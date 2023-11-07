‘Tiger King’ star pleads guilty for conspiracy to wildlife trafficking, money laundering

Myrtle Beach Safari owner and “Tiger King” star Bhagavan “Doc” Antle pleaded guilty Monday to a conspiracy to traffick wildlife and conspiracy to launder money, according to a release from the United States Department of Justice.

The Lacey Act prohibits the trafficking of illegally taken wildlife, fish or plants and endangered animals. The DOJ says Antle conspired to violate the Lacey Act by directing the sale or purchase of cheetah cubs, lion cubs, tigers and a chimpanzee. All of those animals are protected under the Endangered Species Act.

RELATED: PETA pushing to revoke license of ‘Tiger King’ star, G.W. Zoo operator Jeff Lowe

“The defendant held himself out as a conservationist, yet repeatedly violated laws protecting endangered animals and then tried to cover up those violations,” said Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim. “This prosecution demonstrates our commitment to combatting illegal trafficking, which threatens the survival of endangered animals.”

The DOJ says he used bulk cash payments to hide the transactions and faked paperwork to show non-commercial transfers entirely within one state. Antle also tried to make the payments appear as donations to his nonprofit.

While investigating the wildlife trafficking case, the DOJ found evidence of money laundering. They say he sent and received money traced back to illegal immigration.

For each count, Antle faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Court records show a plea agreement regarding prior charges was reached with Antle in August. However, it’s not clear if that agreement is still intact, according to Channel 9′s newsgathering partners at WPDE.

Antle resolved federal charges against him last month in Virginia.

SEE THE STORY: ‘Tiger King’ star sentenced, banned from dealing exotic animals in Virginia

A judge stripped Antle of his ability to deal with exotic animals, and sentenced him to two years in prison on four felonies, according to the Attorney General’s office in Virginia.

(WATCH: Man arrested after dead, starving animals found on North Carolina property)