) the natural shortage of risk capital in an economy with low per capita wealth has been addressed by a surge in (mostly foreign) private equity: these flows have exceeded public market transactions in each year of the last decade; (2) increase in teledensity and smartphone and internet penetration. Till 2005 less than 15% of Indians had a phone, versus 85% now; 700 mn-plus people have internet access now due to cheap data and falling smartphone prices (40% penetration now)."

"(3) deep-rooted physical infrastructure changes: nearly all habitations are now connected by all-weather roads compared to only half in 2000, and all households are electrified now vs. just 54% in 2001; (4) financial innovation is accelerating, courtesy the world-leading “India stack”, which has innovative applications like UPI built on a base of universal bank account access, mobiles, and the biometric-ID (Aadhaar), helped by greater data availability; and (5) development of ecosystems in several sectors that now provides a competitive advantage versus global peers; for example in technology (4.5 mn IT professionals) and pharma/biotech (several Indian firms can now afford US$200-300 mn of annual R&D)."

Recommended Stories

  • Let's talk about gaslighting and fundraising

    “Most of the startups I give advice to about how to raise venture capital shouldn’t be raising venture capital,” an investor recently told me. While the idea that every startup isn’t venture-backable might run counter to the narrative to the barrage of funding news each week, I think it’s important to double click on the topic. As venture grows as an asset class, the access to capital has broadened from a dollar perspective, but I do think the difficulties that remain is an important dynamic to call out (and something no one talks about during an upmarket).

  • Harvard-Backed TPRV to Unwind Hedge Fund, Return Outside Cash

    (Bloomberg) -- Harvard-backed TPRV Capital is shutting down its hedge fund after investors pulled their cash.After three-and-a-half years, “we are unwinding the fund and returning all remaining capital to our investors,” the firm wrote in a letter to clients Friday.Institutional investors have been redeeming either due to disappointment over the fund’s performance or because they were reallocating their cash away from fixed-income relative value or volatility strategies, Chief Operating Officer Luca Toscani said in an interview.“Unfortunately the combo of the two was lethal,” he said.The firm, which had peak assets of $820 million at the end of 2019, saw that plunge to $570 million by August 2020, and $233 million by this February. TPRV’s fund lost 2.8% in 2020, and was about flat in the first two months of this year, according to another document.Last year brought “one of the biggest challenges” the fund’s chief investment officers had seen in their professional lives as relative value trades linked to shorting S&P 500 index volatility went awry and led to sharp losses, the firm said at the time.TPRV launched in 2017 with about $400 million from Harvard Management Co, where CIOs Graig Fantuzzi and Michele Toscani were portfolio managers and had worked together for 8 years.The firm is considering its next steps, which could include raising capital or joining a larger platform firm, Toscani said.This is the second fund with ties to Harvard to shutter recently. In May 2019, former Harvard portfolio manager Marco Barrozo closed his Cambridge Square Capital, which had started two years prior and received $200 million from the university.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Elon Musk’s Business Partner Claims Brain-Implant Startup Could Build Real-Life ‘Jurassic Park’

    Neuralink's Max Hodak said "15 years of breeding and engineering" could bring "super exotic novel species" on the level of Steven Spielberg's movie.

  • Individuals in India Snap Up Riskier Firms’ Debt Seeking Yield

    (Bloomberg) -- Individual investors in India are rushing to buy corporate bonds from weaker borrowers, taking bigger risks to boost returns in a debt market dominated by institutional investors.Company note sales to retail investors have more than doubled from a year earlier to 67.2 billion rupees ($899 million) so far in 2021. A further 31 billion rupees of bonds that individuals can buy into are being marketed right now, and another 50 billion rupees of such debt is in the pipeline including a deal from India Grid Trust announced late last week.Many savers desperate for yield are likely to jump at the chance to buy such notes. That’s because they are struggling with persistent inflation pressure even as bank deposit rates have dropped to the lowest in more than a decade.Policy makers in India have long sought to deepen the local corporate bond market, as one of the world’s worst bad debt piles makes banks reluctant to lend and institutions avoid all but the highest-rated notes. But public debt offerings that individuals can take part in only totaled 71 billion rupees last year, equivalent to 0.8% sold by private placement to institutions.The pickings for retail investors also tend to be riskier: while about 66% of local-currency notes privately placed to professional investors so far in 2021 carry top rankings, only one of the nine issues being marketed or in the pipeline has a AAA rating.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 5 Politicians Bankrolled by Huge Companies

