Tiger that was seen roaming Houston neighborhood found

Jordan Freiman
·2 min read

A tiger that had been seen wandering around a Houston neighborhood on Monday has been found, Houston police said Saturday. The tiger, named India, appears to be unharmed, police said.

Victor Cuevas, 26, is currently in police custody after he allegedly fled from police with the tiger earlier in the week. Cuevas had previously been out on bond for a separate murder charge from 2017.

Houston Police Department Commander Ron Borza on Saturday identified Georgie "Gia" Cuevas as Cuevas' wife and India's owner. Borza said a friend of Gia Cuevas' tipped off police about the tiger's location around noon Saturday. Gia Cuevas then surrendered the tiger to police.

Borza said that while police are not sure where exactly India was all week, "Gia knew where the tiger was at all times." He said that India had been in the custody of multiple people between Tuesday and Saturday night. 

Cuevas' lawyer, Michael Elliott, has claimed multiple times, including at a Friday bond hearing, that his client is not India's owner, CBS affiliate KHOU-TV reports. Borza, however, said that police believe he owns the tiger with his wife. 

"That's what I was told by her, and she's the wife of Victor, and she says they've had that animal for nine months," Borza said.

After India was handed over to police, Elliot again on Saturday said the tiger does not belong to Cuevas, but said that it "spent a lot of time with Victor."

"Victor took after this cat a lot. Cared for it. Loved it. And it's back in a good place, now," Elliot said. He added, "I think it's a reasonable assumption that Victor had been a part of this cat's life since it was a little cub."

Gia Cuevas is not currently facing any charges, Borza said, but he said the investigation is ongoing. Borza also noted it is illegal to own a tiger in the city of Houston.

"I didn't go into any specifics with her," he said. "We can do that at a later time. We can always call her and bring her to HPD and talk to her more if we need to."

Meanwhile, Cuevas' original bond was revoked and a new bond of $300,000 was set on Friday, KHOU reports. Cuevas will remain in custody until he posts the new bond.

Earlier on Saturday, HPD tweeted a video of Borza and Gia Cuevas with India after the tiger had been handed over to police. 

HPD Major Offenders Commander Ron Borza is relieved “India” the 🐅 is now safe: https://t.co/3w2CZznKu9 pic.twitter.com/RiNviPFzq3

— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 16, 2021

Borza said India will be taken to the Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch sanctuary on Sunday morning.

Israel defends airstrike on Gaza tower

Immersive Van Gogh exhibit thrives in Chicago

California high school renamed to honor Archie Williams

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon debuts another free video streaming service, this time in India

    Amazon has launched a new free video service, MiniTV — but it's only available in India, at least for now.

  • Search for tiger continues as alleged owner returns to jail

    While a Texas man who police allege is the owner of a tiger that frightened residents after it was seen briefly wandering around a Houston neighborhood was ordered back behind bars on Friday, the animal’s whereabouts remain a mystery. An all-day court hearing Friday didn’t reveal any new information on the tiger’s whereabouts as Houston police say about 300 tips they’ve so far received haven’t panned out. Police allege Victor Hugo Cuevas is the owner of the tiger, a 9-month old male named India, and he is facing a charge of evading arrest after authorities allege he fled from Houston officers who responded to a call about a dangerous animal on Sunday night.

  • Missing Houston tiger found safe

    It was first spotted Sunday, roaming around a neighborhood.

  • Ice cream truck driver survives 20-foot fall down New Jersey embankment

    An ice cream truck driver is lucky to be alive after careening down a steep embankment in New Jersey Thursday evening.

  • Tiger-wrangling murder suspect has bond revoked

    Houston police said suspected owner Victor Cuevas' wife turned the hundred pound tiger over to authorities on Saturday afternoon.

  • ‘All Rise’ Canceled By CBS After 2 Seasons

    All Rise will not be returning to CBS for a third season. CBS has canceled the Simone Missick-fronted legal drama. It comes after a number of behind issues on the show including the departure of creator and showrunner Greg Spottiswood. It is one of two cancelations announced by the Eye today after The Unicorn was […]

  • Hearing for man last seen with missing tiger turns into a circus

    Houston police believe India the tiger, who is still missing, has traded hands up to eight times this past week in the city's exotic animal trade.

  • Man fatally shot in Jersey City parking lot

    The 37-year-old victim was shot in the City Crossings Apartments complex on Bright Street at around 1:50 a.m. Friday.

  • 10 arrested in string of Houston robberies in affluent areas

    Police Chief Troy Finner called the series of arrests a success in strategy and patience.

