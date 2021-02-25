Tiger Woods: ‘Hero’ neighbour helped save golfing legend from crash

Oliver O'Connell
·2 min read
APTOPIX Tiger Woods Vehicle Crash Golf
APTOPIX Tiger Woods Vehicle Crash Golf

The man who called 911 and helped get Tiger Woods out of the wreckage of his vehicle has been hailed as a “hero”.

As the occupant of the house neighbouring the crash site, the married man in his 60s was the first on the scene after the legendary golfer’s car flipped off the road shortly after 7am on Tuesday.

He is said to have helped lift Woods from the mangled sports utility vehicle, according to a report by The Sun.

The unidentified man declined to speak to a reporter when approached on Wednesday.

Another neighbour in the coastal city of Rancho Palos Verdes in Los Angeles County, where the crash took place, said: “He’s a hero, we heard he rushed from his house to Tiger’s car as soon as he called 911.”

“He helped officers to get Tiger out when they arrived,” the neighbour added. “The crash was right behind his house so when he heard it he knew it was a bad accident straight away.”

Police arrived on the scene just six minutes after the 7.12am call to emergency services. They found Woods in the driver’s seat with his seatbelt fastened.

The 15-time major champion crashed a loaned $50,000 Genesis GV80 SUV while driving downhill on a steep and winding stretch of road.

Police said after the crash that the location of the accident was known to be a dangerous spot as drivers often accelerated prematurely despite going downhill.

Woods had been on his way from the luxury oceanfront Terranea Resort to the nearby Rolling Hills Country Club to film a TV teaching lesson with two NFL quarterbacks.

He reportedly has no memory of the crash and now faces a long road to recovery after extensive damage to his right leg that will require multiple operations and physical therapy.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villaneuva said on Wednesday that no criminal charges are being considered and there is no evidence of reckless driving on the part of Mr Woods.

