Tigers Realm Coal Limited (ASX:TIG) Stock Is Going Strong But Fundamentals Look Uncertain: What Lies Ahead ?

Tigers Realm Coal (ASX:TIG) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 67% over the last three months. However, we decided to pay attention to the company's fundamentals which don't appear to give a clear sign about the company's financial health. In this article, we decided to focus on Tigers Realm Coal's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Tigers Realm Coal is:

1.3% = AU$1.1m ÷ AU$81m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. So, this means that for every A$1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of A$0.01.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Tigers Realm Coal's Earnings Growth And 1.3% ROE

As you can see, Tigers Realm Coal's ROE looks pretty weak. Even when compared to the industry average of 13%, the ROE figure is pretty disappointing. Given the circumstances, the significant decline in net income by 3.0% seen by Tigers Realm Coal over the last five years is not surprising. However, there could also be other factors causing the earnings to decline. For instance, the company has a very high payout ratio, or is faced with competitive pressures.

However, when we compared Tigers Realm Coal's growth with the industry we found that while the company's earnings have been shrinking, the industry has seen an earnings growth of 25% in the same period. This is quite worrisome.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Tigers Realm Coal is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Tigers Realm Coal Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Conclusion

Overall, we have mixed feelings about Tigers Realm Coal. Even though it appears to be retaining most of its profits, given the low ROE, investors may not be benefitting from all that reinvestment after all. The low earnings growth suggests our theory correct. Wrapping up, we would proceed with caution with this company and one way of doing that would be to look at the risk profile of the business. To know the 3 risks we have identified for Tigers Realm Coal visit our risks dashboard for free.