    In 2010, the U.S Supreme Court issued its ruling in Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission. It said that political donations were a form of political speech, so limiting corporate campaign...

  • SPACs Attack Weekly Recap: 6 Deals, Rumors And Headline News

    It was another busy week for the SPAC market with numerous deal announcements and rumored deals. Benzinga's "SPACs Attack" covered the deals and news of the week. Here is our weekly look back. SPAC Deals Iconic trading card company Topps is going public again with a SPAC deal announced last week with Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ: MUDS). Topps has licensing partnerships with Major League Baseball, the National Hockey League, several soccer leagues, Formula One, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc (NYSE: WWE) and the Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS). Along with physical and digital trading cards, Topps also has a digital gift card business and confections business segment. Topps is shifting part of its business to digital offerings like its Topps Now series. The company is also pushing into non-fungible tokens with several released and plans to launch more in 2021. Point of care diagnostics testing company LumiraDx announced a SPAC merger with CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: CAHC). The company’s diagnostic testing platform was developed in 2014 to offer tests with lab-comparable performance at low costs and results in less than 12 minutes. The company has a pipeline of over 30 assays for several diseases and common health conditions. A high sensitivity COVID-19 antigen test also is being developed. Key customers include CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) and The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which is also an investor. Sarcos Robotics, a workplace robotic company, announced a SPAC merger with Rotor Acquisition Corp (NYSE: ROT). The company expects to release its Guardian XO full-body wearable industrial exoskeleton robot in mid-2022 and its Guardian XT industrial teleoperated robot in late 2022. The company offers products for the aerospace, automotive, logistics, defense, maritime, energy and construction industries. Sarcos plans to deploy its robot fleet through a Robotics-as-a-Service solution. Better Therapeutics announced a SPAC merger with Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ: MCAD), valuing the company at $187 million. The company is developing prescription-only smartphone-based treatments for Type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure. Archaea Energy is a new company being formed through a SPAC merger with Rice Acquisition Corp (NYSE: RICE). It is developing out of Aria Energy Operating, a portfolio company of Ares Management Corp (NYSE: ARES), and Archea Energy LLC, currently majority-owned by Rice Investment Group, an affiliate of the SPAC sponsor. Archaea Energy plans to capture and convert waste emissions from landfills and anaerobic digesters into low-carbon RNG and electricity. Intelligence solutions provider Cellebrite announced a SPAC merger with TWC Tech Holdings II Corp (NASDAQ: TWCT). The company offers a digital intelligence platform for the justice system. The company says its products have been used by more than 6,700 public safety agencies in over 140 countries. SPAC Rumors Lodging startup Sonder is in talks to merge with Gores Metropoulos II (NASDAQ: GMII), according to Bloomberg. Sonder decks out apartments and hotel rooms as short-term rentals. A deal could value the company at more than $2.5 billion. Signa Sports United is in talks to merge with Yuicapa Acquisition Corp (NYSE: YAC), according to Reuters. A $35 billion SPAC deal to merge Grab with Altimeter Growth Corp (NASDAQ: AGC) could be announced soon, according to sources. The deal for the Southeast Asian company would be one of the largest SPAC deals ever. Headline News A new documentary about WeWork and its founder Adam Neumann hit Hulu last week. The film called “WeWork: Or the Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn” depicts a cultish environment with Neumann as a Jesus Christ-like leader. Meanwhile, WeWork, now without Neumann, is going public with BowX Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: BOWX). Hyliion Holdings Corp (NYSE: HYLN) announced the formation of a Hypertruck Innovation Council to advance electrification in commercial transportation. Others on the council include Anheuser-Busch (NYSE: BUD), Penske Truck Leasing, Ryder Systems, Schneider and Wegmans Food Markets. Romeo Power (NYSE: RMO) announced an extension of a contract with PACCAR (NASDAQ: PCAR), manufacturer of semis under brands like Kenworth and Peterbilt. Romeo will provide batteries in the U.S. and Canada through 2025 under the new agreement. Butterfly Network (NYSE: BFLY) shared that its IQ Ultrasound portable ultrasound will be aboard a SpaceX rocket to test the device in the space environment. Be sure to tune into "SPACs Attack," Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. EST. Here are the links to the past week’s shows. Monday: SPACs Market Bottomed? Ark Invest SPACs Tuesday: Final 4 March SPACNESS And SPAC Champion Wednesday: SPACs, NFTs And Sports Betting: Matt Higgins & Gary Vee Thursday: Top SPAC Buys Disclosure: The author is long shares of HYLN and RMO. Photo courtesy of WeWork. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaExclusive: Gary Vee On Sports Cards Investment Options, What's Ahead For NFTsTrading Card Company Topps Announces SPAC Deal, Continued NFT Expansion© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Alibaba Unaware of Other Probes Under Anti-Monopoly Law

