ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP via Getty ImagesA few minutes before it became clear that women, children and elderly people were among the at least 39 dead and nearly 100 known to be injured when a missile struck the Kramatorsk train station in eastern Ukraine, Russian soldiers were bragging about the hit on Telegram. The missile struck the main evacuation center in the area and seemed to herald the beginning of an intensified offensive that Russia warned was coming. Minutes later, the messages, which in