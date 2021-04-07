Tiger Woods crash caused by excessive speed, police say he crashed into tree at 75 mph

Investigators recover the vehicle of Tiger Woods following 23 February crash (AP)

The cause of golf star Tiger Woods’ February crash was excessive speed, police said that he was driving too fast to handle the curve of the road. He hit a tree at 75 mph, police added at a news conference.

Mr Woods was driving at almost twice the speed limit. The limit was 45 mph in the area. Mr Woods hit speeds between 84 and 87 mph before he drove off the road.

Police said there was no evidence of braking and that Mr Woods inadvertently hit the gas instead as he was careening off the roadway.

Law enforcement added that no open containers were found in the vehicle.

“There was no evidence of intoxication or impairment,” police said.

They added: “No citation was issued and there were no independent witnesses” of the incident.

“Those questions were asked and answered,” police said of Mr Woods, and added that he said that he had not been drinking.

Police didn’t check his phone to see if he was texting to determine if he had been distracted while he was driving.

“He has no recollection of the incident,” a law enforcement official added. “He was dazed and confused, being in a state of shock.”

Police added that the stretch of road Mr Woods was driving on was “hazardous” and that they are trying to address the issue with traffic control as the area has more collisions than average.

Law enforcement accused reporters of taking “cheap shots” at police for political gain and argued that it doesn’t help solve real problems.

Sheriff Alex Villaneuva said the bodycam footage of the crash will not be released.