Tiger Woods suffers major injuries in car crash

Josie Ensor
The site of the crash in Rolling Hills Estates in Southern California - AP
Tiger Woods has suffered serious injuries in a car crash and was pulled from his vehicle by firefighters in Los Angeles on Tuesday morning.

Woods' car sustained "major damage" in a "single-car accident" on Rolling Hills Estate just after 7am, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office.

Images from the scene appeared to show the car's bonnet caved in and its air bag inflated.

Mark Steinberg, Woods' agent, issued a statement saying the golfer sustained "multiple leg injuries" and was currently in surgery.

An LA County Sheriff's Office source told TMZ website that they do not believe alcohol was involved but they did not say whether any other substance was possibly involved.

US media footage showed the car flipped onto its side near the road in Los Angeles - AP
Woods, 45, was in California for a two-day shoot with Golf Digest/GOLFTV after serving as host for the PGA Tour's Genesis Invitational over the weekend.

The car Woods had been driving appeared to be a Genesis Invitational courtesy vehicle.

Woods had been giving lessons to a number of celebrities. He did not play himself, however, as he is recovering from back surgery.

The surgery to relieve a pressurised disc fragment that was pinching a nerve was his fifth on his back since his spinal fusion in April 2017.

Woods, 45, was in California for a two-day shoot with Golf Digest/GOLFTV - GETTY
"The driver and sole occupant was identified as PGA golfer Eldrick 'Tiger' Woods.

"Mr Woods was extricated with the 'jaws of life' by Los Angeles firefighters and paramedics, then transported to hospital to ambulance for his injuries," the Sheriff's Office tweeted on Tuesday.

Woods was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs in 2017, when he was found to have two types of painkillers and two sleep drugs in his system.

In 2009, Woods drover his car into a tree and a fire hydrant outside his home in Florida following a row with his then-wife Elin Nordegren.

His fellow golfers quickly took to Twitter on Tuesday to express their shock at the incident.

British golfer Ian Poulter said: "Thoughts are with @TigerWoods and others involved, wishing a speedy recovery and I hope the injuries are not bad."

Woods, one of the most successful golfers in history, has won 15 major championships.

