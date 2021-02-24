Tiger Woods likely looking at 'long road' to recovery after serious car accident, experts say

Brendan Morrow
·2 min read
Tiger Woods is "awake" and "responsive" after sustaining "significant" injuries in a serious car accident.

The golf legend was hospitalized Tuesday after being involved in a solo car accident, and a statement on his Twitter account Wednesday said he's "currently awake, responsive, and recovering" at the hospital.

Harbor-UCLA Medical Center's Dr. Anish Mahajan explained that Woods "suffered significant orthopedic injuries to his right lower extremity that were treated during emergency surgery," during which "comminuted open fractures affecting both the upper and lower portions of the tibia and fibula bones were stabilized by inserting a rod into the tibia." A "combination of screws and pins" was used to stabilize injuries to the bones of his foot and ankle, Mahajan also said.

Dr. Sanjay Gupta offered his reaction to this update on CNN, explaining that while Woods apparently not sustaining more life-threatening injuries was "some good news," he "may need further operations," and "it's probably going to be a long time, months, before you start to think about any sort of significant weight-bearings on" his leg.

"It's going to be a long road, and a very steady progression," Gupta said.

Emergency physician Dr. Jeremy Faust agreed that "it's going to be a long road for Mr. Woods." Dr. John Torres, NBC News medical correspondent, had a similar assessment on Today, explaining that the golfer is "going to get the usual post-recovery from a fracture," which will "take a few months." Torres added, though, that if Woods had to get his ankle fused or "had any big procedures done to that ankle that are going to limit mobility, that's going to take longer to recover," and "he truly might never get that mobility back that he had before."

On Good Morning America, ABC medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton also described this as a "major injury," and while noting "every patient is different," she said there "is the potential for this type of injury to have life-long manifestations."

Recommended Stories

  • Tiger Woods will not face charges in crash

    SHERIFF ALEX VILLANUEVA: "He was not drunk."Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, at a virtual news briefing on Wednesday, said Tiger Woods will not face criminal charges in the car crash that left him with serious injuries, as the golf great recovered from extensive surgery to repair his fractured right leg and shattered ankle. VILLANUEVA: "We don't contemplate any charges whatsoever in this crash. This remains an accident. An accident is not a crime. They do happen, unfortunately."Investigators were still trying to determine what caused Woods to lose control of the Genesis sport utility vehicle he was driving on Tuesday morning. The 45-year-old was negotiating a curved, downhill stretch of highway that authorities said was notoriously dangerous. The luxury SUV he was driving then veered across the opposite lanes, collided with a road sign and rolled several times before coming to rest.Woods was pried from the crumpled SUV through the shattered windshield by rescuers and rushed to nearby Harbor-UCLA Medical Center. Despite the seriousness of his injuries, medical experts interviewed by Reuters said it was possible Woods could ultimately recover well enough to play golf professionally again.

  • Tiger Woods has rod inserted in right leg and is 'awake, responsive' after surgery following car crash

    Tiger Woods "suffered significant orthopaedic injuries" and is recovering after undergoing emergency surgery following Tuesday's car accident.

  • Tiger Woods recovering after 'significant' injuries to right leg, ankle

    Tiger Woods suffered significant injuries to his right leg and ankle and underwent surgery, his team released in a statement.

  • Tiger Woods transferred to Los Angeles hospital for further treatment

    Golf superstar Tiger Woods has been transferred to a Los Angeles medical facility for further treatment, according to a statement Thursday from the hospital where he underwent surgery for serious leg injuries after his car crash.

  • Tiger Woods completed one of sport's greatest comebacks - can he do it again?

    The challenge ahead Horror, relief, concern… Tiger Woods always has made the observers scramble across the emotions, but even by his standards the 24 hours from Feb 23, 2021 caused the nerves to experience a new level of freneticism. When the world of golf awoke on the morning after the fright before, that sense of intense relief that the 45-year-old’s life is not in danger was, naturally, still present. But after the worst fears were allayed by the LA Sheriff’s Department - and that the baffling single-car crash he sustained caused frightful damage, but blessedly not gruesome enough to threaten his existence as a father-of-two - attention inevitably turned to what is next for the sport’s icon.

  • Residents describe road where Tiger Woods crashed as 'a real danger,' especially for drivers unfamiliar with the area

    Reports suggest that officials are not investigating Tiger Woods for driving under the influence leading up to his devastating car crash on Tuesday.

  • Another great Tiger Woods comeback is possible, say experts

    Tiger Woods could return to competitive golf within a year, top orthopedic surgeons said on Wednesday, but the road back from serious leg injuries sustained in a car crash will be a long and grueling one. Already credited with one of sport's great comebacks when he returned from back surgery to win a fifth Masters in 2019, ending an 11-year majors drought, Woods will have to be even more resilient if he is to overcome the damage done in Tuesday's accident. Woods sustained compound fractures of his tibia and fibula to his right leg in the early morning crash along with additional injuries to his foot and ankle, according to a statement posted on the former world No. 1's official Twitter account.

  • Tiger Woods didn't realize severity of his injuries after rollover crash, deputy says

    “It took me a half second, but I saw his face, and I thought, ‘Oh yeah, you’re Tiger Woods,'" Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Carlos Gonzalez said.

  • Tiger Woods Knows Injuries Could Impact Career, But Doesn't Want It to 'End Like This,' Says Source

    The 45-year-old golfer suffered injuries to his right leg in a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday

