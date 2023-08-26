Tigers rookie Parker Meadows hits first career homer in ninth to beat Astros 4-1

Detroit Tigers' Parker Meadows, right, rounds third base past Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve, left, and shortstop Jeremy Pena, center, during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

DETROIT (AP) — Rookie Parker Meadows hit his first career homer with two out in the ninth inning, lifting the Detroit Tigers to a 4-1 win over the Houston Astros on Friday night.

The Astros led 1-0 going into the ninth and Houston closer Ryan Pressly struck out the first two batters. Miguel Cabrera, Zach McKinstry and Javier Báez then singled, and pinch-runner Carson Kelly scored from second on Báez's liner into center.

Meadows, playing his fourth career game, then homered to right field.

Alex Lange (6-3) worked the ninth for the win. It was the fifth blown save for Pressly (3-4) in 33 opportunities.

Houston wasted a stellar start by Framber Valdez, who struck out six and walked five in seven hitless innings. The left-hander, who threw a no-hitter against Cleveland on Aug. 1, matched a career high with 114 pitches.

The 29-year-old Valdez became the seventh pitcher with two hitless starts in a season of at least seven innings. Max Scherzer was the last major leaguer to accomplish the feat in 2015 with the Washington Nationals.

Bryan Abreu relieved and retired Matt Vierling on a popup before pinch-hitter Kerry Carpenter singled on a grounder through the hole between first and second.