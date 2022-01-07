'Tiger King' star Joe Exotic will be resentenced late January

Jan. 7—NORMAN, Okla. — "Tiger King" star Joe Exotic is set to be resentenced Jan. 28 in his murder-for-hire conviction after an appellate court determined a judicial mistake had been made in his earlier sentencing.

The Netflix star and former exotic animal zookeeper could receive less time in prison following the ruling. Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldanado-Passage, was sentenced to 22 years in prison in 2019 for twice trying to have animal rights activist Carole Baskin killed.

Baskin, owner of Big Cat Rescue, was an outspoken critic of Maldonado-Passage, who owned the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park in south Oklahoma and was featured in Netflix's "Tiger King." The hit man Maldonado-Passage hired to kill Baskin was an undercover FBI agent.

The 10th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in July that his trial judge, U.S. District Judge Scott Palk, erred during his sentencing. The appellate decision came after Maldonado-Passage argued that his two murder-for-hire convictions should have been sentenced together because "they involved the same victim and two or more acts or transactions that were connected by a common criminal objective:

While the court affirmed the conviction, it also "[vacated] the sentence and remand for resentencing."

The resentencing could cut Maldonado-Passage's prison time significantly, though the trial judge does not have to follow the sentencing guidelines, and could implement the same penalty.

Maldonado-Passage's resentencing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Jan. 28 at the Oklahoma City Federal Courthouse. The judge decided on Jan. 28 for the hearing after Maldonado-Passage put off his radiation treatment in December in hopes of being resentenced the following month. Maldonado-Passage was diagnosed with prostate cancer in November 2021.

