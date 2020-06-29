Tight Restomod 1972 Chevy Nova SS Ready To Show Off

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

As they say, flaunt it if you got it.

Quite a few enthusiasts and even non-car people love the way the ’72 Chevy Nova SS looks. And while there’s nothing wrong with owning a correctly-restored example of this muscle car, sometimes you want modern performance and comforts combined with that classic look. This car certainly isn’t the only restomod like this out there, but it is one of the best-executed ones we’ve seen in a while.

Photo credit: Speed Digital More

Everything is super tight about this Nova restomod, starting with body panels which look smooth as glass and panel gaps which are even and not gaping. The Corvette Torch Red paint, white stripes, and chrome treatments all appear as close to flawless as pretty much anyone could expect. Fiberglass hood scoops and a trunk-lid spoiler add some interesting flair, among other details like billet hood hinges and a hideaway car cover compartment in the trunk. The interior, under the hood, and the trunk all show exceptionally well. Someone really paid attention to every small detail with this car. You could take it to a show and impress quite a few people, including judges.

But this restomod is about so much more. Heavy-hitting and reliable performance comes via a fuel-injected, ram jet 502ci V8, which produces a claimed 514-horsepower. The engine compartment has enough chrome surfaces for a high school cheer squad to do hair and makeup at once. Bolted up to the engine is an Art Carr 700 R4 automatic transmission. The chassis has been beefed up to handle all that power no problem, so you can drive this Chevy without having to wrangle anything.

As for the interior, the luxuries abound. Two-tone leather upholstery provides a durable softness, while power-adjustable bucket front seats, center console with storage and stainless steel cupholders featuring red LED lighting, air conditioning, modern sound system with CD changer, LeCarra rally steering wheel, plus white analog gauges make it a place you’ll love to use.