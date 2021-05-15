Tiger King: Family of Carole Baskin's ex-husband hires attorney Alex Spiro to investigate his disappearance

Paul Best
·2 min read
The family of Carole Baskin's ex-husband, Don Lewis, has hired celebrity attorney Alex Spiro to investigate his mysterious 1997 disappearance, which came under new scrutiny following the viral release of "Tiger King" last year.

The Netflix docuseries chronicled the long-running feud between Baskin and Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as "Joe Exotic," who is currently serving a prison sentence for a murder-for-hire plot targeting Baskin.

Joe Exotic repeatedly made claims in the documentary that Baskin killed her husband in 1997 and possibly fed him to her tigers at Big Cat Rescue.

Spiro, whose clients include New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Grammy-winning rapper Jay-Z, confirmed to Fox News Saturday that he is investigating Lewis's disappearance.

Lewis' family wants Spiro to pinpoint a possible murderer and turn his findings over to prosecutors, according to TMZ, who originally reported Spiro was on the case.

‘TIGER KING’: LAWYER FOR CAROLE BASKIN'S MISSING HUSBAND SAYS CLIENT'S SIGNATURE FORGED

Baskin has maintained her innocence, telling Fox News that "one of the silver linings of Tiger King, Murder, Mayhem and Madness was the renewed interest in finding my husband, Don Lewis."

"I offered an $100,000 [sic] reward for information leading to finding Don back in 1997 and would still honor it today as I know that any evidence found would exonerate me and it would finally give me closure on this sad chapter of our lives," Baskin told Fox News Saturday.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister told WTOP that the investigation into Lewis' disappearance is a cold case, but that he believes Lewis was "murdered" and did not just randomly disappear. No persons of interest or suspects have been named.

Baskin, who is married to her second husband Howard Baskin, revealed how she would react if Lewis was ever found earlier this year.

"If he were to be found, I would take care of him for the rest of his life and my husband Howie is the kind of person who would understand that," she told Fox News in January.

Baskin did not respond to a request for comment Saturday.