  • "Shocked and horrified": AP, Al Jazeera condemn Israel's bombing of their offices in Gaza

    The Associated Press and Al Jazeera on Saturday condemned the Israeli airstrike that destroyed a high-rise building in Gaza that housed their and other media offices.What they're saying: The White House, meanwhile, said it had "communicated directly to the Israelis that ensuring the safety and security of journalists and independent media is a paramount responsibility," according to press secretary Jen Psaki. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The Associated Press: "We are shocked and horrified that the Israeli military would target and destroy the building housing AP’s bureau and other news organizations in Gaza. They have long known the location of our bureau and knew journalists were there," said AP President and CEO Gary Pruitt."The world will know less about what is happening in Gaza because of what happened today," he added."The Associated Press office is the only place in Gaza City I feel somewhat safe," said Fares Akram, AP’s correspondent in Gaza since 2014.Al Jazeera: "Al Jazeera condemns in the strongest terms the bombing and destruction of its offices by the Israeli military in Gaza and views this as a clear act to stop journalists from conducting their sacred duty to inform the world and report events on the ground," the outlet said in a statement."The destruction of Al Jazeera offices and that of other media organizations in al-Jalaa tower in Gaza is a blatant violation of human rights and is internationally considered a war crime," said Mostefa Souag, acting director general of Al Jazeera Media Network.Al Jazeera reporter Safwat al-Kahlout said, "I have been working here for 11 years. I have been covering many events from this building, we have lived personal professional experiences now everything, in two seconds, just vanished.”Committee to Protect Journalists: "This latest attack on a building long known by Israel to house international media raises the specter that the Israel Defense Forces is deliberately targeting media facilities in order to disrupt coverage of the human suffering in Gaza," said CPJ executive director Joel Simon."Journalists have an obligation and duty to cover unfolding events in Gaza and it would be illegal for the IDF to use military means to prevent it."Reporters Without Borders: "Media equipments and installations constitute civilian objects and shall be protected," said Christophe Deloire, secretary general of Reporters Without Borders."The fact that the building would have been used for shielding by Hamas or other combatants doesn't allow turning the media into military objectives, that is a war crime," he added.The big picture: The airstrike came nearly an hour after Israel's military warned that the building would be attacked. Israel said it was in retaliation for the rocket attack on Tel Aviv earlier Saturday that killed at least one Israeli civilian, per Axios' Barak Ravid. The latest fighting between Israel and Hamas began Monday following violence in Jerusalem over the planned evictions of six Palestinian families to make way for Israeli settlers. At least 14o Palestinians in Gaza and nearly a dozen in the occupied West Bank have been killed since Monday, according to Palestinian health officials. Nine people in Israel have been killed. Of note: CPJ on Thursday condemned the attacks on other buildings in Gaza that also housed international and local media offices. Go deeper...UN: 10,000 Palestinians displaced in Gaza as Israel-Hamas fighting escalatesDespite U.S. envoy's visit, Israel not ready for de-escalation in GazaBiden: "Israel has a right to defend itself"Jerusalem crisis widens rift between Jewish and Arab IsraelisEditor's note: This story has been updated with additional comments from press freedom groups. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • US fuel pipeline 'paid hackers $5m in ransom'

    Reports say Colonial Pipeline paid cyber-criminal gang DarkSide a ransom to prevent a data leak.

  • The ongoing chip shortage is expected to cost the auto industry $110 billion this year, almost double analysts' estimate from January

    A consulting firm projects that nearly 4 million fewer vehicles will be sold this year, up from an expected shortfall of 2.2 million.

  • Big pharma executives mocked ‘pillbillies’ in emails, West Virginia opioid trial hears

