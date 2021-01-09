Tiger Woods used to look at Phil Mickelson in 'disdain' because he was so talented but didn't work harder

Scott Davis
tiger woods phil mickelson 2001
Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson shake hands at the 2001 Masters. Jeff Haynes/AFP/Getty Images

  • Tiger Woods used to look at Phil Mickelson in "disdain" during the height of their rivalry, according to HBO's new documentary "Tiger."

  • While Mickelson was as talented as Woods, Woods felt Mickelson didn't work hard and was out of shape.

  • Woods and Mickelson have since turned their rivalry into a bromance, playing in charity tournaments together and sharing light-hearted trash talk on and off the course.

Before their recent bromance, Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson were once one of golf's biggest rivalries.

As golf writer Alan Shipnuck explained in HBO's documentary "Tiger," Woods came up in the shadow of Mickelson in southern California. Mickelson was six years older than Woods, his equal in talent, and had numerous California state records.

According to Shipnuck, Woods used to look at Mickelson in "disdain," because while Mickelson was as talented as Woods, he didn't work as hard.

"Tiger knew that Phil was the most naturally gifted player ever to hold a golf club," Shipnuck said. "But Tiger looked at him with disdain. He couldn't fathom having that much ability but not putting in the time to be great."

According to Shipnuck, much of that disdain had to do with Mickelson's physical appearance.

"Phil had about 20 extra pounds, and Tiger was looking more and more like Mr. Universe," Shipnuck said.

That disdain may have resonated throughout Woods' family. Shipnuck described it as "personal" for Woods' mom, Kultida.

According to Thomas Bonk of The Los Angeles Times, Kultida used to call Mickelson "hefty" instead of lefty."

tiger woods phil mickelson 2001 masters
Tiger Woods ans Phil Mickelson in 2001. Robert Sullivan/AFP/Getty Images

Woods' former caddy Steve Williams revealed in "Tiger" that Woods played mind games with Mickelson down the stretch of the round. After an impressive tee shot by Mickelson, Woods then out-drove Mickelson with a three-iron instead of the driver. When Mickelson asked if Woods always hit that far with a three-iron, Woods responded that he usually hits it further.

"I could sort of sense that Mickelson was feeling a bit dejected ... That shot just deflated Phil's ego" Williams said.

Woods went on to win the tournament.

phil mickelson tiger woods
Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods in 2018. Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

latest with Tom Brady and Peyton Manning

They've also played practice rounds at The Masters together and engaged in light-hearted trash talk.

After Woods' win at the 2019 Masters, Mickelson even left Woods a note on a cocktail napkin.

"Tiger, so impressive!" the note read. "What a great tournament you played! So happy for you!"

