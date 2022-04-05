Tiger Woods "looked very, very strong," but can he win the Masters?

Yahoo Sports Videos

The Kansas Jayhawks beat the North Carolina Tar Heels 72-69 in the NCAA Men’s Championship game, overcoming a 16-point deficit to make the largest comeback in title game history. According to Brooklyn coach Steve Nash, there won’t be a comeback for Nets guard Ben Simmons in the regular season, but there very well might be a comeback for golf great Tiger Woods, who practiced at Augusta National in front of massive crowds ahead of the Masters, which tees off on Thursday.