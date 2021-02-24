Tiger Woods car accident: Golfer suffered shattered ankle after crashing Genesis SUV, police say

(AP)

“It’s very fortunate for Mr Woods to come out of this alive.”

That’s the latest from Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy Carlos Gonzalez, one of the first officers to arrive on the scene after golfer Tiger Woods wrecked his SUV outside of Los Angeles on Tuesday. He said the golfer was wearing his seatbelt, which might have saved his life, and appeared “calm and lucid.”

The PGA legend, who sustained “serious injuries to both legs” according to officials, was rushed to surgery at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center after his car hit a median and rolled end-over-end for about 100 feet until settling off the side of the road.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said during a press conference on Tuesday that there was “no evidence of impairment” at the scene of the incident.

“There was no evidence of impairment,” Mr Villanueva said during his remarks. “There was no effort to draw blood, for example, at the hospital.”

Sheriffs will investigate the incident for a variety of different causes and release their findings in a matter of days or weeks.

A second crash occurred after another driver had stopped to help Mr Woods, according to local officials. The wreck was minor and no one was hurt.

A slew of sporting figures, as well as former president Donald Trump, have become the first to publicly send their “prayers” and “thoughts” to Mr Woods, via social media, as he is treated in hospital.