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. said that it’s unaware of any other probes by China’s antitrust regulator after the e-commerce giant was slapped with a record fine for its business practices.Apart from inquiries into mergers, acquisitions and strategic investments that span the entire internet industry, the company isn’t aware of any other investigations into its business by the State Administration for Market Regulation, executives told analysts on a conference call Monday. Going ahead, the firm will focus on providing better services for its customers and merchants while complying with regulators.“We experienced this scrutiny and we’re happy to get this matter behind us,” Vice Chairman Joseph Tsai told analysts. Large-scale internet companies are doing a lot of things to grow the economy, he added, “and we’re in the middle of this, promoting government policy.”Beijing fined Alibaba a record $2.8 billion after wrapping up a landmark probe into China’s e-commerce leader in just four months, versus the years such investigations take in the U.S. or Europe. That sent a clear message to the country’s largest corporations and their leaders that anti-competitive behavior will have consequences.Following the probe into the e-commerce platform, regulators will now be keen to look at other areas where unfair competition may exist, Tsai said. They are also focusing on data privacy and protection, something that the firm is cooperating with the government on.For Alibaba, the fine was less severe than many feared and helps lift a cloud of uncertainty hanging over founder Jack Ma’s internet empire. The 18.2 billion yuan penalty was based on just 4% of the internet giant’s 2019 domestic revenue, regulators said. While that’s triple the previous high of almost $1 billion that U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm Inc. handed over in 2015, it’s far less than the maximum 10% allowed under Chinese law.The fine came with a plethora of “rectifications” that Alibaba will have to put in place -- such as curtailing the practice of forcing merchants to choose between Alibaba or a competing platform -- many of which the company had already pledged to establish.Record Alibaba Fine Shows China’s Big Tech Can’t Fight BackAlibaba on Monday said it doesn’t rely on exclusivity to retain merchants and doesn’t expect “material negative impact” from changes to such arrangements. Only a small number of flagship stores had been under exclusive arrangements previously, but businesses today are operating on multiple platforms, Chief Executive Officer Daniel Zhang said.The impact of the fine will be reflected in the company’s earnings for the March quarter. Alibaba has also set aside billions of yuan of additional spending to support initiatives for merchants, executives said.(Updates with more details from the call starting in fifth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Some GOP-led states target abortions done through medication

    About 40% of all abortions in the U.S. are now done through medication — rather than surgery — and that option has become all the more pivotal during the COVID-19 pandemic. Abortion rights advocates say the pandemic has demonstrated the value of medical care provided virtually, including the privacy and convenience of abortions taking place in a woman's home, instead of a clinic. Abortion opponents, worried the method will become increasingly prevalent, are pushing legislation in several Republican-led states to restrict it and in some cases, ban providers from prescribing abortion medication via telemedicine.

  • 3 Cathie Wood Stocks That Are Better Than Bitcoin

    The cryptocurrency's performance has been incredible, but these stocks could deliver better returns.

  • Exclusive: China's antitrust regulator bulking up as crackdown on behemoths widens

    China's competition watchdog is adding staff and other resources as it ramps up efforts to crack down on anti-competitive behaviour, especially among the country's powerful companies, people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. Beijing's plan to bulk up the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) comes as China revamps its competition law with proposed amendments including a sharp increase in fines and expanded criteria for judging a company's control of a market. On Saturday, the watchdog slapped a record $2.75 billion fine on Alibaba after an antimonopoly probe found the e-commerce giant had abused its dominant market position for several years.

  • Crypto Long & Short: Peter Thiel Defines Bitcoin’s Accidental Role in Global Politics

    Thiel's comments about China “weaponizing” bitcoin to hurt the U.S. are a warning about the cost of inaction.

  • Coinbase IPO Set for April 14: What You Need To Know Before Investing In the Crypto Trading Platform

    Coinbase, one of the world’s most popular crypto trading platforms, will soon become open for trading to the public. Here’s what to consider before investing in its IPO.

  • He began buying Tesla at just $7.50, and now he’s retiring at 39 years old with $12 million worth — he still refuses to sell a single share

    While just about every financial planner out there continues to espouse the "diversify" mantra, Jason DeBolt, a former Google and current Amazon employee, has taken a decidedly different approach.

  • China Fines Alibaba $2.8 Billion, But BABA Stock Jumps In Hong Kong; JD.com, Pinduoduo, Tencent Also In Focus

    China imposed a record $2.8 billion antitrust fine vs. Alibaba. Is the bad news priced in to BABA stock, as well as rivals JD.com, Tencent and Pinduoduo?

  • Cricket's old and new on show as Championship and IPL collide

    Cricket's versatility was on graphic display as the latest editions of the snow-hit English County Championship, a fixture in the sport since 1890, and the 21st century Indian Premier League both got underway within a day of each other.

