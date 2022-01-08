Tigers Test Positive, Mayor Makes History, Flurona Fears: FL News
TAMPA, FL — It wasn't the upbeat New Year's celebration most Florida residents hoped to have. The festivities were subdued by news of escalating coronavirus rates due to the introduction of the highly contagious omicron variant.
Instead of stories about heartwarming holiday reunions and throngs of children eagerly tearing open gifts thanks to the community's largesse, the news was dominated by reports of cruise and airline cancellations, hospitals filling with patients, residents frantically combing pharmacies in search of coronavirus testing kits, debates over the effectiveness of vaccinations and antibody treatments and even tigers at a Florida zoo testing positive for the virus.
In other words, the toasts at midnight on Jan. 1 lacked their usual ebullience.
Nevertheless, there were Floridians found reasons to celebrate including the inauguration of St. Petersburg's first Black mayor, the reunion of a family with their beloved pup after three months, the return of the Tarpon Springs Epiphany celebration broadcast live to members of the Greek Orthodox church around the world and the ray of hope following the births of New Year's babies.
Take a look at some stories featured on Florida Patch sites this week:
Coach Arians To Brown: 'You're Done. Get the 'F' Out Of Here.'
Traffic Backed Up On Old Bradenton Road As Long Waits For COVID Testing Continues: Police
3G Networks In FL Ending Service By End Of 2022: What It Means
Fort Lauderdale Hospital Shuts Down Maternity Unit As COVID-19 Surge Impacts Staffing
A Significant Increase Of Positive COVID-19 Cases In Polk Kids As they Return To School
Top 10 Markets On 2021 U-Haul Growth Index Include North Port, Sarasota-Bradenton
Palm Beach Police Investigate Fliers Telling ‘Woke’ New Yorkers To Leave: Report
St. Petersburg Mayor Inauguration Day To Be Virtual After Ken Welch Tests COVID Positive
Following Mayor Ken Welch's Virtual Swearing-In, He Plans To Work Monday From City Hall
FL Has Millions Set Aside To Buy Antibody Treatments Less Effective Against New Variant
Notebook Found Near Laundrie's Remains In FBI Custody; His Parents Want It Back: Report
Fifth Person Hit, Killed By Brightline Train In Southeast FL In One Month: Report
6,117 Pinellas Students, Staff Confirmed Positive For COVID-19 On 2nd Day Back To School
Teen Boys Take Plunge During Tarpon Springs' Epiphany Celebration
One Year Later, 76 Floridians Charged In Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol Insurrection
1 Million At-Home Tests Expired Last Month, 67K New Cases Reported: FL COVID-19 Surge
Health Officials Say They're Ineffective For Omicron; FL Orders 15,000 Antibody Treatments
Tiny Pup Found 3 Months later 68 Miles Away After Disappearing
First Cases Of ‘Flurona’ — A Diagnosis Of Both The Flu And COVID — Reported In FL: Report
2 Tigers Test Positive For COVID-19 At ZooTampa; Under Quarantine
Bus Driver Shortage Forces GoPasco, Pasco Schools To Make Changes
New Year's Baby Born At Tampa General Joins 3 Sisters, 1 Brother
This article originally appeared on the Tampa Patch