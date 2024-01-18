Tight races, big pockets: Rep. Omar, Craig raising serious money for reelection campaigns

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., campaigns in Minneapolis on Aug. 9, 2022.

End of year reports from campaigns are due at the end of January, some congressional candidates have released details on their Q4 funds raised.

Omar and the Fifth District Race

Democratic U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar broke records by raising $1.6 million during the campaign’s fourth quarter, according to a press release on Tuesday, the highest amount ever raised by a Congresswoman.

OpenSecrets data shows the two-term congresswoman has raised $1.5 million over the course of her campaign.

Omar is facing a repeat Democratic challenger, former Minneapolis City Council member Don Samuels, who she beat during her 2022 reelection campaign by less than two percentage points.

Samuels spent over a million dollars in the last cycle, out-raising Omar in the second half of the campaign.

Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., greets supporters at an election night party Nov. 8, 2022, at Loon's Landing Brewery in Savage, Minn. Republicans spent more than $12 million to unseat Craig, who won her reelection campaign. (Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune via AP, File)

Craig and the Second District Race

Democratic U.S. Rep. Angie Craig announced in a press release that her fourth campaign to serve the second district has raised over $850,000 in Q4. OpenSecrets reports she has raised over $1.5 million total.

The second district race is anticipated to be a tight one. Though Craig isn’t facing a fellow Democratic challenger, her Republican competition is already up to three candidates vying for their parties nomination to take her on.

In 2022, Craig beat her opponent by just a five-point margin. In 2020, by just 2 points.

The swing district covering the Southwest Twin Cities metro is expected to see even more fundraising and challengers emerge for the seat.

Is this normal?

Short answer: No.

We are still ten months out from the general election and racking in this much change so early on seems to be a signal of how tough these races might be for these two incumbents.

OpenSecrets shows that on average, House Members have raised $1.03 million so far in their campaigns.

