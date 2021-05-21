Tiger King Park owner Lauren Lowe accused of threatening to kill park inspector, as 69 animals removed from care

Harriet Sinclair
·2 min read
Lauren Lowe poses with a tiger (TigerKingPark/Instagram)
Lauren Lowe poses with a tiger (TigerKingPark/Instagram)

The owner of an animal park made famous by the Tiger King documentary series has been accused of threatening to kill an official carrying out an animal inspection, and making threats against his family.

In an affadavit from Special Agent Kevin L. Seiler that was shared by the Department of Justice following the seizure of almost 70 animals from the Thackerville, Oklahoma park, co-owner Lauren Lowe is accused of harassing officials during their work.

The affadavit notes “Lauren Lowe communicated a threat to kill me”, which the agent says he found “especially intimidating because their former Tiger King business partner [Joe Exotic] is serving a prison sentence for hiring a hit man to assassinate a business rival in another state”.

Ms Lowe reportedly commented to another agent present at the park “I’m gonna kill him”, the affadavit said.

“Lauren Lowe also screamed and bombarded me personally with non-specific direct threats to me and my children on multiple occasions, referencing my children being taken away from me,” the affadavit continued. “This happened on multiple occasions when I was attempting to answer questions, give directions, and when I needed to complete required documentation of the seized wildlife.”

Dozens of big cats have been seized from the animal park amid allegations of mistreatment.

The operation saw 69 animals removed from the park, which is owned by Jeffrey and Lauren Lowe, with some of the animals reportedly appearing to be malnourished, while the park itself was described as having a “stench of rotting animals”.

Among the animals rescued were 46 tigers, a jaguar, and seven lions, the Department of Justice confirmed.

“This important animal rescue operation of nearly 70 endangered and allegedly abused lions, tigers, and a jaguar shows how effective civil forfeiture can be when utilised in conjunction with statutes like the Endangered Species Act,” said Acting Assistant Attorney General Nicholas L. McQuaid of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division.

“We are proud to have partnered with the Environment and Natural Resources Division to protect these amazing animals, and will work to ensure that they go to responsible animal preserves where they can be safely maintained rather than exploited.”

Officials have reportedly conducted three inspections of the Lowe’s park since December 2020, and received citations following the inspections, “for failing to provide the animals with adequate or timely veterinary care, appropriate nutrition, and shelter that protects them from inclement weather and is of sufficient size to allow them to engage in normal behaviour”.

It is also alleged that these breaches are in violation of the Endangered Species Act.

Read More

Houston police recover missing tiger after a week of searching

Feds seize 68 big cats from 'Tiger King Park' in Oklahoma

Review: Zack Snyder makes a bitingly good zombie-heist flick

Recommended Stories

  • Chipmunk rescued from cat takes refuge in woman's hair

    This woman's cat brought home a chipmunk it found. After saving it from the cat, the chipmunk quickly takes to the woman's hair for safety!

  • Borat returns with three new Amazon specials

    The multi-part series will be on Amazon Prime.

  • Israel, Hamas agree to cease-fire to end bloody 11-day war

    Israel and Hamas agreed to a cease-fire Thursday, halting a bruising 11-day war that caused widespread destruction in the Gaza Strip, brought life in much of Israel to a standstill and left more than 200 people dead. At 2 a.m. local time, just as the cease-fire took effect, life returned to the streets of Gaza. Israel claimed to inflict heavy damage on Hamas but once again was unable to halt the Islamic militant group's nonstop rocket barrages.

  • Disgruntled Oregonians in five counties vote in favor of joining Idaho. What’s next?

    The vote is only the beginning of the lengthy process.

  • British Steel's Chinese owner eyes up Liberty

    Chunks of embattled industrial entrepreneur Sanjeev Gupta’s Liberty Steel could be bought by Jingye, the Chinese conglomerate that acquired British Steel out of liquidation. Jingye has told the Government it would be interested in parts of Liberty, which has about 3,000 steelmaking staff in the UK, should Mr Gupta’s GFG empire fail to secure new funding. Government sources confirmed to The Telegraph that Jingye has told them it would consider taking on parts of Liberty. They are most likely the speciality steels business that produces critical parts for aerospace industry customers such as Rolls-Royce and is regarded as a strategic business for the UK. GFG - the parent group of Mr Gupta’s sprawling businesses which include Liberty - is fighting for its life after losing its main source of funding the its main source funding with the collapse of Greensill Capital in March. Greensill went into administration because of concerns about its concentration of lending to GFG, with a Credit Suisse fund pulling backing for GFG and the lender struggling to get credit insurance. Mr Gupta is desperately seeking fresh funding to keep his businesses running. Liberty, Britain’s third-largest steel maker, has been forced to halt or slow production because of cashflow contraints. Jingye swooped on British Steel in 2019 after it collapsed into administration. The new owner promised more than £1bn of investment in the business to improve productivity and increase production. However, the process have been delayed by the move towards decarbonisation, which has made plans to invest in British Steel’s highly polluting existing blast furnaces less attractive.