  • Biden Team Eyes Potential Threat From China’s Digital Yuan Plans

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is stepping up scrutiny of China’s plans for a digital yuan, with some officials concerned the move could kick off a long-term bid to topple the dollar as the world’s dominant reserve currency, according to people familiar with the matter.Now that China’s digital-currency efforts are gathering momentum, officials at the Treasury, State Department, Pentagon and National Security Council are bolstering their efforts to understand the potential implications, the people said.American officials are less worried about an immediate challenge to the current structure of the global financial system, but are eager to understand how the digital yuan will be distributed, and whether it could also be used to work around U.S. sanctions, the people said on the condition of anonymity.A Treasury spokeswoman declined to comment. A National Security Council spokeswoman did not reply to a request for comment. The People’s Bank of China has rolled out trial issuance of a digital yuan in cities across the country, putting it on track to be the first major central bank to issue a virtual currency. A broader roll-out is expected for the Winter Olympics in Beijing next February, giving the effort international exposure.Many key details of the digital yuan are still in flux, including specifics on how it would be distributed. China’s recent establishment of a joint venture with SWIFT, the messaging nexus through which most cross-border settlements pass through today, suggests it is possible a digital yuan could work within the current financial architecture rather than outside of it.U.S. officials are reassured that China’s intentions aren’t to use the digital yuan to evade American sanctions, according to people familiar with the matter. The dollar’s current dominance in cross-border transactions gives the U.S. Treasury the power to cut off much of a business or even a country’s access to the global financial system.China’s officials have said the main intentions of the digital yuan are to replace banknotes and coins, to reduce the incentive to use cryptocurrencies and to complement the current private-sector run electronic payments system -- dominated by Ant Group Co.’s Alipay and Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s WeChat Pay. The PBOC has been working for years on the digital yuan, also called the e-CNY, having set up a specialist research team in 2014.Here’s How a Central Bank Digital Currency Could Work: Chart​​“To provide a backup or redundancy for the retail payment system, the central bank has to step up” and provide digital-currency services, Mu Changchun, the director of the PBOC’s digital-currency research institute, said at an event last month.The PBOC is also examining the potential for using the digital yuan in cross-border payments, launching a project studying the issue with a unit of the Bank for International Settlements along with the United Arab Emirates, Thailand and Hong Kong’s monetary authority.The Biden administration isn’t currently planning to take any action to counter longer-term threats from China’s digital currency, the people familiar with the discussions said. However, China’s plans have given renewed impetus to efforts to consider the creation of a digital dollar, they said.Members of Congress have also been increasingly interested in a digital dollar, aware of China’s moves, and asked Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen about the issue in hearings earlier this year.Powell said in February the Fed was looking “very carefully” at a digital dollar. “We don’t need to be the first. We need to get it right.”Yellen has signaled interest in research into the viability of a digital dollar, a shift from a lack of enthusiasm under her predecessor, Steven Mnuchin.“It makes sense for central banks to be looking at” issuing sovereign digital currencies, she said at a virtual conference in February. Yellen said a digital version of the dollar could help address hurdles to financial inclusion in the U.S. among low-income households.A recent report from the U.S. Director of National Intelligence said the extent of the threat of any foreign digital currency to the dollar’s centrality in the global financial system “will depend on the regulatory rules that are established.”China’s currency makes up little more than 2% of global foreign exchange reserves compared with nearly 60% for the U.S. dollar. Policy decisions, rather than technical developments, will also be necessary to push forward yuan internationalization, as China maintains a strict regime of capital controls.China’s financial system is too “fragile and weak” to pose a real threat to the dollar’s status as the world’s reserve currency, according to Mark Sobel, U.S. chairman for the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum.“At the end of the the day the markets have more confidence in the Fed” than China’s central bank, said Sobel, a former senior U.S. Treasury official for international matters.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • HSBC and Huawei CFO reach agreement on document publication linked to extradition case

    HSBC and Huawei Technologies' Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou have reached an agreement in a dispute about the publication of documents relating to U.S. fraud allegations against her, their lawyers told a Hong Kong court. The legal dispute reached the Hong Kong court last month after a British judge in February blocked the release of internal HSBC documents relating to the fraud allegations against Meng.

  • For the 1st time, Japan is home to a leader of the Masters

    Japan has been sending golfers to the Masters since 1936, with about three dozen players combining for well over 100 appearances at Augusta National. Hideki Matsuyama’s four-shot lead going into Sunday’s final round of the Masters is a breakthrough moment for Japan, which became the 17th nation to see one of its players hold a lead after any round at Augusta National. It was 10 years ago when Matsuyama became the first Asia-Pacific Amateur champion to make the cut and be the low amateur at the Masters.

  • Pubs, hairdressers set to reopen as UK eases virus lockdown

    Millions of people in Britain will get their first chance in months for haircuts, casual shopping and restaurant meals on Monday, as the government takes the next step on its lockdown-lifting road map. Nationwide restrictions have been in place in England since early January, and similar rules in the other parts of the U.K., to suppress a surge in coronavirus infections that swept the country late last year, linked to a more transmissible new variant first identified in southeast England. Britain has had Europe’s worst coronavirus outbreak, with more than 127,000 confirmed deaths.

  • Bafta Film Awards 2021: Snobbery, pianos and other takeaways

    Even with social distancing there was plenty of humour, glamour and surprises at the virtual event.