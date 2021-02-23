Tiger Woods was driving $50,000 luxury SUV at time of crash

Graeme Massie
&lt;p&gt;Tiger was driving $50,000 luxury SUV at time of crash&lt;/p&gt; (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Tiger was driving $50,000 luxury SUV at time of crash

(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods was behind the wheel of a sponsored $50,000 luxury SUV when he crashed in California.

The golfer had been loaned a Genesis GV80 SUV by the carmaker for his week in Los Angeles, which coincided with the Genesis invitational tournament.

A “Genesis Invitational” logo could be seen by news helicopter crews on the passenger door of the overturned car after the accident shortly after 7am on Tuesday.

The GV80 is the only SUV that is currently sold by the relatively little-known carmaker, which is owned by Korean company Hyundai.

The 2021 Genesis GV80 has a starting price of $50,000 and comes with a 14.5 inch horizontal touchscreen on the centre console.

Follow the latest: Tiger Woods undergoes surgery after serious car crash

It also comes with 10 airbags, a forward-collision warning system, evasive steering technology and an interior camera that warns the driver if they fall asleep.

The 2021 GV80 competes with vehicles like the Jeep Grand Cherokee, Mercedes GLE, BMW X5 and Lincoln Aviator.

It is expected to be the company’s best-selling car in the US by the end of 2021.

And it includes a cruise-control system that can learn the user’s driving style and has an aircraft-style noise cancellation system to dampen road sounds.

