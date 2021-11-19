'Tiger King' star Joe Exotic moved to new prison facility for cancer treatment

Joe Exotic has been flown to a new Federal Bureau of Prisons medical facility for treatment of prostate cancer.

The former Oklahoma zookeeper was moved to the Federal Medical Center in Butner, North Carolina, online records show.

He had been locked up for almost 20 months at the Federal Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas.

“He needs cancer treatment, but we hoped the Marshals Service and Bureau of Prisons would choose to send him to Oklahoma, so he can prepare for his resentencing and upcoming motions to overturn his conviction,” his lead attorney, John M. Phillips, said.

The Florida attorney said Joe Exotic was transferred late Tuesday or early Wednesday.

Joe Exotic — whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage — is imprisoned for murder-for-hire crimes and other offenses. He maintains he is innocent.

In 2019, a jury in Oklahoma City found him guilty of twice trying to have his chief critic, Carole Baskin, murdered. The jury also found him guilty of crimes involving his zoo animals including illegally killing five tigers with a shotgun.

A federal judge sentenced him last year to 22 years in prison. A federal appeals court in July ordered the resentencing.

He disclosed earlier this month on Twitter that a medical test showed he has cancer.

"What I need is the world to be my voice to be released," he wrote in a handwritten letter shown on his Twitter account.

"They have the proof I did not do this and there is no reason for the U.S. attorney to drag this out so I can go home and get treatment on my own or enjoy what life I have left with my loved ones."

He told fans in the letter that doctors called him Oct. 27 "to break the news that my prostate biopsy came back with an aggressive cancer."

His attorney has confirmed the diagnosis, saying biopsies revealed two cancerous areas. The attorney also said the transfer was supposed to have occurred later this month.

Joe Exotic became a household name worldwide last year when Netflix released "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness," a documentary series about his life, case and his now-closed zoo in Wynnewood. Millions watched while stuck at home with little to do because of pandemic lockdowns.

He is 58.

A sequel, "Tiger King 2," was released Wednesday to mostly negative reviews.

