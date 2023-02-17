Tiger Woods is now a billionaire — here's how he spends his money and lives his life

Tiger Woods keeps dropping hints that he will play. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Woods' career once looked over, but he made a stunning comeback by winning the Masters a fifth time in 2019.

He's one of the highest-paid athletes ever and, according to Forbes, is now a billionaire.

Woods spends his money on yachts, private jets, and megamansions off the course.

Tony Manfred and Mary Hanbury contributed reporting to a previous version of this article.

Tiger Woods has made more than $1.4 billion since turning pro in 1996.

David Cannon/Getty Images

Source: Golf Digest and Forbes

More than $122 million of that came from on-course winnings making him No. 1 on the all-time money list, by far.

Andrew Redington/Getty Images

In 2018, he had one of his biggest paydays ever in golf.

Tim Bradbury/Getty Images

He won $4.6 million at the Tour Championship alone — $1.6 million for winning the tournament and $3 million for his second-place finish in the FedEx Cup.

Roger Federer recently passed Woods as the highest-paid athlete ever from a nonteam sport.

Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Woods is now a billionaire.

David Cannon/Getty Images

According to Forbes, Woods is now a billionaire. He's one of only two athletes to achieve the status while still active, alongside LeBron James.

But the real money comes from off the course.

YouTube

At his peak in the late 2000s, Woods made $100 million annually off the course, Forbes reported. In 2020, Woods raked in $60 million in endorsements.

Woods has hit bumps in the road.

Getty Images

In 2009, news broke that Woods had been cheating on his wife, Elin Nordegren. Two days later, he crashed his Cadillac Escalade into a fire hydrant outside his house.

He was accused of having an affair with Rachel Uchitel, a New York nightclub manager.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Months later, several other women came forward to say they had affairs with Woods.

Many of Woods' endorsement partners dropped him over the controversy, including AT&T, Gatorade, Gillette, Golf Digest, and Tag Heuer.

Chris O'Meara/AP

His biggest partner, Nike, stuck with him.

Nike

His caddie, Joe LaCava, also refused to abandon him.

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Woods has been with Nike since he turned pro in 1996 and signed a $200 million deal with the brand in 2013.

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Source: ESPN, ABC, Insider

His divorce settlement cost him $100 million in 2010, Forbes reported.

Elsa/Getty Images

Source: Forbes

His golf career then started to turn sour.

Stephen Dunn/Getty Images

Before the Masters win in 2019, Woods hadn't won a major golf championship since 2008, and before the Tour Championship, he had not won on tour since 2013.

He has also battled various injuries.

Twitter/Golf_Com

When Woods was charged with driving under the influence, he blamed an "unexpected reaction to prescribed medications." Woods had recently had a fourth surgery on his back, and police later said he had five drugs in his system at the time of the arrest.

But Woods continues to live a lavish lifestyle.

AP

After the divorce settlement, there were reports that he considered selling his 155-foot megayacht, Privacy, for $25 million. The boat was not sold, however, and Woods now docks it in North Palm Beach, Florida.

He stayed on the yacht on Long Island during the 2018 US Open at Shinnecock Hills.

AP Images

Woods owns a 10-acre property in Jupiter, Florida, which was built from scratch just for him for $55 million.

Courtesy of Jeff Realty

Source: Palm Beach Post

It has a pitch-and-putt golf course, as well as a private dock.

Google Maps

Source: Palm Beach Post

Golf isn't his only passion — Woods is really into spearfishing and learned how to free dive so he could spearfish without an air tank.

AP

Source: Insider

He loves spearfishing so much that he once called in sick to a tune-up tournament before the Open Championship so he could spend time catching fish.

Don Zurbrick

Woods is a die-hard Oakland Raiders fan and tries to find time to support the silver and black whenever he can.

Twitter/Tiger Woods

He even has a Raiders-themed pool table in his house.

Twitter/Tiger Woods

In his office, he still has the check from his first career win, at the Las Vegas Invitational in 1997.

Golf Digest

Even though Woods has 82 career wins, his trophy case at home has only four shelves, one for each of the majors and the 15 trophies he has won in those events.

R&A via Getty Images

Source: Golf Digest

He has two border collies, Lola and Bugs.

Golf Digest

They keep him company when he's on the practice putting green in his backyard. They have even been trained to fetch the golf balls.

Golf Digest

While most golfers have a simulator at home, Tiger also has a putting simulator.

Golf Digest

The breaks can be adjusted with a touch screen, and it even traces lines to show the best line.

The 82-time PGA Tour-event winner is a fan of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Instagram/Tiger Woods

He turned out for multiple games during the 2017 World Series.

Woods likes tennis as well.

mpi04/MediaPunch/IPx

He is good friends with Rafael Nadal and has sat in his box for a number of matches.

Woods also likes to spend his time working out.

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Aside from watching sports, Woods also likes to spend his time working out — maybe too much at times during his career. His old coach Hank Haney once said, "My opinion is he really overdoes that."

Woods pushed himself physically because he wanted to be viewed as an athlete.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Haney would also suggest that Woods pushed himself physically because he wanted to be viewed as an athlete, saying that Woods viewed injuries as "a way of being accepted into the fraternity of superstars who played more physical sports than golf."

He struggles to sleep, according to his friends.

Jamie Squire/Getty

"He struggles to sleep," Rory McIlroy said of Woods, "which I think is an effect of overtraining, so I tell him to calm down sometimes. He'd be texting me at 4 o'clock in the morning: 'Up lifting. What are you doing?'"

When he is not practicing, he plays video games.

Youtube/The Late Show

Woods says he likes to practice all day, but when he was recovering from surgery, he filled his time by playing "Call of Duty" eight hours a day, with a 30-minute lunch break. Despite that, Woods said he was still getting beat by 7-year-olds when he played online.

He even has his own restaurant, The Woods Jupiter.

Facebook/The Woods Jupiter

"After years of meals on the road, he decided to bring his vision of an elevated sports bar to life at home in Jupiter," its website says.

When he isn't at home in Jupiter, Woods likes to bring a little bit of it with him.

Francois Nel/Getty Images

The ESPN columnist Rick Reilly said in 2013 the golfer was rumored to replace all the furniture in the houses he rented during tournaments with his own, even if he was there for only a few days.

He likes to travel in style.

Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

Tiger owns a Gulfstream G550 private jet, worth about $54 million. But in 2017, for the first time in 10 years, Woods took a commercial flight, from Los Angeles to Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

But Woods has been accused of being cheap.

Harry How/Getty Images

According to one story, Woods wanted to be just one of the guys when he was having lunch with a group of Navy Seals and did not pick up the check, irritating and confusing the seals.

He devotes a ton of time and money to his at-risk youth charity, the Tiger Woods Foundation, giving $12 million to the foundation in 2012.

Logan Mock-Bunting/Getty Images

Source: PGA

Additionally, he works with kids through the TGR Learning Lab, which provides opportunities for students to explore their passions by combining science with everyday tasks.

Twitter/Tiger Woods

Woods doesn't rely on only his golf winnings and endorsements to fund his extravagant lifestyle.

Facebook/TGR Ventures

He also runs a golf-design business. He opened his first US course in Houston in 2015 and was said to be designing a Trump International Golf Club course in Dubai.

And in 2020, he partnered with PopStroke to design miniature-golf courses.

PopStroke

When Nike got out of the equipment business, Woods signed in 2016 with Bridgestone to use its golf balls.

Bridgestone Golf

He also signed in 2019 with TaylorMade for its golf clubs. They released his first set of signature irons, which sold for $2,000.

via TaylorMade

Woods was heavily involved in the design of the clubs, with TaylorMade spending "hundreds of hours" on testing and building several prototypes until it got them just right for Woods.

via TaylorMade

He's even partnered with former President Donald Trump.

Julio Cortez/AP

At the end of 2016, the two played at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida. "What most impressed me was how far he hits the ball at 70 years old," Woods told CNN of Trump. Woods has also played with Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton.

Trump awarded Woods with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2019.

Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

While Woods is mum about his private life, details have been gleaned.

Rob Carr/Getty Images

He spent a lot of time with Erica Herman at the Presidents Cup in 2017. She was the general manager for Woods' restaurant.

And she was at the Tour Championship and greeted Woods after his win in 2020.

PGA Tour

That was Woods' first public relationship since Lindsey Vonn. In 2017, someone hacked them and distributed nude photos of the couple.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

We will likely never see Woods play full time again, but he is likely to still shoot for wins in the majors.

Augusta National via Getty Images

