Tiger King zookeeper Erik Cowie found dead at age 53

One of the former zookeepers on Netflix's Tiger King was found dead in an apartment in New York City on Friday.

Erik Cowie, who gained fame for his association with the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park, was found facedown in a New York apartment by a friend. Though no drugs were found nearby and there were no signs of violence, a toxicology report will likely still be performed, and the cause of death remains unknown, TMZ reported.

Cowie has denied doing drugs in the past, but he admitted to having a drinking problem. Earlier this year, he was allegedly involved in an accident after driving under the influence in Oklahoma. He pleaded guilty to the charge but failed to show up to the sentencing, leading to a warrant out for his arrest that remained in effect at the time of his death, the outlet added.

TIGER KING AND THE CORONAVIRUS CULTURE

Tiger King revolved around the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park in Garvin County, Oklahoma, where Cowie was the head keeper of the big cats. The park closed after owner Joseph Maldonado-Passage, better known as Joe Exotic, was sentenced in 2019 to 22 years in federal prison after he was found guilty in a murder-for-hire plot to kill Florida animal rights activist Carole Baskin.

Cowie testified against Exotic in the trial, alleging he knew Exotic killed tigers to make room for new tigers.

"We needed three cages. He wiped out five cats. He came up a 4-10 in his hand, and I knew he just shot Cuddles. I heard it," Cowie said, according to Oklahoma news station KFOR.

Cowie remained at zoo after Exotic was sent to prison.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Exotic denied allegations he intended to murder Baskin, even seeking a pardon from then-President Donald Trump in the hopes he would "listen to the (millions) who see the truth," alluding to a grassroots campaign from fans of the series who called for Exotic's release. Trump did not pardon Exotic before leaving office.

Story continues

In 2020, the zoo was given to Baskin, who gave the animals to the Department of Justice. Baskin also sold the land, with the stipulation that the land would not become a zoo or park for at least 100 years.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Netflix, death, Alcohol, New York City

Original Author: Misty Severi

Original Location: Tiger King zookeeper Erik Cowie found dead at age 53