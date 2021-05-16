A tiger that was missing in Houston for nearly a week has been found safe

Refinery29

As much as we want the breezy connotations of a beach trip to ring true, in reality, the whole excursion is a production. Whether you're taking a summer day-trip from city to coast or partaking in a weekend Airbnb situation, these seasonal affairs can go from chic straw hats and soft Turkish towels to forgotten sunscreen and third-degree burns real quick. Plus, with social distancing rules imposing responsibility on these usually carefree months, it's even more essential to be as prepared as possible. To save you from collapsing under the weight of your (once again) overloaded tote, we streamlined a beach-accessories packing guide to better serve you.We cover all the lounge to splash-around bases from folding chairs you can actually carry to durable bags that still look stylish, SPF goods that hold dual beauty power, sand-and-surf-safe fashion, water-resistant entertainment, and snack packs. We've also included the germ-repelling products you won't want to forget in the midst of a still-present pandemic. Scroll on to shop and put the breeze back in the beach weekend.Igloo Retro Picnic Basket CoolerThe 90s are back with Igloos recreation of their classic coolers. This functional eco-insulated picnic basket can hold up to 36 cans. Shop IglooIgloo Retro Picnic Basket - 25 Qt Cooler, $, available at HuckberryBabyganics Alcohol-Free Hand Sanitizing WipesPandemic or not, it's always smart to have some sanitizing wipes on hand to tackle whatever germs still stand in the way of a good time at the beach. These convenient organic wipes are safe to use on almost all surfaces and are healthier for you AND for the planet.Shop BabyganicsBabyganics Alcohol-Free Hand Sanitizing Wipes, $, available at Grove CollaborativePointer Picnic Wine GlassesAnd for the devoted wine drinker that isn't willing to sacrifice their glass for the sake of the outdoors, this special design can be pinned into the sand or the ground so you don't have to worry about spillage. Shop Pointer Wine GlassPointerWineGlass Wine Glasses for Picnic, $, available at EtsyLetter Design Portable Sun Shade While we aren't looking to pitch a bonafide camping tent on the beach at this point in our lives (will revisit this in the next five years), we are still harmful UV-ray wary during our day trips. This lightweight and easy-to-tote shade from Society6's outdoor collection strikes an ideal balance between adequate sun-protection that still looks trendy.Shop Letter DesignSociety6 Red Chessboard Sun Shade, $, available at Society6Giant Daisy TowelWhat better way to mark your beach lounge area than with this very giant and very sweet daisy towel?Shop ban.doban.do Giant Daisy Towel, $, available at ban.doNight-life Waterproof Silicone Ear Pods CaseKeep your music-making valuables safe from the sand and surf with this waterproof silicone sleeve in a summery lavender shade.Shop Night-lifeNight-life Waterproof AirPods Silicone Protective Case, $, available at WalmartTouchland Power MistIf there's one thing we've learned about preventing the spread of the coronavirus, it's that constant and thorough hand-washing is crucial.But, for situations where a sink isn't easily accessible, hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol is the next best thing.Shop TouchlandTouchland Power Mist Mint, $, available at touchlandBirkenstock Waterproof SlidesSlide into a pair of sandals that are comfortable, won't wither away when wet, and still stylish for your treks through the sand.Shop BirkenstocksBirkenstock Arizona Eva, $, available at ZapposFujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant CameraHere's a reason to take advantage of this Fujifilm camera sale: This summer is unlike any other we'll likely experience in our lifetime, so capture the moments and share the prints immediately with your fellow outdoor beachgoers (Oh, and don't forget the film!). Shop FujifilmFujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera, $, available at Urban OutfittersLa Roche-Posay Heavy-Duty SunscreenA full day at the beach calls for heavy-duty sun protection — opt for this dermatologist recommended, antioxidant-rich, and paraben-free tube that provides fast-absorbing and water-resistant coverage for sensitive skin.Oh, and it's also Amazon reviewer-approved: "I applied this first thing in the morning, then proceeded to work outside, all day (about 6 hours), in the blazing heat and bright NC sun. Absolutely no shade, lots of sweat, and wiping at my face throughout the day. Never reapplied it once. And guess what? It kept my very fair, fragile skin protected. Not a trace of sun exposure was visible on my face that evening or the next day. Also, my skin is very sensitive and prone to breaking out, but I had no issues whatsoever. This stuff is the real deal, folks!"Shop La Roche-PosayLa Roche-Posay Anthelios Melt-In Sunscreen Milk SPF 60, $, available at AmazonP-Mate Female Urination DeviceThe question of where will we all pee is a hot topic this summer, so come prepared with this nifty little device that, according to reviews, works best with a bit of practice. Shop P-MateP-Mate Female Urination Device 3-Pack, $, available at The GrommetEverlane 100% Human Face Mask 5 PackFor beachside situations where it's hard to keep your social distance, be sure to have a lightweight, breathable face mask on hand like this reusable style from Everlane. Shop EverlaneEverlane The 100% Human Face Mask 5-Pack, $, available at EverlaneSociety6 The Abstract Shape Of Spring Sling ChairInvest in a seating solution you won't regret toting with you on your beach journeys — beyond supporting your caboose, this hammock-style sling chair covered in a beautiful kinetic print designed by artist Morgan Harper Nichols also supports Black creatives. The chair itself is crafted with multi-position recliner capabilities, is UV- and water-resistant, and collapsible.Shop Society6Society6 The Abstract Shape Of Spring Sling Chair, $, available at Morgan Harper NicholsBaggu Cloud TotePart beach tote, part carry-all — this lightweight, summertime staple has room for just about anything under the sun. Shop BagguBaggu Cloud Bag, $, available at BagguUsual Wines 6.3 oz Bottles Of RoséLugging giant bottles of wine to the beach is a nightmare, so skip the whole too-heavy scene and opt for a lighter, 6.3 oz option instead. Usual Wine's 12-pack of drinkable mini bottles can be split up among your fellow beachgoers and is filled with a light, refreshing blend of rosé.Shop Usual WinesUSUAL The Rosé Combo, $, available at Usual Wineslemlem x H&M Long ShirtWhile the days can be hot, beach nights can turn cool as soon as that sun drops. Keep yourself comfortable by bringing along a breezy transition wrap or coverup that can be conveniently stowed away when slipped off your shoulders.Shop lemlem x H&Mlemlem x H&M Long Lyocell-Blend Shirt, $, available at H&MWater-Resistant Nylon BackpackGet yourself a compact beach backpack that is functionally water-resistant and fashionably powder-pink.Shop WANDFWANDF Drawstring Water Resistant Backpack, $, available at AmazonAmalfi Beach ToteIf a backpack isn't your style, step up your beach game with this chic and timeless straw carryall. Shop Vitamin AVitamin A Amalifi Beach Tote, $, available at VerishopAomais Sand CoastersThis game-changing invention can be used for holding everything from drinks to sunglasses and phones — made from renewable plastic, the sand coasters come in a stackable and easily packable set of five.Shop AOMAISAOMAIS Sand Coasters Cup Holders (5 Pack), $, available at AmazonEltaMD UV Tinted Broad-Spectrum SunscreenIf you don't want to go makeup-free during your day at the beach, but also aren't looking to put on a full face of foundation, try an in-between solution with this lightly tinted broad-spectrum sunscreen that provides SPF 46 coverage and a smooth matte-skin finish.Shop EltaMDEltaMD UV Clear Tinted Broad-Spectrum SPF46, $, available at SkinStoreFit & Fresh Quilted ToteIf you're a bring-your-own-snacks kind of a beachgoer (and with lots of places operating at limited capacity this summer, many of us don't have a choice but to become one), skip the single-use bag and use a tote with leak-proof lining and an insulated design instead. It'll keep accidental spills inside the bag and maintain the perfect temperature for your food. Shop Fit & FreshFit & Fresh Metro Quilted Tote with Lunch Compartment, $, available at TargetPartake Vegan & Gluten-Free Mini CookiesGetting stuck on the beach without a snack is on our list of nightmare summer scenarios — save yourself from such a fate by keeping your totes stocked with easily packed sustenance, like these mini chocolate cookies that everyone can enjoy.Shop PartakePartake