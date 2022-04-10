A tight job market and tighter housing market has some Vermont employers creating employee housing

ST. JOHNSBURY - Shawn Tester, chief executive officer of Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, has an ace up his sleeve when it comes to hiring traveling nurses to fill the shortage of nursing staff created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Free housing.

"We've had a housing issue in this area for many years," Tester said. "It predates the pandemic, but then through the pandemic, as we lost nursing staff and had to lean more heavily on our cadre of travelers, we started running into this roadblock of finding housing for them. It really came to a head last summer."

Shawn Tester, CEO of Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, as seen on March 17, 2022.

Luckily, Tester was able to strike a deal with a local day and boarding high school that was no longer using one of its dorm buildings. Tester leased the dorm for a year and used it to house traveling nurses working at the hospital, free of charge.

"It gave us a competitive advantage because it's not easy to find travelers either," Tester said. "It's unbelievable how competitive that market has become. Everybody needs nursing staff."

Traveling nurses typically have to cover the cost of their own housing, using a stipend provided by their agencies. Any traveling nurse who works at Northeastern can live in the leased dorm and keep the stipend for themselves, Tester said.

Northeastern is not alone in turning to housing to lure employees. The labor shortage in Vermont has every industry brainstorming ways to sweeten their offers. Vermont's most recent unemployment rate in February was 2.9%, significantly below the national average of 3.8%. As of January, there were 13,500 jobs posted on Vermont JobLink, the online jobs board run by the state labor department. Only 3,700 people were on the unemployment rolls.

"There are way more jobs available right now than people," Vermont Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington said.

Why not lure workers with higher wages?

At the other end of the spectrum, there are far fewer housing opportunities than people looking for houses or rentals in Vermont, especially in Chittenden County, the state's main economic driver. The vacancy rate for apartments in Chittenden County is about 0.9%.

Given the competitive labor and housing markets, higher wages seem like a logical solution to attracting workers, but Harrington said many Vermont employers don't have the ability to increase compensation "beyond a significant threshold."

The University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. Photographed Nov. 7, 2020.

"We're finding that employers are looking at innovative ways to attract people," Harrington said. "What we've heard recently is employers may purchase or build housing and rent it to their employees. Others are looking at providing child care or relocation incentives."

The University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington recently announced it is working with a developer to build 61 apartment units for medical staff.

"There is a severe workforce shortage facing almost every employer in our region, but especially Vermont’s health care providers," UVMMC said in a written statement. "We are listening to our employees and to the people who we try to recruit when they say that housing is a barrier for them."

UVMMC is investing $2.8 million to help finance the roughly $15 million project. The medical center would take a 10-year master lease on the apartments, making them available to staff members, potentially with a subsidy for qualifying employees, according to UVMMC's statement.

Ski resorts are redoubling their efforts to provide housing

Ski resorts, another foundational sector of the Vermont economy, are also playing the housing card. Vail Resorts provides employee housing at all three of the ski areas it owns in Vermont: Stowe, Okemo and Mount Snow. Vail also raised its minimum wage to $20 per hour in an effort to make itself more attractive as an employer.

"As part of its renewed focus on employees, Vail Resorts plans to aggressively pursue building new affordable housing on land it owns and pursue company leases in existing affordable housing developments, to help make housing more accessible and affordable for employees," Spokesman Adam White said in an emailed statement.

White said housing has long been a "key component" in the ski industry because it has so many seasonal employees who are not in a position to buy permanent housing. But he said the tight labor market has heightened Vail's interest in providing housing, as well as higher wages.

"The wage increase, the housing, all these things are about a commitment to your employees," White said. "That's what it takes nowadays to attract and retain talent, for the employer to make that commitment. It's a two-way street. The employer needs to step up too, and say, 'Here's what we can provide.'"

Killington, one of Vermont's largest ski resorts, has offered employee housing since 2018, according to spokeswoman Kristel Killary. But again, the tight labor market brought on by COVID-19 has seen the resort redouble its efforts on the housing front. Killington already owns one apartment building and is planning to purchase another by the end of this ski season, housing about 300 employees between the two properties.

"We do not have any immediate plans to purchase other properties because we will be working on renovations of the property and improving the housing experience for our staff," Killary said.

Building housing can be easier said than done

One obstacle that Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington sees for employers turning to housing as an incentive for hiring new employees is another COVID-related problem — the high cost of construction and the uncertainty of the supply chain for building materials.

The COVID-19 pandemic has made building houses very expensive because of a variety of factors, including shortages of labor and materials.

"With the cost of goods and services going up it becomes extremely hard for an employer to either build new housing or rehab housing to a place where it's actually of positive value," Harrington said. "One employer looking at building housing as an option decided the cost was just too much."

Harrington declined to identify the employer.

Back at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, CEO Shawn Tester makes it clear that he's not thrilled about the hospital's foray into housing, but he is, nevertheless, in initial discussions with a local developer about building on some of Northeastern's 80 acres of undeveloped land.

"Our stake in the project would be our property, then bring in a developer who can bring in additional resources and finances and skills," Tester said. "Market rate workforce housing is what we're talking about here. We have housing problems at all income levels, but for our workforce it needs to be market rate."

Tester said he doesn't know how big the development would be, or whether it would be single-family homes or apartments, or a mix. There are lots of unknowns.

"The last thing I want to do is get into housing, but if we are going to ensure we're providing the quality health care we need in this community that means I need to attract a work force to meet the community's needs, which means we need to solve the housing problem," Tester said.

