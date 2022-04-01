Tiger Global’s Hedge Fund Sinks 34% This Year as Key Stocks Fall

Hema Parmar
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Things have gone from bad to worse at Tiger Global Management’s flagship hedge fund.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The vehicle fell nearly 34% in the first quarter, due to poor-performing stocks and markdowns of private holdings, according to an investor letter seen by Bloomberg.

The hedge fund tumbled more than 13% in March, according to a person familiar with the matter, capping three straight losing months and a tough 2021. The decline was 7% last year, its first annual drop since 2016.

“Stock declines in our focus areas have been steeper, faster, and longer lasting than in prior drawdowns,” the firm said in Friday’s letter, signed by the investing team. While Tiger Global’s shorts generated gains, “they have not kept pace with the decline in our longs.”

All six of Tiger Global’s biggest stock holdings at year-end, including JD.com Inc. and Microsoft Corp., have declined this year and most fell by double digits.

The firm “adjusted valuations down” for its private investments to account for pressure on their public-market peers, the firm said in the letter. The hedge fund owns shares of private companies including ByteDance, Stripe, Checkout, and Databricks.

A spokeswoman for Chase Coleman’s $100 billion firm declined to comment.

Tiger Global’s long-only fund sank about 36% in the first quarter, while its Crossover fund, which invests in public and private companies, fell about 21%, according to the letter.

“In hindsight, we should have sold more shares across our portfolio in 2021 than we did,” the firm said. “We are reassessing and refining our models using all the inputs available to us.”

The firm manages $35 billion across its hedge, long-only and crossover funds, while the rest of the assets are in its rapidly expanding venture-capital unit. Tiger also said it recently closed its PIP 15 venture fund with $12.7 billion.

“In this moment, we are humbled, but steady in our conviction and confident about the go-forward opportunity,” the firm wrote.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine Update: U.S. Sending $300 Million in Military Equipment

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. is sending $300 million in additional military and medical assistance to Ukraine, including the Switchblade dive-bombing drone.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeRussia Says Ukraine Choppers Made Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusUkraine Update: U.S. Sending $300 Million in Military EquipmentPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeNegotiators from Ukraine

  • Brazil Exports Hit Record High in March on Commodity Prices, War

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazil posted record monthly exports and imports in March on the back of a surge in global commodity prices fueled by the Russian invasion of the Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeRussia Says Ukraine Choppers Made Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusUkraine Update: U.S. Sending $300 Million in Military EquipmentPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeExport

  • Russia Evades Default as JPMorgan, BNY Mellon Process Funds

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Bank of New York Mellon Corp. processed a payment transaction from Russia for one of its dollar bonds, allowing the nation to continue sidestepping a default.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeRussia Says Ukraine Choppers Made Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusUkraine Update: U.S. Sending $300 Million in Military EquipmentPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If R

  • Buy These Stocks Now to Help Power Your Long-Term Portfolio

    Here are a few dividend-paying stocks that are ready to thrive as they help power the economy and perhaps your portfolio for decades...

  • Stock Rally That Nobody Saw Coming Is Refusing to Go Quietly

    (Bloomberg) -- Hedge funds distrust it, a clutch of strategists say it’s doomed, and the Federal Reserve probably wishes it would stop. But a fearsome stock market rally that has been giving prognosticators fits is refusing to go away. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeRussia Says Ukraine Choppers Made Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusUkraine Update: U.S. Sending $300 Million in Military EquipmentPu

  • Analysis-Big victory at Amazon gives unions promise - but no end to challenges

    A vote by Amazon workers to organize their warehouse in New York surprised and inspired long-time labor backers, for whom a new reality is settling in: It can be done, though it won't be easy. News on Friday of the first-ever U.S. union coming to the nation's second-largest private employer ricocheted among labor groups as they began to see a path ahead to enlist workers and end decades of contraction in their ranks. Amazon now seems a more manageable target for them, though still a challenging one.

  • AbbVie, Exelon, and More Stocks for the Recession That May—or May Not—Be Coming

    Going to cash ignores the fact that inflation is eroding the value of money as we speak. Another option: Buy the stocks that have historically performed best during recessions.

  • Specialized Bond ETFs Are Taking Off as Janus Fund Tops $1 Billion and More Line Up

    (Bloomberg) -- A niche corner of the fixed-income ETF industry is growing quickly as investors and issuers alike turn to high-grade debt with the potential to outperform in the interest-rate storm. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeRussia Says Ukraine Choppers Made Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusUkraine Update: U.S. Sending $300 Million in Military EquipmentPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If R

  • Two Names to Consider in Tough Markets

    Real Money Columnist James 'Rev Shark' Deporre discusses a couple of small-cap plays he's following.

  • Is Amazon Stock a Buy Now?

    Few companies have affected the consumer's daily life more than Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has over the past two decades. Prior to Amazon Prime, two-day shipping was a luxury no one knew they needed. Amazon has expanded to grow much beyond its original e-commerce business.

  • This Small-Cap Is Taking On the Telecom Giants. Its Stock Looks Attractive.

    Starry Group is selling home broadband that bypasses cable and phone companies—without digging trenches or laying cables.

  • Skyline (SKY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Skyline (SKY) closed at $55.53, marking a +1.18% move from the previous day.

  • Carlyle Group (CG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Carlyle Group (CG) closed at $49.42, marking a +1.04% move from the previous day.

  • How to Watch ‘Pachinko’: Where Is the Acclaimed Series Streaming?

    The trilingual series features Japanese, Korean and English

  • Investment Banks Will Beat Expectations, JPMorgan Analysts Say

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. bank analysts are taking a contrarian view when it comes to first-quarter performance for global investment banks, expecting most to have beaten expectations.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusRussia Says Ukraine Choppers Made Rare Cross-Border StrikePutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeU.S. Criticizes India on Russia Talks as Lavr

  • The Dominance of Tech Stocks in S&P 500 Is Set to Shrink Next Year

    (Bloomberg) -- The dominance of tech stocks in the S&P 500 is set to shrink next year after the index’s overseer announced revisions that will reclassify the sectors of some major shares. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeRussia Says Ukraine Choppers Made Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeUkraine Update: EU Warns China Not to Interfere Wit

  • Microsoft Hires Ex-Seattle Police Chief Best for Security Role

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. has hired former Seattle police chief Carmen Best as director of global security risk operations.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeRussia Says Ukraine Choppers Made Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusUkraine Update: U.S. Sending $300 Million in Military EquipmentPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeBest will be in charge of the Redmond, Washingto

  • Hut 8 Mining (HUT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Hut 8 Mining (HUT) closed the most recent trading day at $5.56, moving +0.72% from the previous trading session.

  • 'Robust' corporate cash may buoy stocks after rocky quarter

    As the U.S. stock market ends a rocky first quarter, investors are looking at what could support equities in the coming months - with high cash levels at companies one potential boost as executives deploy resources for share buybacks, dividends or deals. The S&P 500 posted its first quarterly loss since the beginning of the pandemic, although it rebounded in March, reducing the benchmark index's year-to-date decline to about 5% from as much as 12.5% at the quarter's low point. The ability of companies to deploy cash could help soothe investors about some of that unease.

  • KLA (KLAC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, KLA (KLAC) closed at $360.27, marking a -1.58% move from the previous day.