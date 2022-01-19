Tiger Global, Insight Lead Gold Rush for Tech Startups in Israel

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Yaacov Benmeleh
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- The big money has arrived for what could be the next generation of Israel’s vaunted technology sector.

Most Read from Bloomberg

International investors helped set off a bonanza last year, when Israeli startups raised about $26 billion -- more than double the previous high in 2020 and nearly a quarter as much as the funding that poured into Europe as a whole.

Upending the pecking order in local venture capital, U.S. funds made 266 early-stage investments, an increase of almost a fifth from the previous year, according to data from Start-Up Nation Central, a non-profit organization that tracks the industry in Israel.

The exuberance comes with more risk. Tiger Global Management and Insight Partners, which have already bankrolled Israel’s largest privately-held firms, are increasingly betting on younger and less proven companies as a way to corner the market of upcoming winners and potentially reap greater returns. SoftBank Group Corp. and Blackstone Inc. are meanwhile opening local branches to better sniff out opportunities.

Foreign investors tend to win deals by cutting larger checks than local competition, until now the primary source of funding for Israeli tech companies that are often still figuring out what to sell.

“We want to work with good founders and other venture capital,” said Stephen Ward, managing director at New York-based Insight, which has committed more than $30 billion globally.

Insight had 70% more Israeli deals in 2021 than the next most active investor. In a single month last year, three of its Israeli-founded portfolio companies -- Monday.com, SentinelOne and WalkMe -- raised more than $2 billion combined when they went public in the U.S.

Read more: Tiger Global Builds Roster of Israel Investments by Backing Mesh

SentinelOne, which uses artificial intelligence to protect companies against security threats, also won the backing of investors including Tiger Global and Sequoia Capital before an initial public offering that valued it at nearly $9 billion.

The deluge of foreign investment has been a boon for Israel’s tech companies. New York-based Tiger Global, founded by billionaire Chase Coleman, had at least 16 investments in Israeli technology firms in what’s been a record year of fundraising for the industry.

Higher Stakes

But the eagerness to spend doesn’t necessarily sit well with some veteran Israeli investors, concerned the newcomers will exacerbate or even create new market distortions.

The doling out of serious cash to nascent firms is likely to drive up labor costs when there’s already a talent shortage, said Asaf Horesh, general partner at Israeli technology investment firm Vintage Investment Partners.

In the view of Vintage, which has $2.3 billion under management, the investment surge has been comparable to other hot tech markets. “A lot” of startups are being funded at valuations “fifty, one hundred, even two hundred times annual recurring revenue -- something very few companies get in public markets,” said Horesh.

And it’s those out-sized checks that could crush competition from scrappier companies and entrepreneurs, posing a risk to Israel’s ability to keep churning out hundreds of new tech firms every year, according to Shmuel Chafets, founder and chairman of Target Global, which oversees 3 billion euros ($3.4 billion) in assets.

“Before, everyone was investing about the same,” he said. “As these big platforms move down the investment chain, there’s a real concern that the very professional, very competitive VC industry that’s been created here will shrink because its harder to compete with the global giants.”

“And when returns start to dwindle or if there are better opportunities in public markets, then the industry will suffer dramatically,” Chafets said.

Other investors worry that entrepreneurs will go for the frothier checks at the expense of the more hands-on approach of Israeli early-stage investors, who have a deeper local network and more experience with the challenges facing startups.

Global investors are meanwhile putting down deeper roots in Israel. Insight recently hired Liad Agmon, who sold his company Dynamic Yield for about $300 million to McDonald’s Corp. to help steer its local branch.

That serves to complement Insight’s staff of more than 100 people who’re helping its companies scale their businesses, a number likely to grow as it continues to ramp up investments, Ward said.

Michael Eisenberg, who co-founded Aleph, a Tel Aviv-based venture capital fund with $850 million under management, welcomes the challenge to prove that “money is not just money.”

It’s the more focused attention local investors give to early-stage companies, rather than the big checks from funds “deploying capital so rapidly,” that’s harder to put a price on, he said.

“If Insight loses $100 million, it doesn’t matter,” said Eisenberg of Aleph, which has backed firms like WeWork Inc. and Lemonade Inc. “If Aleph loses $10 million, it pains me personally.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Morgan Stanley Says It’s Time to Look at Beaten-Down Quality Stocks; Suggests 3 Names to Buy

    Let’s talk about quality stocks. Of course, this is the direction that every investor wants to go; but the question is, how to recognize them? Do we go all-in on the big-value, big-name giants? Or do we dig a little deeper, and find the high-end nuggets that are hiding in the sandheap? Weighing in from investment bank Morgan Stanley, chief investment officer Lisa Shalett recommends the latter. She recommends investors to look for beaten-down stocks, equities that have lost value recently – but t

  • 3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy If There's a Stock Market Sell-Off

    These three top growth names are already down a lot and trade at fair prices, but could become really huge bargains if the market falls more amid rising interest rates.

  • Here’s what history says about the Nasdaq Composite’s near-term returns after closing below its 200-day moving average

    The Nasdaq Composite Index notched its first close below a closely watched, long-term trend line since April of 2020, and investors may be wondering how the benchmark tends to perform in the near to immediate-term after slipping below that mark. On Tuesday, following the holiday in observance of Martin King Luther Jr. Day, the Nasdaq Composite (COMP) tumbled 2.6% to 14,506, nearing its correction level at 14,451.69, which would represent a decline of 10% from its Nov. 19 record close and meet the common definition of a correction. The close below the 200-day trend line put an end to a streak that has lasted nearly 440 trading sessions, or well over a year.

  • 4 Semiconductor Stocks to Snap Up on Solid Sales Projection

    Soaring demand for microchips is helping stocks like Microchip Technology (MHCP), NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), Analog Devices (ADI) and NXP Semiconductors (NXPI).

  • Is This Rapidly Growing Surgical Robotics Stock a Buy?

    In the surgical robotics industry, it's critically important that surgeons are able to trust robotic surgical systems. In November, the digital surgery company Asensus Surgical (NYSEMKT: ASXC) reported third-quarter results that suggest it is becoming more accepted by surgeons. Let's take a look at Asensus Surgical's fundamentals and valuation to try to answer this question.

  • What happens to the stock market when interest rates rise?

    When interest rates increase, here's what historically has happened to the stock market.

  • Billionaire Louis-Dreyfus Gets $457 Million From Trading Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- Just over a year ago, Margarita Louis-Dreyfus’s financial outlook looked grim. Most Read from BloombergDeadly Strikes on UAE Upset Efforts to Ease Gulf FrictionsFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronThe Russian-born heiress was trying to sell a stake in Lou

  • Read the email Microsoft Gaming's CEO sent staff about its $68 billion purchase of Activision

    Phil Spencer told employees that his new title will be CEO of Microsoft Gaming, a division that the tech giant created as part of the deal.

  • Spin or Split? AT&T Has a Big Decision to Make on Discovery Stake.

    UBS analyst John Hodulik believes the company 'is leaning toward a split of the asset'—an exchange of AT&T stock for shares in Discovery.

  • Tesla investors urge judge to order Musk repay $13 billion for SolarCity deal

    Tesla Inc shareholders urged a judge on Tuesday to find Elon Musk coerced the company's board into a 2016 deal for SolarCity and asked that the chief executive be ordered to pay the electric vehicle company one of the largest judgments ever of $13 billion. "This case has always been about whether the acquisition of SolarCity was a rescue from financial distress, a bailout, orchestrated by Elon Musk," Randy Baron, an attorney for shareholders, told the Zoom hearing. The closing arguments recounted key findings from a 10-day trial in July when Musk spent two days on the stand defending the deal.

  • Is Realty Income's Dividend in Trouble?

    Dividends are at the front and center of Realty Income's (NYSE: O) business, and not only because it's required to pay out most of its profit since it's a real estate investment trust (REIT). Secondly, the retail industry specialist relentlessly advertises its trademarked descriptor: "The Monthly Dividend Company." The retail sector is facing a monster challenge with the persistent coronavirus pandemic.

  • Jefferies: 3 top internet stocks for 2022 with as much as 40% upside

    Tech stocks have been bruised. But this trio looks poised to pop in 2022.

  • 11 Best Blue Chip Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best blue chip stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Blue Chip Stocks To Buy Now. Newly released data from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) shows that the United States and […]

  • Ford to book $8.2 billion fourth-quarter profit on Rivian investment

    Ford Motor Co. said late Tuesday it has realized a $8.2 billion gain in the fourth quarter related to its investments in Rivian Automotive Inc. following the electric-vehicle maker's November initial public offering.

  • Ford Motor Company (F) Moves to Strong Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade

    Ford Motor Company (F) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company's earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

  • Buy These 2 Small-Cap Stocks to Double Your Investment, Say Analysts

    Let’s not beat about the bush too much. At the end of the day every investor wants to see a strong return on their outlay. The stronger, the better. The thing is, the markets are predicated on a simple equation. Go with the safer bets, i.e. the mega-caps, and you will probably make bank, although less likely to see enormous gains. On the other hand, take a chance on a smaller, less established name and the rewards could be far grander. However, there’s a catch; this is a risky play and you are f

  • 10 Cryptocurrencies Reddit is Buying for the Next Bull Run

    In this article, we discuss the 10 cryptocurrencies Reddit is buying for the next bull run. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these currencies, go directly to the 5 Cryptocurrencies Reddit is Buying for the Next Bull Run. The past year was in many ways a defining one for the crypto industry. […]

  • This Potential Metaverse Winner Is Down 13% in 2022, and It Is a Screaming Buy

    Goldman Sachs estimates that the Fed could hike interest rates four times in 2022. This expectation has weighed on tech stocks in the new year -- higher interest rates will make bonds more attractive, while rising inflation may dent high-growth tech companies' prospects due to higher borrowing costs. Shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ: SYNA), for instance, had shot up 200% in 2021, but the stock has been down big time in 2022 so far.

  • MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says he's 'disgusted' with 2 banks he claims are cutting ties with him over 'cancel culture' after his phone records were subpoenaed by the January 6 committee

    Lindell told Insider he wondered why the banks kept him after "running around with papers from a lawyer that said martial law."

  • 10 Best Dividend Aristocrats to Buy for 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 best dividend aristocrats to buy for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Best Dividend Aristocrats to Buy for 2022. In 2021, the S&P 500 dividend aristocrats included 65 companies from 11 diversified industries, exhibiting growth prospects and strong company […]