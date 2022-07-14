Tiger Woods' comments on LIV Golf expose leagues true ugliness
Andy Nesbitt and Mackenzie Salmon look at the impact Tiger Woods' comments on LIV Golf have on the sport going forward.
Andy Nesbitt and Mackenzie Salmon look at the impact Tiger Woods' comments on LIV Golf have on the sport going forward.
Even during The Open Championship at St. Andrews, the LIV distraction looms large.
Justin Rose withdrew from the 2022 British Open citing a back injury.
Bryson DeChambeau will still use a Bridgestone ball this week at St. Andrews, but he won't be under contract.
Phil Mickelson said it was a mutual decision not to attend the Open Champions' dinner and says he's happy amid LIV Golf turmoil.
Si Woo Kim drained a brilliant chip out of the fearsome Road Hole bunker.
Daniel Kaluuya fans may not want to hear this.
For those who have lamented Bryson DeChambeau’s ability to redefine the game with his driver and scientifically reworked swing, the defense appears to be the ancient links of St. Andrews.
CNNRep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) refused to apologize for his since-deleted tweet describing the story of a 10-year-old Ohio rape victim as a “lie,” claiming on Thursday that he was merely “responding to a headline” and took down the post once the alleged rapist was charged.Republicans and right-wing pundits have been backtracking and pivoting after 27-year-old Gerson Fuentes was arraigned in court on Wednesday on felony charges of raping a person under 13. Court records revealed that the alleged rape
A Texas man, not his 13-year-old son, was driving the pickup truck that crossed into the oncoming lane and struck a van carrying New Mexico college golfers, killing nine people, and he had methamphetamine in his system, investigators said Thursday. The National Transportation Safety Board said two days after the March 15 collision that its early findings suggested that the 13-year-old was driving the pickup that struck the van carrying University of the Southwest students and their coach back to Hobbs, New Mexico, from a golf tournament in Midland, Texas.
Republicans claimed the bill, which is aimed at blocking state legislative efforts preventing travel for out-of-state abortions, would lead to "abortion tourism."
At one point in Baker Mayfield‘s four-year run with the Browns, Charean Williams said during an appearance on #PFTPM that Mayfield has more endorsement deals than wins. He now has one fewer endorsement deal. Via Sports Business Journal, Mayfield said during his introductory press conference in Carolina that his arrangement with Progressive Insurance has ended. [more]
R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers wants the event to remain “open to anybody”.
Oregon Ducks tight end Spencer Webb has died after falling and striking his head on rock slides at a popular swimming lake near Eugene, Oregon, authorities said. The 22-year-old who was expected to play his fifth football season at the University of Oregon this fall was found about 100 yards (91 meters) down a steep trail Wednesday afternoon at Triangle Lake. More specific details about his death weren't immediately available but authorities said it appeared to be accidental.
Phil Mickelson and Amy Mickelson have been married since 1996 and share three children together
Former President Trump's reelection hopes took another hit in a new New York Times/Siena College poll, which shows his support within the Republican base diminishing
Tiger Woods criticized LIV Golf, a Saudi-backed golf league, & its players, some of whom have signed as high as nine-figure deals to compete.
Colonel Oleksiy Avramchenko from Crimea who in 2014 betrayed the oath and switched sides to Russia in 2014, was eliminated, reports the Center for Journalistic Investigations on July 12.
A lawyer is going viral after sharing why she often suggests that shoppers avoid using self-checkout lanes.
Ian Poulter insisted he did not hear the boos which greeted his name on the first tee at the 150th Open Championship and was adamant the shock was not the reason he almost hooked his first shot out of bounds.
Criminal-law experts, including Richard Nixon's personal attorney, say more evidence would be needed to charge Donald Trump with witness tampering.