Tiger Shark Nuzzles Diver Friend in Bahamas

A tiger shark got up close and personal with a diver at Tiger Beach, a shallow sand flat off the coast of Grand Bahama Island, video shared to Instagram shows.

Video captured by diver Michael Ohagan shows a tiger shark swim up to Ohagan before it softly nudges him. Ohagan then gently pets the shark.

Speaking to Storyful, Ohagan, who runs the Mikeosharktails Instagram account, called it a “shark hug” and said he has had many frequent encounters of a similar nature with this and other tiger sharks.

“I actually have this type of encounter pretty frequently with this and other tiger sharks. I see this shark almost every other week,” Ohagan said.

According to the Ocean Conservancy, “Tiger sharks are known for being aggressive … they are second only to great whites in numbers of shark attacks on humans.” Credit: Michael Ohagan via Storyful