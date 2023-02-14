‘Tiger King’ star looks for trial delay as prosecutors have over 37K pieces of evidence

Federal prosecutors plan to introduce more than 37,000 pieces of evidence against Myrtle Beach Safari owner Bhagavan “Doc” Antle — a trove so vast his defense wants nearly a year to prepare, recently filed court documents show.

Antle, 62, was indicted along with several other people, including former employee Andrew Jon Sawyer, on June 30 on 10 charges related to wildlife trafficking and money laundering. He faces 20 years in prison if convicted.

Antle, featured in the 2021 Netflix docuseries “Tiger King,” was arrested by the FBI on June 3 and released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County on June 28 after posting a $250,000 bond.

Authorities said he and Sawyer laundered $505,000 in cash over four months, proceeds they say were the result of an operation to smuggle immigrants across the Mexican border.

Myrtle Beach Safari is located on 50 acres about five miles from the city’s airport.

A pre-trial conference was scheduled for Feb. 23 with jury selection on March 13.

But a Feb. 13 motion by Antle’s legal team seeks a continuance until October so they can sift through exhibits.

“The Government has produced, in total, in excess of 37,000 items in discovery, with its most recent discovery production occurring on January 27, 2023,” the motion states. “The Defendant anticipates that the Government will produce even more discovery. Further, potential witnesses are located in multiple states.”

Antle on Feb. 3 signed a waiver giving up his right to a speedy trial, court filings show.

In addition to the money laundering charges, Antle is also facing animal cruelty and trafficking charges in Virginia, and likely will be hit with wildlife trafficking violations from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, authorities have said.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Thomas E. Rogers ruled Sept. 14 that Antle had to notify the court about the sale of any “substantial asset” valued at $50,000 or more.

Shortly after his arrest, China York, one of Antle’s reported wives, registered with the South Carolina Secretary of State a pair of limited liability companies: Sugriva and Vali LLCs, both named after chimpanzees featured on Antle’s social media accounts.

Both also have the same registered address as Myrtle Beach Safari and remain registered in “good standing” with the state. Sugriva LLC applied for a Class C license through the U.S. Department of Agriculture — a permit required to operate a zoo.

Calls to Myrtle Beach Safari were not immediately returned on Feb. 14, but the company on its voicemail and website gives a description of the business.

“The Myrtle Beach Safari is not a zoo. It is an interactive wildlife preserve. You must be participating in one of our encounters to visit and meet the animals, and reservations are required.”