  • Almost 300,000 will fly to ‘amber list’ countries by Sunday

    Up to 270,000 people will fly to "amber list" countries from the UK by the weekend amid growing confidence among the vaccinated that it is safe to travel. Analysis for The Telegraph shows more than 1,300 flights are scheduled to go to "amber" countries in the five days to Sunday at a rate of up to 54,000 passengers a day, with destinations including holiday resorts in Spain, Greece, Italy and France. Seven of the 10 biggest UK tour operators are exploiting confusion in the Government's guidance to fly holidaymakers to countries or islands deemed safe for non-essential travel by the Foreign office despite being on the "amber list". It flies in the face of renewed appeals by Boris Johnson and Matt Hancock, the Health Secretary, on Wednesday for the public not to fly to "amber" destinations other than for "extreme" reasons such as caring for a dying relative. Mr Johnson told MPs: "It is very, very clear – you should not be going to an 'amber list' country except for some extreme circumstance, such as the serious illness of a family member. You should not be going to an 'amber list' country on holiday." Mr Hancock told a Downing Street press conference: "If you want to holiday abroad, that is what the 'green list' is for, or holiday at home."

  • The US is reportedly proposing a 15% global minimum tax rate on corporations

    Treasury Sec. Janet Yellen has been making the case for a nonbinding global minimum tax rate, and the NYT reports she's proposing it be at least 15%.

  • ‘The second bite broke the bones’: Man reveals how he survived horror bear attack

    ‘I realised I was in pretty bad shape because I had all this blood everywhere’

  • Tennessee bans gender-confirming treatment for children

    Governor Bill Lee signed the bill into law – which campaigners say addresses an invented problem

  • Survivor's Dave Bickler sings ode to Houston's recaptured big cat with "Eye Of The Tiger" rework

    The tiger previously loose in Houston, Texas has finally been caught. Last Saturday, India—a 9-month-old Bengal best known for being yelled at by a bunch of humans for the crime of being a tiger where a tiger shouldn’t be—was turned in to authorities. He’s now been taken to a sanctuary where he can hopefully go on to live a long, happy life free of captivity by jerks with little regard for an animal’s welfare and even less of a self-preservation instinct.

  • Stephen Colbert Can’t Believe Mike Pence’s Own Brother Sold Him Out

    CBSStephen Colbert on Wednesday criticized Republicans who opposed legislation establishing a commission to investigate the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in January that then-President Donald Trump helped incite.GOP House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Minority Whip Steve Scalise came out against the bill, even though its components were the result of an agreement struck by Republican Rep. John Katko of New York.Katko, as Colbert pointed out, is one of 29 Republican lawmakers who, along with an equal number of Democrats, make up the Problem Solvers Caucus.“Hey, I thought all members of the House were supposed to be members of the Problem Solvers Caucus. That’s why we send them to Washington,” the late-night host quipped. “Though I guess these days a lot of them go down to Mar-a-Lago to meet with ‘the problem.’”In explaining their opposition to the bill, McCarthy and Scalise for some reason claimed the commission it creates should also investigate Black Lives Matter protests, antifa, and the death of a U.S. Capitol police officer in April.Stephen King on Scary Stalkers, Being ‘Canceled’ by J.K. Rowling, and Navigating Trauma“OK, but it’s the Commission on January 6,” Colbert noted. “That’s like being upset that the movie Halloween doesn’t investigate what happened on Arbor Day.”The bill ultimately passed, with 35 Republicans supporting it and 175 voting against it. One ‘no’ vote came from Indiana Rep. Greg Pence, the brother of former Vice President Mike Pence, whose name was chanted at the Jan. 6 riot by those who wanted him hanged.“That certainly changes the meaning to this text from Greg: ‘Hey bro! Wanna hang this weekend?’” Colbert joked.The bill now heads to the Senate, where its fate is uncertain. Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Wednesday asserted that the legislation is “slanted and unbalanced,” even though it gives each party the same number of appointments and subpoena power.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Prince Harry said he turned alcohol and drugs to cope with a 'nightmare' time in his life

    Prince Harry reveals he is triggered by London, where his mother Princess Diana lived, and in the past he's leaned on drugs and alcohol to cope.

  • Spain gears up for summer, lifts restrictions on UK tourists

    Spain is revving up for a return of summer tourists, with Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez on Friday offering an upbeat outlook after his government lifted travel restrictions on British visitors and the European Union moved a step closer to allowing cross-border travel. Sánchez said those two developments will bring “a very much better summer” than last year, when the tourist industry in one of the world’s most popular vacation destinations was crushed by limits on travel and gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Spain, Sánchez said, will be “delighted, extremely delighted” to receive British tourists again.

  • Gohmert admits people think he's 'the dumbest guy in Congress' in speech immediately mocked for its stupidity

    Critics on Twitter ask if Texas Republican is ‘the dumbest guy? Or just the most aware dumbest guy?’ after rambling in front of Congress

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene fined for refusing to wear mask on House floor, report says

    Congresswoman among latest lawmakers to have pay docked

  • Mike Pence’s brother opposes Capitol riot probe despite mob threats to ‘hang’ former vice president

    ‘Hanging Judge Nancy Pelosi is hellbent on pushing her version of partisan justice,’ Indiana representative says

  • Netanyahu confronted by CBS anchor live on air for attacking Gaza ‘to stay in power’

    ‘My goal is to restore peace’, says Israel’s prime minister amid calls for ceasefire

  • Men are complaining about all-female gym that went viral on Tik Tok

    Women say they ‘feel excluded from spaces everyday’

  • Girl gives birth and hands baby to stranger in New Jersey restaurant before fleeing

    She was eventually located by police and taken to a nearby hospital

  • Abortion: Texas governor signs restrictive new law

    Governor Greg Abbott signs the legislation which bans abortions after as early as six weeks.