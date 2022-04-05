Tiger Woods "looked very, very strong," but can he win the Masters?
Golfweek's Steve DiMeglio shares what he saw from golf legend Tiger Woods during a practice round ahead of the Masters at Augusta National.
Woods played Augusta National last Tuesday with Charlie and Justin Thomas. For Woods, it was a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
Here's a look at first- and second-round tee times for the 86th Masters Tournament at Augusta National.
The Kansas Jayhawks beat the North Carolina Tar Heels 72-69 in the NCAA Men’s Championship game, overcoming a 16-point deficit to make the largest comeback in title game history. According to Brooklyn coach Steve Nash, there won’t be a comeback for Nets guard Ben Simmons in the regular season, but there very well might be a comeback for golf great Tiger Woods, who practiced at Augusta National in front of massive crowds ahead of the Masters, which tees off on Thursday.
Jon Rahm says he has tried to pick Tiger's brain, and it never works.
"I have very limited mobility now. With the rods and plates and screws that are in my leg, I needed something different, something that allowed me to be more stable," Tiger Woods said during a press conference.
As Tiger Woods faces a challenging walk around Augusta National, he won’t be navigating the hills in Nikes.
Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of the day's trending stock tickers, including Tiger Woods' speculated sponsorship with Acushnet Holdings Corp's FootJoy shoes.
It sounds like Tiger's surgically repaired leg is a challenge for Nike as well.
DeChambeau was sidelined for six weeks with hand and hip problems before contesting the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play a fortnight ago.
"As [Tiger Woods] continues his return, we will work with him to meet his new needs," Nike said in a statement.
"As of right now, I feel like I am going to play," Woods said, 14 months after a devastating car crash.
Amen Corner is known for its beauty, with Rae’s Creek flowing through it. Here's what you need to about the famous Masters holes.
