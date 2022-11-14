Tiger Global raises stake in Microsoft, Jack Dorsey's Block

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Smartphone is seen in front of Microsoft logo displayed in this illustration taken
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Investment firm Tiger Global Management has raised its stake in tech giant Microsoft Corp and Jack Dorsey's payments firm Block Inc, a regulatory filing released on Monday showed.

The tech focused investor had logged losses earlier this year as the Federal Reserve's fast-monetary policy tightening and surging inflation weighed on the capital markets, triggering a sell-off in the sector.

The hedge fund trimmed its investments in China's JD.com Inc, digital banking firm Nu Holdings, software firm Blend Labs Inc and cybersecurity firm SentinelOne Inc.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index has lost roughly 28% so far this year amid fears of a looming recession and geopolitical turmoil.

Tiger Global also added Pagaya Technologies Ltd and payments processor PayPal Holdings to its portfolio of investments.

The stakes disclosed in the so-called 13-F filing are as of Sept. 30. The quarterly filings are one of the few ways that funds are required to disclose their long positions, but may not reflect current holdings.

The filings are closely watched for possible investment trends and potential future performance.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Recommended Stories

  • Dow industrials head for third straight session of gains in final hour of trading

    Dow industrials remained higher in the final hour of trading on Monday, while the S&P 500 struggled to hold onto a slight gain, as investors weighed whether the U.S. may have already moved past the peak of inflation. The Dow was up 0.3% and the S&P 500 was higher by 0.2%. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite retreated from afternoon gains and slipped by less than 0.1%.

  • JD.com, Inc. (JD) Crossed Above the 50-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

    Good things could be on the horizon when a stock surpasses the 50-Day simple moving average. How should investors react?

  • Advisor Group Closes Acquisition of American Portfolios Financial Services Inc.

    Transaction Achieves 98% Advisor Retention Rate of New York-based Broker-Dealer with Approximately $40 Billion in Assets

  • Democrats' big midterm gains threaten Wall Street's split-government hopes

    A stronger-than-expected showing by Democrats in the U.S. midterm elections may force investors to rethink the split government scenario many had expected. Democrats held onto control of the U.S. Senate, extinguishing hopes of the "red wave" that Republicans had expected leading into the midterm elections. Republicans remain close to seizing control of the House of Representatives as officials continued counting ballots, with results expected to become apparent over the next several days.

  • Tyson Foods CFO Apologizes Again for Behavior as Company Profit Is Pressured

    The largest U.S. meatpacker said falling beef earnings and higher costs hurt its bottom line, but it gave a better-than-expected 2023 outlook.

  • Comedian Jay Leno suffers burns in car fire in his L.A. garage

    Comedian Jay Leno was taken to Grossman Burn Center after his face was burned in his Los Angeles garage when one of his cars burst into flames. The left side of former “The Tonight Show” host's face was burned, but Leno's eye and ear were not severely damaged. The website Deadline confirmed the gasoline fire.

  • 4 Best Momentum Stocks to Buy Using Driehaus Strategy

    Ethan Allen Interiors (ETD), Global Partners (GLP), LPL Financial (LPLA) and Esquire Financial (ESQ) have been selected as the momentum picks for the day using the Driehaus strategy.

  • Tyson Foods board oversees review of finance chief's arrest

    Tyson Foods' board of directors is overseeing a "thorough review" of the recent arrest of Chief Financial Officer John R. Tyson on charges that he trespassed at a young woman's house while intoxicated, Chief Executive Officer Donnie King said on Monday. "I'm embarrassed and I want to let you know that I take full responsibility for my action," said Tyson, 32. A college-age female was alarmed to have found Tyson, whom she did not know, asleep in her bed on returning home, according to a Fayetteville police report.

  • Chinese tech billionaire Richard Liu gives up front office roles and direct ownership at JD, but is he still in control?

    One of China's most prominent tech tycoons is relinquishing direct ownership and executive roles in various entities under the business empire he founded nearly a quarter century ago, triggering questions about his next steps after the abrupt end of a lengthy legal battle in the US involving a rape allegation. Richard Liu Qiangdong, the billionaire founder of JD.com and the world's 155th richest man with an estimated net worth of US$10.8 billion, has surrendered his 45 per cent stakes in each of

  • Is Trending Stock CocaCola Company The (KO) a Buy Now?

    Coke (KO) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • 'Big Short' fund manager Burry buys another prison stock

    Scion Asset Management's Michael Burry, known for his timely bets against housing ahead of the 2008 financial crisis, added five new companies to his portfolio in the last quarter including prison operator CoreCivic, filings released on Monday showed. The move comes after fund manager Burry dumped a dozen positions in the second quarter, including Facebook parent Meta Platforms, and replaced them with a new stake in prison company Geo Group Inc. A regulatory filing on Monday showed he bought roughly 1.5 million additional shares in Geo Group in the third quarter.

  • The Fed risks plunging U.S. economy back into a 1920s-style Great Depression, warns Cathie Wood

    The celebrated ARK Invest founder warns the Fed is moving too quickly this year.

  • Markets shakily trend upward, health care stocks lead sector gains

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith checks out slight market gains ahead of the closing bell, also looking at crude oil prices, Nasdaq leaders, and sector gains.

  • 10 Best 52-Week Low Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article we present the list of 10 Best 52-Week Low Stocks To Buy Now. Click to skip ahead and see the 5 Best 52-Week Low Stocks To Buy Now. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) are three of the biggest companies in the world that have all hit 52-week […]

  • Oatly Misses Expectations; Eyes Cost Cuts. This Analyst Sees an Opportunity.

    RBC Capital Markets analyst Nik Modi rates the stock as Outperform, calling its “current risk-reward profile” an opportunity “too attractive to ignore.”

  • What Are the Five Stages of Retirement?

    Some people start thinking about retirement soon after beginning their first full-time job, and it's certainly never too early to begin planning for it. Social Security: Considering Taking Benefits...

  • IBD 50 Stock Testing Buy Point After 38% One-Day Jump

    After gapping up to a nearly 38% in a single day on earnings last month, Medpace continues to test a new buy point. The provider of provider of clinical research-based drug and medical device development services has landed a spot on the IBD 50 and IBD Leaderboard. Medpace also earns placement on the latest list of new buys by the best mutual funds.

  • ‘Hold Fire,’ Says Jim Cramer on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    After last week’s better-than-expected October inflation data, stocks saw broad gains. The tech-heavy NASDAQ led the way with a jump of 7.67%, and the S&P 500 was more than 5% up at the end of the week. Gains like that can spread out, and cloud stocks were among the NASDAQ’s best performers. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, points out that this sharp rally gives investors a chance to clear the chaff out of their cloud stock portfolios and focus on high-quality names

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist While the Chips Are Down

    The semiconductor industry is having a rough year as supply has finally caught up with pandemic-related shortages, which is suppressing prices and sending shares of the best producers plunging. Atotech is a leader in chemistry solutions for advanced electronics in addition to providing a host of other products and services.

  • Matt Damon Crypto.com's Coin Is in Free Fall

    Days after the FTX debacle, all eyes are now on rival Crypto.com. For some Crypto.com could be the next cryptocurrency company to face a severe liquidity crisis as the collapse and bankruptcy of FTX is prompting greater scrutiny in the digital assets industry. Marszalek claimed Crypto.com has an exposure of under $10 million to FTX when the firm went bankrupt on November 11.