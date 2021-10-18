‘Tiger King’ zookeeper Eric Cowie’s Brooklyn death was from alcohol abuse: autopsy

Erik Cowie, the zookeeper in the Netflix “Tiger King” series found dead in Brooklyn last month, died of acute and chronic alcohol use, the city Medical Examiner announced Monday.

Cowie, 53, was discovered dead inside his apartment on E. 55th St. near Remsen Ave. in East Flatbush Sept. 7, only four months after moving to the borough.

The native of Oklahoma had previously said he had a drinking problem. He was arrested in May for drunk driving after getting into a highway collision in his home state.

Cowie worked at Netflix series star Joe Exotic’s Greater Wynnewood Animal Park in Oklahoma. He testified at Exotic’s trial for killing tigers at the park.

The series was a sensation after it debuted in March 2020, attracting more than 34 million viewers within days.

In January 2020, Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, was convicted of trying to hire someone to murder a rival animal rights activist in Florida — and of 17 wildlife charges. He was sentenced in June to 22 years in federal prison.