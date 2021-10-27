Tiger Global leads $3M round in Zambia's Union54 for its card-issuing API

Tage Kene-Okafor
·6 min read

Union54, the first Zambian startup backed by Y Combinator, has gotten another major venture capital firm on its term sheet: Tiger Global.

The company confirmed to TechCrunch that the VC juggernaut led its just-completed $3 million seed round, coming only two months after graduating from Y Combinator’s summer batch.

San Francisco-based venture capital firm Runa Capital, Ace & Company, Todd & Rahul Angel Fund and Vibe VC participated.

The Zambian fintech also received checks from angel investors such as Babs Ogundeyi, the CEO of Nigerian neobank Kuda; Risana Zitha, managing director of Renaissance Capital; and Gbenga Ajayi, director of SMB Growth at Wise.

Union54 is an API that allows African software companies to issue and manage their debit cards without needing a bank or third-party processor.

Co-founders and couple Perseus Mlambo and Alessandra Martini started Union54 this year as a spinoff from their previous company, Zazu, a challenger bank they launched six years ago.

Card issuing is a space that is increasingly becoming regionalized, owing to different regulations per geography. And at Zazu, the founders found it difficult and time-consuming to issue cards to its customers. While working on the problem, they identified the skewed incentives when interacting with card issuers. And they launched Union54 not only to solve that problem for themselves but other fintechs.

Since joining Y Combinator, Zazu has been in stealth mode and only went live this month, CEO Mlambo told TechCrunch.

He added that over 50 companies are currently in Union54’s API sandbox environment. They range from digital banks to post-Series A fintechs and “companies founded on the basis of Union54’s availability.”

Four companies are currently live in production and have begun issuing virtual cards to their customers. Mlambo says 30 more could join before the end of the year. For these companies, the average time it takes to start production and begin issuance takes three to nine days, said the CEO.

Its partners include African unicorn Flutterwave and newer companies such as Payday and Plumter (cross-border fintechs) and crypto exchange platform Bitmama.

The first Zambian startup to get into YC is developing Africa’s first card-issuing API

So what else has changed since the company spoke to TechCrunch in August? “We’ve realized that there’s such a huge potential for companies who want to monetize their existing customer bases. But we didn’t have a firm idea of how we would do that. Now, we do and we are the only company in Africa to would give you [fintechs] the interchange.”

Essentially, here’s how the interchange works — Union54 onboards a fintech company and it uses Union54’s API to issue a single card to an employee. When the employee uses the card to pay for stuff online, perhaps a Netflix subscription or AWS invoice of $30, the fintech earns 1% of that transaction, in this case, $0.30.

While that might look minute, imagine a fintech that uses Union54’s API to issue cards to more than 20,000 customers who use it frequently. That’s where the Zambian startup hopes to create value: to help fintechs earn significant revenue from interchange without doing a lot of the heavy lifting linked with card management.

“Not only are we allowing fintechs to go to market faster than any bank or card issuer could ever dream of doing, but we’re also really showing that our incentives are very much aligned,” said Mlambo. “We only make money when they do and that’s why we’re happy to give a guarantee with that interchange.”

Speaking about the investment for Runa Capital, general partner Andre Bliznyuk said the company is excited to support Union54’s efforts to “supercharge the African fintech ecosystem by enabling their customers to easily launch new card-based products and deliver tangible value to the consumers.”

Tiger Global declined to comment on the investment. Nevertheless, it’s rather interesting that the investment firm is writing its fourth investment in an African fintech startup this year after Flutterwave in March, FairMoney in July and Mono, this month.

But a more impressive fact: Union54 seems to be its first bet outside Nigeria or South Africa, two of Africa’s four most dominant tech ecosystems, including Kenya and Egypt. Tiger Global had invested in Nigerian startups Jobberman, Cheki and Wakanow, and South African e-commerce company Takealot this past decade.

A far cry from Nigeria and South Africa’s bubbling tech ecosystem, Zambia has a relatively quiet startup and venture capital scene; therefore, Tiger Global’s participation in Union54’s seed round is a massive win for the southern African nation.

In retrospect, though, Mlambo and Martini’s experience as founders of Zazu, where they raised over $2 million as one of Zambia’s most funded startups, cannot be written off as a contributor to Union54’s seeming success.

Mlambo stated that when the company was raising this round, it prioritized speed and looked for a global partner due to the limitations imposed by its primary location in Zambia. And Tiger Global wasted no time proving it was the investor Union54 wanted.

“The discussion with Tiger was pretty straightforward; they committed pretty quickly and the process was pretty smooth,” the CEO remarked.

With Union54, the founders are taking on a pan-African problem, not a Zambian one. Consequently, the task ahead is in multiples, but so is the reward. For instance, Mlambo claims that Union54, in less than a month of operation, currently transacts more than Zazu’s volume after its first 10 months.

Mlambo touts Zambia as a solid place to carry out business. However, he says it’s been challenging to convince people to move to Zambia for work, so Union54 has had to rely on remote work (which is the norm now) for most of its startup life. It currently has a lean team of 10 located in Nigeria, Malawi, South Africa, Zambia, and Europe.

Union54 plans to use this investment to ramp up recruitment across engineering, product, marketing, and sales teams. The Zambian company will also use the funds to expand its regional customer base.

“The purpose of this funding is to help us find the best of African talent, people who want to work on big problems. The investment helps us to be able to go to them and say, ‘hey, we’re a well-funded company, we’ve got customers using us, we’re earning revenue and this is going to be one of the most important companies to come out of Africa.’”

But conclusively, the goal, Mlambo said, is to place the company in a stronger position to raise an attractive Series A within the next few months.

Rising African venture investment powers fintech, clean tech bets in 2020

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Global insurtech investment tops $10 billion in 2021-report

    Investment in the third quarter totalled $3.1 billion, up 23% from the pandemic-hit third quarter of 2020, Willis Re said in a report. Two of the largest deals in the quarter were for cyber insurtech firms Coalition, which raised $205 million, and At-Bay, which raised $185 million, Willis Re said. A few select firms were attracting the bulk of the cash, however, said Andrew Johnston, global head of insurtech at Willis Re.

  • Australia's central bank extends swap deal with China counterpart

    Australia's central bank extended a currency swap agreement with its Chinese counterpart earlier this year even as mounting trade tensions deadlocked talks between the countries' governments. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) extended the deal with the People's Bank of China back in July, though the first official mention of it came in the RBA's annual report released last week. The five-year agreement allows for the exchange of local currencies between the two central banks of up to A$41 billion ($30.60 billion) or CNY 200 billion.

  • "Super Nosy & Curious" - Why Katie Couric Was Born For A Career In Journalism

    Broadcasting legend Katie Couric, author of the new book "Going There", was probably destined to become a journalist after spending her childhood idolizing Jane Pauley, writing and indulging her curious nature. Stick around for parts two and three of Katie's chat with Stephen Colbert. Info & tickets for Katie's "Going There" book tour can be found here: https://bit.ly/3p11WLO #Colbert #GoingThere #KatieCouric

  • Billionaire 'Bond King' Jeff Gundlach rings the inflation alarm, predicts a weaker dollar, and warns bitcoin could tumble in a new interview. Here are the 8 best quotes.

    The DoubleLine Capital boss trumpeted commodities and emerging markets, but sounded more bearish about stocks.

  • Billionaire Tudor Jones: This is the ‘single biggest threat' to stocks and society — protect yourself now

    Regardless of what the officials do, you can take action to protect your portfolio.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Oppenheimer Predicts Will Surge at Least 50%

    Earnings season is in full swing, and so far the Q3 numbers are looking solid. As of Monday’s close, 84% of the 117 S&P-listed companies reporting so far have beaten expectations. These results have calmed some fears that the third quarter would disappoint. Meanwhile, Oppenheimer strategist John Stoltzfus believes interesting times lie ahead, with the most likely goose to the markets coming from the political scene. “Ongoing negotiations in Congress to trim the cost of the next round of policy r

  • Cramer: ‘Stop freaking out’ about inflation — here's how to profit from soaring costs

    These stocks are either immune to inflation or stand to benefit, the Mad Money host says.

  • QuantumScape Reported a Surprise Profit. The Stock Is Dropping.

    QuantumScape reported a surprise third-quarter profit, driven by an accounting change. Nonetheless, progress in developing solid-state lithium anode EV batteries is what moves the stock.

  • Alibaba Has Lost $344 Billion in World's Biggest Wipeout

    (Bloomberg) -- Few people could have predicted the downward spiral for Alibaba Group Holding, when founder Jack Ma delivered a blunt criticism of China’s financial system last October. Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Coming Electric Car Disruption That Nobody’s Talking AboutMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Acr

  • Elizabeth Holmes Totally Fooled Betsy DeVos and Pumped Her Family For Millions, Says Witness

    Alex Wong/Getty ImagesThe family of former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos invested nearly $100 million in Theranos after a marathon meeting with the biotech startup’s founder Elizabeth Holmes, a director of the billionaire’s family office testified on Tuesday.Lisa Peterson, who manages private equity investments for the DeVos clan’s RDV Corporation, told jurors at Holmes’ California wire fraud trial that she and members of the Michigan-based dynasty flew to Silicon Valley in 2014 to meet Holmes

  • 3 Growth Stocks I'd Buy in a Heartbeat Over Any Cryptocurrency

    For well over a century, the stock market has stood head-and-shoulders above all other investment vehicles. In a little over 11 years, we've watched Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) gain more than 7,700,000,000%. There's also meme-based coin Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), which has racked up gains of greater than 5,000,000% since it debuted less than 15 months ago.

  • CEO Pat Gelsinger and Other Intel Insiders Bought Up $2.5 Million Worth of Stock

    Some insiders made their first open-market purchases of Intel stock, and others bought for the first time in years.

  • These 10 Stocks Make Up 87% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    When it comes to investing success, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is in a class of his own. Buffett may not be infallible, but he's helped create more than $600 billion in shareholder value for the company's shareholders since taking the helm in 1965. As a whole, Berkshire Hathaway's shares have averaged an annual gain of 20% over the past 56 years, leading to an aggregate gain of better than 3,300,000%.

  • Shiba Inu Surges to Record as Robinhood Petition Passes 300,000

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Coming Electric Car Disruption That Nobody’s Talking AboutMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeThe growing clamor for Robinhood Markets Inc. to add the Shiba Inu coin to its platform is helping boost the cryptocurrency to record highs.The SHIB token, a

  • Chinese authorities have told Evergrande's billionaire founder to use his own money to pay down the company's $300 billion debt, Bloomberg reports

    Hui Ka Yan's net worth is about $7.6 billion, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

  • These 3 Stocks Have High Dividends With Ultrasafe Payouts

    The three companies each nudged out other reliable payers offering lower yields to take spots in New Constructs' model portfolios of dividend stocks.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks That Are Better Buys Than Shiba Inu

    Take Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), for example. Here are three unstoppable stocks that are better buys than Shiba Inu. Real-world utility, or the lack thereof, is arguably the biggest knock against Shiba Inu.

  • Buy These Semiconductor Stocks Ahead of Earnings, Says Analyst

    The semiconductor chip industry has been in the news of late – but mostly due to the global chip shortage that is impacting a multitude of downstream industries worldwide. The computer chip backlog is exacerbated by the heavy crimps in the supply chain, and the result has been lower production and headaches for production managers. So let’s look at the bright side. It’s earnings season, and several semiconductor companies will be reporting this week – and from their end, the picture’s not so glo

  • What’s the safest place for retirees to keep an emergency fund?

    If you have retired from full-time work, or will soon, it’s important to have enough liquid assets to keep you from drawing down your portfolio in times of market turbulence. “It keeps you calm and steady in times of market volatility,” says Daniel Lee, director of financial planning and advice at BrightPlan, a financial wellness benefit provider based in San Jose, Calif. “The cash protects your investment portfolio from having to sell something at an unfavorable time.” There are actually two types of funds to help you stay financially secure: a rainy-day fund and an emergency fund, the first smaller than the second.

  • Mark Cuban Stock Portfolio: 10 Stocks To Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to consider in the portfolio of Mark Cuban. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of Mark Cuban’s history investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to Mark Cuban Stock Portfolio: 5 Stocks To Consider. Mark Cuban is an angel investor and billionaire who first rose […]