Tight race of 3 candidates in PA Senate primary
A poll released Monday suggests a tight race in Pennsylvania's GOP Senate primary between Mehmet Oz, David McCormick and Kathy Barnette. (May 12)
A poll released Monday suggests a tight race in Pennsylvania's GOP Senate primary between Mehmet Oz, David McCormick and Kathy Barnette. (May 12)
Several prominent conservative groups are getting involved in Pennsylvania's race for U.S. Senate and backing candidate Kathy Barnette as an alternative to Mehmet Oz, the celebrity heart surgeon endorsed by former President Donald Trump. The anti-tax Club for Growth endorsed Barnette on Wednesday and has begun airing TV ads on her behalf.
Trump blasted Barnette's candidacy on Thursday, saying she "will never be able to win the General Election" and hasn't "properly explained" her past.
A Republican candidate for Pennsylvania governor said Thursday that he was ending his campaign and endorsing rival Lou Barletta, a move that comes as GOP leaders warn that leading candidate Doug Mastriano is too far right to win in a general election. Jake Corman, Pennsylvania's ranking state senator, announced his endorsement of Barletta at a news conference just days before the state's Tuesday primary and amid hand-wringing by establishment Republicans that a Mastriano victory would doom their chances of flipping the governor's mansion in November in the battleground state.
Club for Growth Action is endorsing Kathy Barnette in Pennsylvania’s GOP Senate primary and providing air support for her in the final days before the May 17 nominating contest. The super PAC, one of the most influential outside players in Republican primaries, announced its support for Barnette, a conservative commentator and former House candidate, on…
Sensing a threat in Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate race, Donald Trump issued a warning Thursday that surging Republican candidate Kathy Barnette would threaten the GOP’s chances of holding the seat in November and urged voters to back his pick, celebrity heart surgeon Mehmet Oz. The former president’s statement echoed growing panic among his allies and Barnette's rivals over her sudden and unforeseen rise ahead of the state’s Tuesday primary. Barnette “will never be able to win” in a general election matchup against Democrats, Trump said in a statement, adding that Oz “is the only one" who can defeat the Democratic nominee.
ILLUSTRATION OF The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine (HUR) OLENA ROSHCHINA - WEDNESDAY, 11 MAY 2022, 14:56 According to Ukrainian military intelligence, the Russian authorities plan to throw newly minted paratroopers into the war in Ukraine as soon as they graduate from schools, and meanwhile confrontation is growing among Russian generals.
A woman's right to choose to have an abortion resurfaced as a top political and cultural topic in the wake of the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion signaling that the Court would overturn the 1973 landmark court case that established a woman’s constitutional right to have an abortion. Democrats recently attempted to codify Roe v. Wade through legislation, but the vote failed in the Senate. Goldberg launched into Farah after Farah posed the question, “At what point does a baby in the womb have rights?” Goldberg pointed out that what Farah thought that point was didn’t matter.
The January 6th Committee has subpoenaed House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and four other GOP lawmakers for their testimony about the siege on the Capitol. Also issued subpoenas were Scott Perry, Jim Jordan, Andy Biggs and Mo Brooks. Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), the chairman of the committee, said that the five congressman have so […]
A new InsiderAdvantage poll shows a tight race between Dr. Mehmet Oz, Kathy Barnette and Dave McCormick for the GOP nomination for U.S. Senate. With a quarter of voters still undecided, a win is possible for any of the top candidates.
State prosecutors have charged three Louisiana State Police troopers accused of beating a Black motorist, hoisting him to his feet by his hair braids and bragging in text messages that the “whoopin'” would give him “nightmares for a long time.” The misdemeanor simple battery charges in the 2020 arrest of Antonio Harris come amid mounting scrutiny of the state’s premier law enforcement agency over allegations of excessive force — particularly against Black people — and an institutional instinct to cover it up. Jacob Brown, Dakota DeMoss and George “Kam” Harper, who are white, were seen on body-camera video piling onto Harris following a high-speed chase that ended next to a cornfield in rural Franklin Parish, kneeing, slapping and punching him even though he had surrendered face down with his arms and legs splayed.
A slight deceleration in the U.S. inflation rate in April led one senior citizens advocacy group to lower its 2023 cost-of-living adjustment estimate for Social Security recipients, though it's still...
The next round of Social Security checks is due to go out in early May. Approximately 64 million Social Security beneficiaries are seeing the largest cost-of-living adjustment increase in nearly 40...
Across the U.S., including parts of California, parents are having trouble feeding their infants due to a shortage of baby formula available for sale. In some places the shortage has also become a crisis.
Pennsylvania Senate candidates Mehmet Oz, Kathy Barnette and David McCormick are neck and neck in a close race for the state’s GOP primary, according to a Fox News poll. The poll, published on Tuesday, found that 22 percent of respondents said they prefer Oz, who was recently endorsed by former President Trump, over McCormick, a businessman,…
The eye test said the Eagles' defensive front seven had to get better - a lot better - and Howie Roseman clearly took that to heart this offseason. By Reuben Frank
Former President Trump warned Pennsylvania Republican voters on Thursday to vote against Kathy Barnette in the state’s Senate primary next Tuesday, putting his muscle into an effort to quash an eleventh-hour surge by the conservative activist. Trump, who has endorsed celebrity cardiothoracic surgeon Mehmet Oz in the race, said that “Kathy Barnette will never be…
Based on April’s consumer-price index data released on Wednesday, the latest COLA estimate for 2023 is 8.6%, said Mary Johnson, a Social Security policy analyst at the Senior Citizens League. If it’s true – the Social Security Administration releases COLA information for the following year in the fall – it would be the highest adjustment since 1981. For the last decade leading up to 2022, Social Security COLAs had averaged somewhere under 2%.
The European Commission said on Thursday it would work with EU governments to help Ukraine export millions of tonnes of grain stuck in the country because the Russian navy is blocking Ukrainian ports. Ukraine was the world's fourth-largest grain exporter in the 2020/21 season, International Grains Council data shows, selling 44.7 million tonnes abroad, mainly to China, Africa and Europe. Before Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 90% of the grains and sunflower oil were shipped out through Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea - a route now closed off.
The supermodel attended the event in a skintight Burberry gown with a leather corset.
Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid goes on a long rant concerning the MVP voting after losing out to Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic.