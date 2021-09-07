‘Tiger King’ zookeeper Erik Cowie found dead in Brooklyn apartment, no foul play suspected

Eric Cowie, the long-haired head zookeeper from from the blockbuster Netflix series “Tiger King,” was found dead inside a Brooklyn apartment, a police source said Monday.

No foul play was suspected in the death of the 53-year-old Cowie, with the source indicating he likely died of natural causes — although an autopsy will determine exactly what was behind his sudden demise.

Cowie, who wound up testifying at series star Joe Exotic’s trial for killing tigers at the Greater Wynnewood Animal Park in Oklahoma, worked at the facility for five years.

He first learned about the job opening in Exotic’s zoo via Craigslist and gained instant notoriety after the series debuted in March 2020, drawing more than 34 million viewers in its first 10 days, according to Nielsen ratings.

Cowie had previously denied rumors of a methamphetamine addiction, although he acknowledged some issues with alcohol. He was arrested on a DWI charge this past May in a two-car collision on an interstate highway.

It was unclear why the Oklahoma native was in Brooklyn.

Cowie, who made several memorable appearances on the documentary series, was discovered about 5:30 p.m. Friday in the bedroom of an apartment on E. 55th St. near Remsen Ave. in East Flatbush.

In January 2020, “Tiger King” star Joe Exotic was convicted of trying to hire someone to murder an animal rights activist in Florida — and of 17 wildlife charges.

Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, was sentenced two months ago to 22 years in federal prison.

During the trial, Cowie testified that he “knew cats were getting shot” on the day in 2017 when, according to the feds, five tigers were killed by Joe Exotic. The tigers under Cowie’s watch included Delilah, Samson, Trinity and Cuddles.