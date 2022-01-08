Tigers Test Positive, Mayor Makes History, Flurona Fears: FL News

TAMPA, FL — It wasn't the upbeat New Year's celebration most Florida residents hoped to have. The festivities were subdued by news of escalating coronavirus rates due to the introduction of the highly contagious omicron variant.

Instead of stories about heartwarming holiday reunions and throngs of children eagerly tearing open gifts thanks to the community's largesse, the news was dominated by reports of cruise and airline cancellations, hospitals filling with patients, residents frantically combing pharmacies in search of coronavirus testing kits, debates over the effectiveness of vaccinations and antibody treatments and even tigers at a Florida zoo testing positive for the virus.

In other words, the toasts at midnight on Jan. 1 lacked their usual ebullience.

Nevertheless, there were Floridians found reasons to celebrate including the inauguration of St. Petersburg's first Black mayor, the reunion of a family with their beloved pup after three months, the return of the Tarpon Springs Epiphany celebration broadcast live to members of the Greek Orthodox church around the world and the ray of hope following the births of New Year's babies.

Take a look at some stories featured on Florida Patch sites this week:

