TigerGraph Named a Graph Data Platform Leader by Independent Research Firm

Company’s Graph Database Receives Highest Scores Possible in Transactions, Scalability, and Performance Criteria

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TigerGraph , the only scalable graph database for the enterprise, today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader by Forrester Research in The Forrester Wave™: Graph Data Platforms, Q4 2020 report. TigerGraph scored five out of five in the following criteria: API/extensibility, data loading/ingestion, transactions, queries/search, scalability, performance, and workloads. The company also received the highest possible score in the community criterion in the “strategy” category and in the global presence criterion in the “market presence” category.



“Today’s enterprises are spending too much time finding answers that require information from multiple sources. While collecting data from sources is often straightforward, enterprises struggle to connect data to create meaningful insights quickly,” according to The Forrester Wave™: Graph Data Platforms, Q4 2020 report. “Solving this problem is why enterprises are adopting and implementing the new graph technology that simplifies those connections.”

According to the report, “TigerGraph’s speed and API support are helping it gain momentum. TigerGraph is a scalable graph database that connects data silos to deliver operational analytics at scale.” The report goes on to state, “Customers like TigerGraph’s speed, language, ease of deployment, performance, visual tooling for graph schema/query, and support for both transactional and analytics use cases in the same instance. Top use cases include data science, knowledge graph, healthcare, customer 360, and fraud detection.”

Forrester evaluated vendors against 27 criteria, which were grouped into three high-level categories: current offering, strategy and market presence. Forrester included 12 vendors in its assessment. Vendor inclusion requirements included: an enterprise-class graph data platform offering, a standalone graph data platform, a publicly available release, a referenceable install base and customer interest.

“TigerGraph’s mission has always been to help companies derive real-time, actionable insights from their data – insights that matter on a human level. Whether it’s a financial services company building AI-based customer 360 for entity resolution, personalized recommendations, and fraud detection, a healthcare company working to map out and improve pati ent wellness journeys , or a manufacturer responding to COVID-19 disruption to supply chain , graph analysis combined with AI is the key to unlocking business value from connected data,” said Dr. Yu Xu, CEO and founder, TigerGraph. “We believe our being named a Leader in this Forrester Wave™ is the culmination of years of product development, company strategy, and forward-looking customer applications built by our 10,000+ developer community, and that this recognition underscores our ongoing commitment to making scalable graph analytics accessible and available to everyone with free enterprise license for on-prem deployments and free tier on TigerGraph Cloud – and we look forward to delivering more advanced graph analytics innovation in 2021.”

TigerGraph has democratized the adoption of advanced analytics with its “ no code graph analytics ,” making graph accessible and available to every user regardless of technical expertise. Users can now run graph queries using intuitive drag and drop functionality, meaning non-technical users can reap the benefits of advanced graph analytics. And, with no code migration from relational DB , it is even easier for customers to load their data for faster time to value.

To access The Forrester Wave™: Graph Data Platforms, Q4 2020 complete report, click here .

