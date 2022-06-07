‘Tiger King’ star Doc Antle accused of laundering more than $500,000

Money laundering charges have been brought against Doc Antle, an eccentric zookeeper based in South Carolina, who shot to fame thanks to Netflix’s hit docuseries “Tiger King.”

Antle, whose real name is Bhagavan Mahamayavi Antle, is accused of laundering more than half a million dollars over the past four months in connection with a scheme aimed at smuggling people across the Mexican border into the United States. The 62-year-old, well-known for owning Myrtle Beach Safari, was charged alongside a second suspect, identified as 52-year-old Andrew Jon Sawyer, who also goes by Omar Sawyer.

According to a criminal complaint unsealed on Monday, the men laundered cash believed to be “the proceeds of an operation to smuggle” by providing checks from businesses they owned.

“Those checks falsely claimed they were remitted for construction work being performed at the Myrtle Beach Safari, when in reality the checks were simply a means to allow the recipients to appear to have legitimate income,” prosecutors said.

Antle and Sawyer, in exchange for carrying out their part in the scheme, would receive a 15% fee of any money they helped to clean, prosecutors said.

What’s more, Antle allegedly discussed his plan to conceal the funds he received by inflating tourist numbers at the Myrtle Beach Safari, a 50-acre wildlife tropical preserve among those featured on “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.” The 2020 miniseries focused on tiger breeders and private zoo operators, including on Oklahoma zoo operator Joe Exotic, who also was targeted for animal mistreatment and was convicted in a plot to kill a rival, Carole Baskin.

Baskin, the show’s third star, has also tangled with law enforcement. She’s long been rumored to have killed her second husband, Dow Lewis, who disappeared in 1997. He was legally declared dead in 2002, but authorities have not uncovered evidence linking Baskin to his death.

The FBI arrested Antle on Friday and he was booked into the Horry County Jail, where he remains behind bars.

If convicted, both suspects face up to 20 years in prison.