    Attorney: AmerisourceBergen executive showed ‘contempt’Three companies in dock over crisis which has killed 500,000 The US courthouse in Charleston, West Virginia. The city of Huntington and surrounding Cabell county are suing AmerisourceBergen and two other major distributors. Photograph: Kenny Kemp/AP Executives at one of the US’s largest drug distributors circulated rhymes and emails mocking “hillbillies” who became addicted to opioid painkillers even as the company poured hundreds of millions of pills into parts of Appalachia at the heart of America’s opioid epidemic. The trial of pharmaceutical firms accused of illegally flooding West Virginia with opioids was told last week that senior staff at AmerisourceBergen, the 10th-largest company in the US by revenue, routinely disparaged communities blighted by the worst drug epidemic in the country’s history. One email in 2011 included a rhyme built around “a poor mountaineer” named Jed who “barely kept his habit fed”. According to the verse, “Jed” travels to Florida to buy “Hillbilly Heroin”, the nickname for OxyContin, the drug manufactured by Purdue Pharma which kickstarted an epidemic that has claimed more than 500,000 lives. Florida was well known through the 2000s for lax regulation of pain clinics where doctors illegally prescribed and dispensed large amounts of opioids to those the verse calls a “bevy of Pillbillies”. Another rhyme described Kentucky as “OxyContinville” because of the high use of the drug in the poor rural east of the state. When Kentucky introduced new regulations to curb opioid dispensing, an AmerisourceBergen executive wrote in a widely circulated email: “One of the hillbilly’s [sic] must have learned how to read :-)”. Another email contained a mocked up breakfast cereal box with the word “smack” under the words “OxyContin for kids”. One of those who wrote and circulated disparaging emails was Chris Zimmerman, the senior executive responsible for enforcing AmerisourceBergen’s legal obligation to halt opioid deliveries to pharmacies suspected of dispensing suspiciously large amounts of the drugs, often in concert with corrupt doctors who made small fortunes writing illegal prescriptions. After Florida cracked down on pill mills in 2011, Zimmerman sent an email to colleagues. “Watch out George and Alabama,” he wrote, “there will be a max exodus of Pillbillies heading north.” Zimmerman told the trial he regretted circulating the mocking rhyme but it was “a reflection of the environment at the time”. He claimed the emails were simply a means of expressing frustration as the company worked to prevent opioids falling into the wrong hands. Zimmerman said the company culture was of the “highest calibre”. Paul Farrell, a lawyer for a West Virginia county, put it to the executive that the emails reflected a culture of contempt. “It is a pattern of conduct by those people charged with protecting our community, and they’re circulating emails disparaging hillbillies,” he said, according to the Mountain State Spotlight. The city of Huntington and surrounding Cabell county are suing AmerisourceBergen and two other major distributors, McKesson and Cardinal Health, as part of a series of federal cases over the pharmaceutical industry’s push to sell narcotic painkillers which created the opioid epidemic. This is the first case to go to a full trial after AmerisourceBergen, McKesson and two other companies agreed to pay $260m to settle another of the bellwether cases in Ohio two years ago. The two West Virginia local authorities accuse the distributors of putting profit before lives and turning Cabell county into the “ground zero” of the epidemic. A data expert told the trial that over nine years the three distributors delivered about 100m opioid doses to Cabell county – which has a population of just 90,000. Farrell put it to Zimmerman that he failed to enforce company policies to report suspicious orders to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and to withhold deliveries while they were investigated. Zimmerman claimed that if the company had stopped deliveries it would have harmed patients who needed the drugs. “We’re a company, we’re not an enforcement agency and we’re not a regulatory agency,” he said. Drug distributors delivered 1.1bn opioid painkillers to West Virginia between 2006 and 2014, even as the state’s overdose rate rose to the highest in the US. In 2017, AmerisourceBergen paid $16m to settle legal action by West Virginia over opioid deliveries but did not admit wrongdoing. The same year, McKesson paid a record $150m fine after the DEA accused it of breaking the law. Critics, including DEA officials, have accused the companies of regarding the fines as “the cost of doing business” and then carrying on as before. Chris McGreal is the author of American Overdose, The Opioid Tragedy in Three Acts

  • Hundreds of bodies found buried along Indian riverbanks

    Police are reaching out to villagers in northern India to investigate the recovery of bodies buried in shallow sand graves or washing up on the Ganges River banks, prompting speculation on social media that they were the remains of COVID-19 victims. On Friday, rains exposed the cloth coverings of bodies buried in shallow sand graves on the riverbank in Prayagraj, a city in Uttar Pradesh state. Navneet Sehgal, a state government spokesman, on Sunday denied local media reports that more than 1,000 corpses of COVID-19 victims had been recovered from rivers in the past two weeks.

  • Myanmar junta attacks western town that resisted coup

    The U.S. and British embassies in Myanmar expressed concern about reports of fierce government attacks on a town in western Chin state, where the ruling junta declared martial law because of armed resistance to military rule. The fighting began around 6 a.m. Saturday when government troops reinforced by helicopters began shelling the western part of the town of Mindat, destroying several homes, said a spokesman of the Chinland Defence Force. “Mindat town is now under siege and is bracing for an all-out assault by the junta troops from air and by land,” said a statement by the Chin Human Rights Organization.

  • The Heat pay a 40-year-old veteran $2.5 million even though he never plays, and players think more teams should do it

    Udonis Haslem may not play much for the Heat, but he plays a huge role as a mentor and leader in the locker room.

  • 1st rule of Jaguars rookie camp: Don't touch QB Lawrence

    Trevor Lawrence opened Jacksonville’s rookie minicamp on a pitch count. Lawrence is three months removed from labrum surgery on his left, non-throwing shoulder. “The No. 1 issue is falling,” coach Urban Meyer said Saturday.

  • Turkey eases COVID-19 restrictions but keeps many curfews

    Turkey’s interior ministry on Sunday lifted a full lockdown that had ordered people to stay home to fight COVID-19 infections, shifting to a less-restrictive program that still involved curfews on weeknights and weekends.

  • 'Donald Trump didn't need to sleep five hours a night': McCarthy says that Biden doesn't have the 'energy' of the former president

    "At no time, having known Joe Biden for quite some time, does he have the energy of Donald Trump," McCarthy said during a Fox News interview.

  • President Joe Biden has ‘short fuse’ and is ‘obsessed with detail’, aides reveal in new portrait

    ‘Quick decision-making is not Mr Biden’s style’