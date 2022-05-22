Tiger Woods exits PGA Championship
Tiger Woods withdrew from the PGA Championship after scoring a career worst 79 on Saturday.
For Tiger Woods, the fight now isn't to win, but just to stay in the game.
Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy is now 0-for-his-last-28.
Pereira leads PGA Championship; Woods withdraws after 79
The suit alleges tortious interference, breach of contract and breach of judiciary duty.
The PGA Championship at Southern Hills came down to the first playoff in 11 years, and Justin Thomas came out on top.
After opening Sunday with a three-shot lead, the nerves seemed to get the best of Mito Pereira at Southern Hills.
Justin Thomas, who attended the University of Alabama, won his second PGA Championship, beating Will Zalatoris in a three-hole playoff on Sunday.
A few hours after his third-round 79 in the 2022 PGA Championship, Tiger Woods bowed out of the tournament.
Steele said via Twitter on Saturday that she's hoping to recover quickly.
Bubba Watson switched his driver shaft for the first time in over a decade.
Woods only made the cut with a shot to spare
McIlroy could only add a second round of 71 to his opening 65 at Southern Hills
All the action from the final day at Southern Hills as Mito Pereira takes a three-shot lead into round four
There would be no repeat celebration for golf's old guard Sunday. Stewart Cink was the elder statesman on the PGA Championship leaderboard when the 49-year-old started the final round at Southern Hills tied for seventh and hoping to follow up Phil Mickelson's stunning win at 50 last year. A victory to match Mickelson would have made Cink the second-oldest major champion in history.
After more than two years of reports, rumours and promises from within, the Saudi rebel circuit will finally announce players who will officially play in their opening LIV Golf Invitational next month in Hertfordshire.
“Well, I'm sore. I know that is for a fact. We'll do some work and see how it goes.”
Patton Kizzire called Southern Hills "pitiful" and "overrated" after shooting 78 in the third round.