Crunchy Chocolate Chip Cookies, 3 Boxes, $, available at PartakeFranklin Sport Outdoor Paddle SetYou may not want to lug that cornhole set down in the sand, but this set of outdoor paddles with pickballs are built to last and will keep the competitive entertainment alive for many summers to come. Shop Franklin SportsFranklin Sports Jet Aluminum Paddle X-40 Set, $, available at Bed Bath & BeyondWet Brush Travel-Sized DetanglerOur locks look more osprey nest than mermaid's hair after a day spent by the sea — and that's why we won't be caught on the beach without a travel-sized Wet Brush for smoothing over any wild mane situations.Shop Wet BrushWet Brush Mini Travel Squirt Detangler Hair Brush - Pack of 3, $, available at AmazonKate Spade New York Colorblock Floral Hair TieSometimes we just want to let our hair down while lounging in the sun — until the wild ocean wind tangles it into our eyes and mouth. Keep those loose strands in place while still feeling beach-chic with this floral silk hair tie.Shop Kate Spadekate spade new york Colorblock Floral Hair Tie, $, available at NordstromStojo Collapsible Sports BottleThe number one asset for a successful beach day? Water. Keep yourself hydrated while staying sustainable with a reusable water bottle that is collapsible for easy packing.Shop StojoStojo 20 oz. Sports Bottle, $, available at StojoLinum Towels Turkish TowelNot only are Turkish towels lovely to look at and wrap ourselves up in, but they're also less cumbersome for packing in a bag than the bigger more plush beach towels from our childhood.Shop Linum HomeLINUM TOWELS Herringbone Striped Turkish Pestemal Towel, $, available at Nordstrom RackIt's A 10 Travel-Sized Hair Conditioning Spray Don't let the sun and salt get the worst of your hair by tucking a travel-sized spray bottle into your beach tote for a conditioning treatment whenever you need it.Shop It's A 10It's a 10 Miracle Leave-in Product, $, available at Ulta BeautyInnovative Technology Waterproof Bluetooth SpeakerDon't risk another phone down in the sand situation, tuck it away in a safe place, and let this waterproof Bluetooth speaker be the beach DJ.Shop Innovative TechnologyInnovative Technology 5-Watt Bluetooth Pool Speaker, $, available at Bed Bath & BeyondAerie Transitional One-Piece SuitKeep yourself ready to transition from day-swim to (socially distant) night-bonfire by picking up a one-piece suit that can double as a stylish top when covered with a skirt or breezy wrap.Shop AerieAerie Wrap One Piece Swimsuit, $, available at American Eagle OutfittersSun Bum SPF Tinted Lip BalmSunburned lips are a curse we would not wish upon our worst enemies — keep your pouts protected but still looking pretty with an SPF balm in multiple summery tints.Shop Sun BumSun Bum Tinted Lip Balm SPF 15, $, available at Ulta BeautyLack Of Color Packable Bucket HatRIP wide-brimmed straw hat that was tragically crushed in our beach bag last season. This year, we're opting for a terry cloth sunhat that will stylishly survive and thrive through all of our summer travel.Shop Lack Of Colorlack of color Terry Cloth Wave Bucket Hat, $, available at ShopbopASOS Design Hexagon SunglassesPour one out for all the designer sunglasses that now belong to the sea. Pro beach tip: Leave the Celine shades at home and bring a knock-around pair that still look chic with you instead.Shop ASOSASOS DESIGN Hexagon Glow In The Dark Sunglasses, $, available at ASOSPrima Pets Collapsible Travel BowlIf your beach weekend partner is four-legged, then pack with that fur-friend top of mind! We love the trendy hot pink hue on this collapsible bowl with a travel-friendly carabiner for keeping pups hydrated in the hot summer sun.Shop Prima PetsPrima Pets Collapsible Travel Bowl with Carabiner, $, available at ChewySupergoop! SPF Cream EyeshadowSunburnt eyelids may out-hurt sunburnt lips — and that's why we are here for these game-changing SPF eyeshadow pots that provide a luminous creamy tint for all-day beach beauty and protection.Shop Supergoop!Supergoop! Shimmershade Illuminating Cream Eyeshadow SPF 30, $, available at SephoraSabia Wrap Midi SkirtYou already have your water-proof slides, one-piece suit, beach wrap, wrap headband, and packable terry cloth sunhat, now all you need to complete the beach-transition look is an easy and elegant wrap-around skirt that is breezy incarnate.Shop Anthropologie Anthropologie Sabia Wrap Midi Skirt, $, available at Anthropologie